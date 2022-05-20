UEFA.com works better on other browsers
2021/22 UEFA Europa League Team of the Season

Friday 20 May 2022

UEFA's Technical Observer panel has selected its 2021/22 UEFA Europa League Team of the Season, with players from Frankfurt, Rangers, West Ham and Leipzig represented.

Goalkeeper

Trapp's brilliant extra-time save

Kevin Trapp (Frankfurt)

Defenders

Craig Dawson (West Ham)

Martin Hinteregger (Frankfurt)

Calvin Bassey (Rangers)

Midfielders

James Tavernier (Rangers)

Watch all Tavernier's Europa League goals

Konrad Laimer (Leipzig)

Declan Rice (West Ham)

Filip Kostić (Frankfurt)

Forwards

Christopher Nkunku (Leipzig)

Rafael Borré (Frankfurt)

Ryan Kent (Rangers)

