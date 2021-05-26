UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Étienne Capoue named official UEFA Europa League final man of the match

Wednesday 26 May 2021

Villarreal midfielder Étienne Capoue has been named player of the match for his display in the 2021 UEFA Europa League final.

Etienne Capoue with the Hankook Man of the Match Trophy
Etienne Capoue with the Hankook Man of the Match Trophy UEFA via Getty Images

Villarreal's French midfielder Étienne Capoue has been named man of the match for his display against Manchester United in the 2021 UEFA Europa League final.

Dušan Fitzel, representing the technical observer group, said of the 32-year-old: "He was great in his role in defensive midfield. He covered a lot of situations in the middle of the park and was key to Villarreal's tactical approach. He was strong in the challenge."

The Hankook Man of the Match Trophy
The Hankook Man of the Match Trophy UEFA via Getty Images

Previous players of the final

2020 Luuk de Jong (Sevilla)
2019 Eden Hazard (Chelsea)
2018 Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid)
2017 Ander Herrera (Manchester United)
2016 Coke (Sevilla)
2015 Éver Banega (Sevilla)
2014 Ivan Rakitić (Sevilla)
2013 Branislav Ivanović (Chelsea)
2012 Radamel Falcao (Atlético de Madrid)
2011 Radamel Falcao (Porto)
2010 Diego Forlán (Atlético de Madrid)

Two-time #UEL final man of the match Radamel Falcao
Two-time #UEL final man of the match Radamel Falcao©Getty Images

2009 Darijo Srna (Shakhtar Donetsk)
2008 Andrey Arshavin (Zenit)
2007 Andrés Palop (Sevilla)
2006 Enzo Maresca (Sevilla)
2005 Daniel Carvalho (CSKA Moskva)
2004 Roberto Ayala (Valencia)
2003 Derlei (Porto)
2002 Jon Dahl Tomasson (Feyenoord)
2001 Gary McAllister (Liverpool)
2000 Cláudio Taffarel (Galatasaray)
1999 Hernán Crespo (Parma)
1998 Ronaldo (Internazionale Milano)

© 1998-2021 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Wednesday 26 May 2021

Related Items

Villarreal win Europa League
26/05/2021
Live

Villarreal win Europa League

Gerónimo Rulli was the hero as the Spanish side prevailed in a penalty shoot-out marathon.
Live build-up to the final from Gdańsk
22/10/2020
Live

Live build-up to the final from Gdańsk

Click on each match for live coverage
Griezmann inspires Atlético to Europa League glory
16/05/2018
Live

Griezmann inspires Atlético to Europa League glory

Antoine Griezmann marked his homecoming with a goal in each half as Atleti claimed a third title.
Villarreal win Europa League
26/05/2021
Live

Villarreal win Europa League

Gerónimo Rulli was the hero as the Spanish side prevailed in a penalty shoot-out marathon.