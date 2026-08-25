UEFA Europa League Official Live football scores & stats
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Which teams have won the Europa League?

Tuesday, August 25, 2026

Thirty-one clubs from 11 nations have lifted the trophy over the years.

The UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League has been claimed by 31 clubs from 11 different nations over the past 55 seasons – 2026 winners Aston Villa are the newest name on the list.

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League winners

7 Sevilla (ESP)

3 Inter (ITA)
3 Liverpool (ENG)
3 Juventus (ITA)
3 Atlético de Madrid (ESP)
3 Tottenham (ENG)

2 Borussia Mönchengladbach (GER)
2 Feyenoord (NED)
2 IFK Göteborg (SWE)
2 Real Madrid (ESP)
2 Parma (ITA)
2 Porto (POR)
2 Chelsea (ENG)
2 Eintracht Frankfurt (GER)

1 Anderlecht (BEL)
1 Ajax (NED)
1 Aston Villa (ENG)
1 Man United (ENG)
1 PSV Eindhoven (NED)
1 Ipswich Town (ENG)
1 Leverkusen (GER)
1 Napoli (ITA)
1 Bayern München (GER)
1 Schalke (GER)
1 Galatasaray (TUR)
1 Valencia (ESP)
1 CSKA Moskva (RUS)
1 Zenit (RUS)
1 Shakhtar (UKR)
1 Villarreal (ESP)
1 Atalanta (ITA)

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League winners by nation

14 Spain (5 clubs)
11 England (6)
10 Italy (5)
7 Germany (5)
4 Netherlands (3)
2 Portugal (1)
2 Russia (2)
2 Sweden (1)
1 Belgium (1)
1 Ukraine (1)
1 Türkiye (1)

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