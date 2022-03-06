Europa League round of 16 first legs: Game-by-game preview

In the UEFA Europa League round of 16, ﻿group stage winners take on the sides that made it through the knockout round play-offs. And remember, the away-goals rule has been abolished so what you see is what you get!

Wednesday 9 March

2004 final highlights: Porto 3-0 Monaco

Dragons aficionados will remember that José Mourinho's Porto got the better of Lyon in the quarter-finals en route to winning the 2003/04 UEFA Champions League. The French club have yet to beat Porto in four games (D1 L3) losing both of their away fixtures without scoring, but coach Peter Bosz has his own cause for confidence, saying with a smile: "OL have never beaten Porto in Europe, but I did it with Leverkusen." Bosz's side overcame the Dragons 5-2 on aggregate in the 2019/20 UEFA Europa League round of 32.

Did you know?

Porto have won their last six games against French clubs, and have not lost in 11 home games against Ligue 1 sides (W9 D2) since a 2-0 defeat to Nantes in September 1971.

Highlights: Betis 1-1 Leverkusen

The prospect of a final in their home city – if not their home stadium – will be a motivating factor for Real Betis, but coach Manuel Pellegrini is right to be wary of an Eintracht side that topped their group without losing a game in the autumn (W3 D3), and made it to the semi-finals of this competition in 2018/19, bowing out to eventual winners Chelsea on penalties. "They seem to be tough opponents," said the Chilean, while his opposite number Oliver Glasner exuded positivity: "For us now, it's full speed ahead together."

Did you know?

Betis are unbeaten in three European home games against German clubs (W2 D1), most recently a 1-1 draw against Leverkusen in this season's group stage.

Thursday 10 March

Sevilla vs English clubs

English tabloid the Sun described West Ham's draw against the six-time winners and final hosts as "a nightmare", but David Moyes' side may not be quite so intimidated by history as they continue to upset the old order at the top end of the Premier League. "I wanted a big game and I want the big teams and I want us to challenge them and really go for it," said the former Manchester United and Everton boss, who has his eyes on a return for the final. "It would be good to go there twice, so it would be good to get used to the stadium!"

Did you know?

The last English side to visit Sevilla were West Ham's London rivals Chelsea, who won 4-0 in the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League group stage, Olivier Giroud scoring all four goals.

What next? Winners of the ties earn a place in the quarter-final draw on Friday 18 March. There will also be draws for the semi-finals and, for procedural purposes, the final which takes place at Seville's Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium on 18 May.

Highlights: Dortmund 2-4 Rangers

Rangers won two of these famous sides previous three ties, but if the Light Blues have had slightly the better of past fixtures in terms of individual games (W3 D2 D2), manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst – flush from eliminating Borussia Dortmund – knows not to be overconfident: "They finished top of their group so we know they will be a tough team." Dejan Stanković feels his 'Red Star' side will appreciate the opportunity to shine. "Europe is always magical for Crvena zvezda. No one can stop us from dreaming and looking ahead."

Did you know?

Rangers are unbeaten at home against Crvena zvezda (W2 D1), but have not won in three games in Belgrade (D1 L2).

Highlights: Braga 2-0 Sheriff (3-2 pens)

Monaco topped a brutally hard Group B, finishing unbeaten ahead of Real Sociedad and PSV Eindhoven as well as Sturm Graz, but if Braga look less daunting on paper, coach Philippe Clement is not writing off the 2011 UEFA Europa League runners-up. "We are entering the knockout phase, so all the teams still involved have qualities," the Belgian said. "There is not much difference in standard." Braga have been punching above their weight, their youthful side lifted by the goals of Ricardo Horta and the creativity of Iuri Medeiros.

Did you know?

Braga lost both of their previous two-legged ties against French sides, going out to Paris Saint-Germain in the 2008/09 UEFA Cup round of 16 and Marseille in the 2017/18 UEFA Europa League last 32.

Highlights: Olympiacos 0-3 Atalanta

Eliminated by Köln in the 1990/91 UEFA Cup and Dortmund in the 2017/18 UEFA Europa League, Atalanta have not always thrived against German sides, but have taken a step up since as they meet the 2002 UEFA Champions League finalists Leverkusen. After the draw, Werkself boss Gerardo Soane gushed over Gian Piero Gasperini's "Champions League-quality" side and their "sexy style of play". The Italian club's president Antonio Percassi added: "Atalanta will give everything on the pitch as always: it's in our DNA."

Did you know?

Atalanta have hit 17 goals in UEFA club competition this season, only once failing to score two or more in a game, when they beat Young Boys 1-0 at home.

Highlights: Napoli 2-4 Barcelona

If Barcelona's season has been turbulent, Galatasaray's has been even more so, the Istanbul giants mired in mid-table with no obvious route into Europe for next season barring winning the UEFA Europa League. Xavi Hernández seems to have turned a corner since taking over as Barcelona coach, while newly-appointed Domenèc Torrent (once Pep Guardiola's assistant at the Camp Nou) has been getting encouraging results with Cimbom, thanks in part to on-loan Barcelona goalkeeper Iñaki Peña.

Did you know?

Barcelona's record in eight previous European meetings with Galatasaray is W5 D2 L1.

Following the decision by the UEFA Executive Committee, the fixture between Leipzig and Spartak Moskva will no longer take place as scheduled. Leipzig qualify directly for the quarter-finals.