UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Filip Kostić named 2021/22 UEFA Europa League Player of the Season

Friday 20 May 2022

Eintracht Frankfurt's creator-in-chief takes accolade after three goals and six assists in triumphant 2021/22 UEFA Europa League campaign.

Named 2021/22 Europa League Player of the Season, enjoy the Frankfurt midfielder's goals and assists from a memorable campaign.
Europa Player of the season: Filip Kostić goals and assists

UEFA's Technical Observer panel has named Eintracht Frankfurt's Filip Kostić as the 2021/22 UEFA Europa League Player of the Season.

The 29-year-old was the German side's creator-in-chief throughout their victorious campaign. His cross for Rafael Borré's equaliser in the final against Rangers was his sixth of the campaign, two more than any other player in the competition.

The left-sided Serbian also nullified top scorer James Tavernier's attacking threat in Seville and converted his penalty in the shoot-out with typical composure.

Kostić, Frankfurt's set-piece taker, also contributed three goals en route to the final.

Kostić's 2021/22 Europa League stats

Appearances: 12
Goals: 3
Assists: 6
Distance covered: 14.26km per match
Top speed in final: 33.4km/h

© 1998-2022 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Friday 20 May 2022

Selected for you

Young Player of the Season: Knauff
Live 20/05/2022

Young Player of the Season: Knauff

Frankfurt's Ansgar Knauff has been named 2021/22 Europa League Young Player of the Season.