Europa League group stage draw pots confirmed

The seeding pots for Friday's UEFA Europa League group stage draw have been confirmed following the conclusion of the play-offs. The draw, streamed live on UEFA.com, begins at 12:00 CET.

Pot 1

Lyon (FRA)

Napoli (ITA)

Leverkusen (GER)

GNK Dinamo (CRO)

Lazio (ITA)

Olympiacos (GRE)

Monaco (FRA)

Braga (POR)

Pot 2

Celtic (SCO)

Frankfurt (GER)

Crvena zvezda (SRB)

Leicester (ENG)

Rangers (SCO)

Lokomotiv Moskva (RUS)

Genk (BEL)

PSV Eindhoven (NED)

Pot 3

Marseille (FRA)

Ludogorets (BUL)

West Ham (ENG)

Real Sociedad (ESP)

Real Betis (ESP)

Fenerbahçe (TUR)

Spartak Moskva (RUS)

Sparta Praha (CZE)

Pot 4

Rapid Wien (AUT)

Galatasaray (TUR)

Legia Warszawa (POL)

Midtjylland (DEN)

Ferencváros (HUN)

Antwerp (BEL)

Sturm Graz (AUT)

Brøndby (DEN)

Which clubs are paired?

To ensure that paired clubs from the same country (including those playing in the UEFA Europa Conference League) have different kick-off times where possible, the eight groups will be distinguished by colour: Groups A to D will be red and Groups E to H will be blue. When a paired club is drawn, for example, in one of the red groups, the other paired club – once it has been drawn – will automatically be assigned to one of the blue groups. The pairings are as follows:

A Lyon & Marseille

B Napoli & Lazio

C Leverkusen & Frankfurt

D Olympiacos & UECL

E Monaco & UECL

F Celtic & Rangers

G Crvena zvezda & UECL

H Leicester & West Ham

I Lokomotiv Moskva & Spartak Moskva

J Genk & Antwerp

K PSV Eindhoven & UECL

L Ludogorets & UECL

M Real Sociedad & Real Betis

N Fenerbahçe & Galatasaray

O Rapid Wien & Sturm Graz

P Midtjylland & Brøndby