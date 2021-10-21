Europa League round-up: Lyon and West Ham stay perfect, Galatasaray win again

Lyon and West Ham have the last two perfect records in the UEFA Europa League group stage after three rounds of fixtures, the French club winning a thriller in Prague and the Hammers easing to three points in London.

Elsewhere, there were significant wins for Galatasaray, Monaco and Eintracht Frankfurt, while Napoli and Rangers gave their prospects a much-needed lift.

UEFA.com rounds up the Thursday night action.

Highlights: West Ham 3-0 Genk

West Ham continued their immaculate start in Group H, although the impressive Paul Onuachu came within millimetres of giving the visitors a first-half lead with a looping header. However, Craig Dawson nodded in Aaron Cresswell's corner on the stroke of half-time, a trick repeated by Issa Diop early in the second half, and when Jarrod Bowen added a third moments later it was job done for the Hammers.

Key stat: West Ham and Galatasaray are the only clubs still to concede in this season's group stage.

Highlights: Betis 1-1 Leverkusen

The top two in Group G both failed to win for the first time but kept their unbeaten records intact after an engrossing draw. With each side committed to attack, Lucas Alario hit the crossbar for the visitors before Aitor Ruibal spurned a great chance at the other end. Borja Iglesias eventually broke the deadlock when he fired in from the spot after Jeremie Frimpong had handled, but Robert Andrich's long-range strike deflected in off the knee of William Carvalho to earn Leverkusen a point.

Key stat: Betis have still never lost a home UEFA Europa League game (W4 D4).

Highlights: Fenerbahçe 2-2 Antwerp

An entertaining draw in Istanbul left both sides still seeking their first Group D win. Antwerp's Mbwana Ally Samatta – on loan from the Turkish side – gave the visitors an early advantage when he swept in Viktor Fischer's centre after just two minutes, but two Enner Valencia goals – the second from the spot just minutes after an unsuccessful Panenka penalty attempt – turned the game around in a lively first half. Antwerp fought back after the restart and drew level thanks to Pieter Gerkens' looping header from a Birger Verstraete corner.

Key stat: Fenerbahçe are unbeaten in all four home meetings against Belgian opposition (W2 D2).

Highlights: Rangers 2-0 Brøndby

Rangers moved up to third in Group A with a solid win against the Danish champions at Ibrox. Leon Balogun's first goal for the club – his side's first in this season's competition – put them ahead and Kemar Roofe added a second before half-time.

Key stat: Rangers are unbeaten in nine UEFA competition matches against Danish opposition, while Brøndby have now lost seven successive away European games.

Highlights: Napoli 3-0 Legia

Lorenzo Insigne lashed in an exquisite half-volley to send Napoli on their way to a first win of the campaign that moved them two points behind stubborn group leaders Legia. A classy finish from Victor Osimhen and Matteo Politano's long-range effort embellished the victory.

Key stat: Insigne made it two goals in two home games against Legia – almost six years after scoring against them in a 5-2 win in Naples in December 2015.

Highlights: Frankfurt 3-1 Olympiacos

Eintracht moved above their Greek visitors in Group D with victory in Germany, Rafael Santos Borré firing them ahead from the penalty spot. Youssef El-Arabi levelled for Olympiacos with a spot kick of his own, but Almamy Touré restored the home side's lead before half-time and Daichi Kamada sealed the points in the 59th minute.

Key stat: Kamada is now the highest-scoring Japanese player in the history of the UEFA Europa League (7), overtaking Takumi Minamino (6).

Highlights: Lokomotiv Moskva 0-1 Galatasaray

Galatasaray took charge in Group E after leaving it late to grab all three points in Moscow. Kerem Aktürkoğlu came off the bench to beat the offside trap and slot in the winner for Fatih Terim's side eight minutes from time as the hosts attempted to apply some pressure in search of their first win in the group.

Key stat: The Turkish side have scored just two goals in their first three games but have picked up seven points.

Highlights: Lazio 0-0 Marseille

Second-placed Lazio remained a point ahead of Marseille in Group E after an entertaining goalless draw. Visiting goalkeeper Pau López and Lazio counterpart Thomas Strakosha were in inspired form, with Ciro Immobile's fierce shot against the woodwork after the break the closest as either side came.

Key stat: The draw was Lazio's first in 20 UEFA Europa League matches, since they shared four goals with Dynamo Kyiv in March 2018.

Best of the rest