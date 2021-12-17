UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Kyogo Furuhashi wins Europa League Goal of the Group Stage

Friday 17 December 2021

Kyogo Furuhashi's effort for Celtic against Ferencváros has been voted UEFA Europa League Goal of the Group Stage.

Europa League Goal of the Group Stage top ten
Kyogo Furuhashi's fine Matchday 3 effort for Celtic against Ferencváros has been voted UEFA Europa League Goal of the Group Stage.

Goal of the Group Stage

Furuhashi's strike – a low side-footed finish after expertly controlling a raking through ball – received an impressive 43% of the total vote.

There were ten goals nominated in all, with fans able to vote from 10:00 CET on Monday 13 December until 12:00 CET on Friday 17 December.

UEFA Europa League Goal of the Group Stage

1. Kyogo Furuhashi, Celtic 2-0 Ferencváros (Matchday 3) – 43% of the vote

2 Mislav Oršić, West Ham 0-1 Dinamo Zagreb (Matchday 6) – 22%

3. Mirko Ivanić, Crvena zvezda 1-1 Ludogorets (Matchday 5) – 12%

4. Mergim Berisha, Antwerp 0-3 Fenerbahçe (Matchday 4) – 7%

5. Lorenzo Insigne, Napoli 3-0 Legia (Matchday 3) – 4%

6. Said Benrahma, Genk 2-2 West Ham (Matchday 4) – 3%

7. Galeno, Midtjylland 3-2 Braga (Matchday 5) – 3%

8. Karl Toko Ekambi, Rangers 0-2 Lyon (Matchday 1) – 3%

9. Nabil Fekir, Ferencváros 1-3 Betis (Matchday 2) – 2%

10. Almamy Touré, Frankfurt 3-1 Olympiacos (Matchday 3) – 1%

