Europa League: who needs what to qualify?

Confirmed in round of 16 (group winners): Bayer Leverkusen, Lyon, Monaco, West Ham United

Confirmed in knockout play-offs (group runners-up & UEFA Champions League third-place finishers): Rangers, Real Betis, Borussia Dortmund*, Sheriff*, Zenit*

*Transfer from UEFA Champions League

Clinched top-two finish: Eintracht Frankfurt, Galatasaray, Lazio, Olympiacos

Can still also finish first: Braga, Crvena zvezda, Leicester City, Midtjylland, Napoli, Spartak Moskva

Can still also finish second: Dinamo Zagreb, Genk, Legia Warszawa, PSV Eindhoven, Real Sociedad

Confirmed in UEFA Europa Conference League knockout play-offs (group third place): Celtic, Fenerbahçe

Cannot finish in top two, can finish third: Brøndby, Lokomotiv Moskva, Marseille, Rapid Wien, Sparta Praha

All information in this article is subject to final confirmation from UEFA. These examples may not cover all potential situations. Last updated: 26 November.

Group A

Fixtures: Sparta Praha (4pts) vs Brøndby (2), Lyon (15) vs Rangers (7)

Highlights: Brøndby 1-3 Lyon

• Lyon are through to the round of 16 as group winners.

• Rangers are through to the knockout play-offs as group runners-up.

• Sparta Praha will finish third if they avoid defeat.

• Brøndby will finish third if they win.

Group B

Fixtures: Real Sociedad (6) vs PSV Eindhoven (8), Sturm Graz (1) vs Monaco (11)

Highlights: Monaco 2-1 Real Sociedad

• Monaco are through to the round of 16 as group winners.

• PSV will finish second if they avoid defeat.

• Real Sociedad will finish second if they win.

• Sturm will finish fourth.

Group C

Fixtures: Napoli (7) vs Leicester City (8), Legia Warszawa (6) vs Spartak Moskva (7)

Highlights: Leicester 3-1 Legia

• Leicester will finish first if they win, or if both games are drawn. Leicester will finish second if they lose and the other game is drawn. Leicester cannot finish below third.

• Spartak will finish first if they win and Leicester do not. Spartak will finish second if both they and Leicester win, or if both games are drawn. Spartak will finish third if they draw and Napoli win or if both they and Napoli lose.

• Napoli will finish first if they win and Spartak do not. Napoli will finish second if both they and Spartak win. Napoli will finish third if both games are drawn, or if they lose and Legia do not win.

• Legia will finish second if they win. Legia will finish fourth if they do not win.

Group D

Fixtures: Fenerbahçe (5) vs Eintracht Frankfurt (11), Antwerp (2) vs Olympiacos (9)

Highlights: Frankfurt 2-2 Antwerp

• Frankfurt have clinched a top-two finish. They will finish first if they avoid defeat or if Olympiacos do not win.

• Olympiacos have clinched a top-two finish. They will finish first if they win and Frankfurt lose.

• Fenerbahçe will finish third and enter the UEFA Europa Conference League knockout play-offs.

• Antwerp will finish fourth.

Group E

Fixtures: Lazio (8) vs Galatasaray (11), Marseille (4) vs Lokomotiv Moskva (2)

Highlights: Galatasaray 4-2 Marseille

• Galatasaray have clinched a top-two finish. They will finish first if they do not lose.

• Lazio have clinched a top-two finish. They will finish first if they win.

• Marseille are unable to finish in the top two. They will finish third and qualify for the UEFA Europa Conference League if they do not lose.

• Lokomotiv are unable to finish in the top two. They will finish third and qualify for the UEFA Europa Conference League if they win.

Group F

Fixtures: Braga (9) vs Crvena zvezda (10), Ludogorets (1) vs Midtjylland (8)

Highlights: Crvena zvezda 1-0 Ludogorets

• Crvena zvezda will finish first if they win, or if they draw and Midtjylland do not win. Crvena zvezda will finish second if they lose and Midtjylland do not win, or if Crvena zvezda draw and Midtjylland win.

• Braga will finish first if they win. They will finish second if both they and Midtjylland do not win.

• Midtjylland will finish first if they win and the other game is drawn. They will finish second if they win and the other game is not drawn.

• Ludogorets will finish fourth.

Group G

Fixtures: Celtic (6) vs Real Betis (10), Ferencváros (0) vs Bayer Leverkusen (13)

Highlights: Leverkusen 3-2 Celtic

• Leverkusen are through to the round of 16 as group winners.

• Betis are through to the knockout play-offs as group runners-up.

• Celtic will finish third and enter the UEFA Europa Conference League knockout play-offs.

• Ferencváros will finish fourth.

Group H

Fixtures: West Ham United (13) vs Dinamo Zagreb (7), Genk (5) vs Rapid Wien (3)

• West Ham are through to the round of 16 as group winners.

• Dinamo will finish second if they avoid defeat or if Genk do not win.

• Genk will finish second if they win and Dinamo lose. Genk will finish third if they draw, or if they win and Dinamo do not lose.

• Rapid are unable to finish in the top two. They will finish third if they win.