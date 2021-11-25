Europa League round-up: Galatasaray, Monaco and Rangers lead seven more through

Seven more sides have reached the UEFA Europa League knockout rounds, with Leverkusen and Monaco sealing first place in their sections, Betis and Rangers booking places in the knockout play-offs and Galatasaray, Lazio and Olympiacos also securing a top-two finish.

Elsewhere, already-qualified West Ham made sure of finishing first in Group H, Eintracht Frankfurt missed the chance to do likewise in Group D, and Group A winners Lyon maintained their perfect record.

UEFA.com rounds up the Thursday night action.

Alfredo Morelos' double secured second spot for Rangers in Group A as Giovanni van Bronckhorst made the perfect start to life as the club's new manager. The Colombian forward swept in Ianis Hagi's pass after Joe Aribo had hit the crossbar and pounced on Filip Panák's stray pass for his second. However, Rangers were indebted to an incredible late double save by Allan McGregor, the goalkeeper denying Ladislav Krejčí and Matěj Pulkrab to take his side through.

Key stat: Morelos took his﻿ goal tally in the competition ﻿to 30, qualifying included, and is now the fifth highest scorer in UEFA Europa League/UEFA Cup history.

Highlights: Leverkusen 3-2 Celtic

Leverkusen wrapped up top spot in Group G thanks to a stunning late comeback. The German side led after 16 minutes via Robert Andrich's neat header, but Celtic hit back either side of the break through Josip Juranović's Panenka penalty and a crisp Jota finish. Andrich levelled with his second of the evening eight minutes from time and, needing victory to secure a round of 16 spot, the hosts went for broke and crafted a fine winner thanks to Moussa Diaby's excellent 87th-minute volley.

Key stat: Leverkusen have never lost a UEFA Europa League group stage home match (W12 D3).



How does qualifying for the knockouts work? The eight group winners progress automatically to the round of 16. The eight group runners-up play the eight third-ranked teams from the UEFA Champions League groups in the additional knockout round play-offs prior to the round of 16.

Highlights: Monaco 2-1 Real Sociedad

Kevin Volland forced in Monaco's opener and although Alexander Isak levelled with a cool first-time finish, Youssouf Fofana headed what proved to be the winner. La Real dominated after the break, and Fofana's late dismissal led to a tense finale, but the hosts held on to top the group, while La Real now face a decisive Matchday 6 game with PSV Eindhoven.

Key stat: La Real were unbeaten in seven Europa League group stage away games going into this fixture, keeping clean sheets in five.

Highlights: Leicester 3-1 Legia

Patson Daka's close-range opener, a superb strike by James Maddison and Wilfred Ndidi's header moved Leicester top of Group C by a point, two above fourth-placed Legia. All of the goals came in the first half, Filip Mladenović pouncing for the visitors after Kasper Schmeichel had parried Mahir Emreli's penalty.

Key stat: The Foxes scored three times before the break in a UEFA club competition match for the first time since 1961.



Highlights: Betis 2-0 Ferencváros

Héctor Bellerín's pull-back gave Cristian Tello an easy opener inside five minutes, before Sergio Canales doubled the home team's advantage after the break with a fine curling finish. And there was more good news after the final whistle for Manuel Pellegrini's side, with Leverkusen’s win against Celtic securing Betis' progress from Group G.

Key stat: Tello has scored in both of his Europa League games this season but is yet to find the target in his nine ﻿Liga outings in 2021/22.

Highlights: Galatasaray 4-2 Marseille

The home side secured a top-two finish in Group E with an impressive display, Alexandru Cicâldău leading the charge with the early opener before his cross was turned into the net by OM defender Duje Ćaleta-Car. Sofiane Feghouli tapped in four minutes past the hour and although Arkadiusz Milik quickly reduced the deficit on the rebound after his penalty had been saved, Ryan Babel came off the bench to score with his first touch. Milik gave OM the last word, but his side can go no further in this season's competition.

Key stat: Galatasaray have progressed from their UEFA Europa League group for the second time, and the first since 2009/10.

Highlights: Lokomotiv Moskva 0-3 Lazio

Captain Ciro Immobile converted two penalties in eight second-half minutes as Lazio sealed progress and set up a Matchday 6 showdown with Galatasaray for top spot in Group E. Pedro Rodríguez added an 87th-minute third with a clinical effort from outside the penalty area as Lokomotiv's hopes of a top-two finish ended.

Key stat: Immobile has now scored 14 times in 23 UEFA Europa League appearances – and has 13 goals in 16 matches in all competitions for Lazio this season.

Who has qualified? Through to round of 16:

Leverkusen (GER)

Lyon (FRA)

Monaco (FRA)

West Ham (ENG) Through to knockout play-offs:

Betis (ESP)

Rangers (SCO) Confirmed top-two finish:

Frankfurt (GER)

Galatasaray (TUR)

Lazio (ITA)

Olympiacos (GRE)

Best of the rest

Highlights: Galatasaray 4-2 Marseille

A 90th-minute goal from substitute Tiquinho Soares gave Olympiacos a dramatic 1-0 win at home to Fenerbahçe that sealed a top-two finish in Group D for the Greek side.

Group A winners Lyon made it five victories from five with a 3-1 success at Brøndby, Rayan Cherki scoring twice with top scorer Karl Toko Ekambi restricted to a late cameo off the bench.

PSV went second in Group B with a 2-0 win at home to Sturm Graz, Carlos Vinícius scoring from the spot with the final kick of the opening half before a tidy finish from Bruma.

Group F is going to the wire; Crvena zvezda went top on ten points with a 1-0 win at home to bottom side Ludogorets, while Braga are a point behind in second after losing 3-2 away to Midtjylland. Evander's added-time penalty winner in that game left the Danish club a further point back.

Dinamo Zagreb and Genk are still vying for second place in Group H behind West Ham after drawing 1-1 in Croatia. Dinamo are on seven points, two ahead of their Belgian rivals.

There was a dramatic finale in Frankfurt, where the home side could have locked down first place in Group D with three points. Instead, Mbwana Ally Samatta put Antwerp 2-1 up in the 88th minute, and Frankfurt needed a Gonçalo Paciência goal four minutes into added time to rescue a point.

All the Matchday 5 results

Highlights: Olympiacos 1-0 Fenerbahçe

Group A: Rangers 2-0 Sparta Praha, Brøndby 1-3 Lyon

Group B: PSV Eindhoven 2-0 Sturm Graz, Monaco 2-1 Real Sociedad

Group C: Leicester 3-1 Legia Warszawa, Spartak Moskva 2-1 Napoli

Group D: Olympiacos 1-0 Fenerbahçe, Eintracht Frankfurt 2-2 Royal Antwerp

Group E: Galatasaray 4-2 Marseille, Lokomotiv Moskva 0-3 Lazio

Group F: Midtjylland 3-2 Braga, Crvena zvezda 1-0 Ludogorets

Group G: Leverkusen 3-2 Celtic, Real Betis 2-0 Ferencváros

Group H: Dinamo Zagreb 1-1 Genk, Rapid Wien 0-2 West Ham