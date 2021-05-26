Étienne Capoue named official UEFA Europa League final man of the match

Villarreal's French midfielder Étienne Capoue has been named man of the match for his display against Manchester United in the 2021 UEFA Europa League final.

Dušan Fitzel, representing the technical observer group, said of the 32-year-old: "He was great in his role in defensive midfield. He covered a lot of situations in the middle of the park and was key to Villarreal's tactical approach. He was strong in the challenge."

The Hankook Man of the Match Trophy UEFA via Getty Images

Previous players of the final

2020 Luuk de Jong (Sevilla)

2019 Eden Hazard (Chelsea)

2018 Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid)

2017 Ander Herrera (Manchester United)

2016 Coke (Sevilla)

2015 Éver Banega (Sevilla)

2014 Ivan Rakitić (Sevilla)

2013 Branislav Ivanović (Chelsea)

2012 Radamel Falcao (Atlético de Madrid)

2011 Radamel Falcao (Porto)

2010 Diego Forlán (Atlético de Madrid)

Two-time #UEL final man of the match Radamel Falcao ©Getty Images

2009 Darijo Srna (Shakhtar Donetsk)

2008 Andrey Arshavin (Zenit)

2007 Andrés Palop (Sevilla)

2006 Enzo Maresca (Sevilla)

2005 Daniel Carvalho (CSKA Moskva)

2004 Roberto Ayala (Valencia)

2003 Derlei (Porto)

2002 Jon Dahl Tomasson (Feyenoord)

2001 Gary McAllister (Liverpool)

2000 Cláudio Taffarel (Galatasaray)

1999 Hernán Crespo (Parma)

1998 Ronaldo (Internazionale Milano)