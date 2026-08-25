Which teams have won the Europa League?

The UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League has been claimed by 31 clubs from 11 different nations over the past 55 seasons – 2026 winners Aston Villa are the newest name on the list.

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League winners

7 Sevilla (ESP)

3 Inter (ITA)

3 Liverpool (ENG)

3 Juventus (ITA)

3 Atlético de Madrid (ESP)

3 Tottenham (ENG)

2 Borussia Mönchengladbach (GER)

2 Feyenoord (NED)

2 IFK Göteborg (SWE)

2 Real Madrid (ESP)

2 Parma (ITA)

2 Porto (POR)

2 Chelsea (ENG)

2 Eintracht Frankfurt (GER)

1 Anderlecht (BEL)

1 Ajax (NED)

1 Aston Villa (ENG)

1 Man United (ENG)

1 PSV Eindhoven (NED)

1 Ipswich Town (ENG)

1 Leverkusen (GER)

1 Napoli (ITA)

1 Bayern München (GER)

1 Schalke (GER)

1 Galatasaray (TUR)

1 Valencia (ESP)

1 CSKA Moskva (RUS)

1 Zenit (RUS)

1 Shakhtar (UKR)

1 Villarreal (ESP)

1 Atalanta (ITA)

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League winners by nation

14 Spain (5 clubs)

11 England (6)

10 Italy (5)

7 Germany (5)

4 Netherlands (3)

2 Portugal (1)

2 Russia (2)

2 Sweden (1)

1 Belgium (1)

1 Ukraine (1)

1 Türkiye (1)