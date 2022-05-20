2021/22 UEFA Europa League Goal of the Season: Lorenzo Insigne tops Technical Observer selection

The top ten goals of the 2021/22 UEFA Europa League campaign have been selected by UEFA's Technical Observer panel, with Lorenzo Insigne's stunning strike against Legia impressing the most to win Goal of the Season.

Mergim Berisha's acrobatic finish for Fenerbahçe on Matchday 4 earned him the runner-up spot, while Pepe came third for his spectacular volley for Porto in the round of 16.

2021/22 UEFA Europa League Goal of the Season

1 Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli 3-0 Legia) – Matchday 3, 21/10/21

2 Mergim Berisha (Antwerp 0-3 Fenerbahçe) – Matchday 4, 04/11/21

3 Pepê (Lyon 1-1 Porto) – Round of 16 second leg, 17/03/22

4 Munir (Sevilla 1-0 West Ham) – Round of 16 first leg, 10/03/22

5 Mislav Oršić (West Ham 0-1 Dinamo Zagreb) – Matchday 6, 09/12/21

6 Rafael Borré (Barcelona 2-3 Frankfurt) – Quarter-final second leg, 14/04/22

7 Galeno (Midtjylland 3-2 Braga) – Matchday 5, 25/11/21

8 Karl Toko Ekambi (Rangers 0-2 Lyon) – Matchday 1, 16/09/21

9 Mirko Ivanić (Crvena zvezda 1-0 Ludogorets) – Matchday 5, 25/11/21

10 Christopher Nkunku (Rangers 3-1 Leipzig) – Semi-final second leg, 05/05/22