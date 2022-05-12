UEFA delivers warning about unauthorised tickets for club finals

In view of the upcoming UEFA Europa League Final 2022, the UEFA Europa Conference League Final 2022 and the UEFA Champions League Final 2022, UEFA reminds fans about its ticketing process and the dangers associated with purchasing tickets on the secondary market.

All tickets to the finals are issued by UEFA and are subject to strict terms and conditions which prohibit their unauthorised advertisement, resale or transfer. As such, any tickets which are offered for sale by third parties on the internet (including on social media, marketplaces and secondary ticketing platforms) are advertised in breach of the ticket terms and conditions. UEFA actively enforces its ticketing terms and conditions, including by monitoring the internet, and will take action (including cancelling tickets) where unauthorised advertisements are identified.

Fans should also be aware that third parties offering for sale tickets on the internet are often not in possession of the tickets which they claim to have for sale, despite demanding exorbitant prices for such tickets.

In addition, UEFA is conscious that the demand for tickets to the finals may result in counterfeit tickets entering the secondary market, as has occurred at previous finals. Fans are advised that any such counterfeit tickets will not gain entry to the stadiums.

Ticket sales to the general public are carried out exclusively by UEFA. The teams who have reached the finals have also received an allocation of tickets to their respective final and sales to the fans of the finalists are in the process of being carried out. Supporters of the participating teams are advised to contact the clubs directly for further information on the processes for the sale of tickets to their fans.

Whilst UEFA understands that there will be fans who have been unsuccessful in their application for tickets, fans are strongly advised not to travel to the finals without tickets or purchase tickets on the secondary market. In order to maintain the safety and security of fans, ticket holders should be aware that checks will be carried out at the finals and the local authorities in the cities will take action against the unauthorised resale of tickets.