Sevilla: Meet the 2022/23 UEFA Europa League winners

Sevilla have claimed their seventh UEFA Cup/Europa League trophy, defeating Roma in Budapest on penalties. Get the lowdown on the Spanish side's 2022/23 vintage.

UEFA coefficient ranking: 12

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Winners (2005/06, 2006/07, 2013/14, 2014/15, 2015/16, 2019/20, 2022/23)

Route to last four



Third in Champions League Group G

Knockout round play-offs﻿: 3-2agg vs PSV

Round of 16: 2-1agg vs Fenerbahçe

Quarter-finals: 5-2agg vs Man United

Semi-finals: 3-2agg aet vs Juventus

Final: 1-1 aet vs Roma, 4-1 on pens

Every goal on Sevilla's road to Europa League glory

Campaign in ten words: Two coaches depart amid Liga struggles, but redemption in Europe﻿.

How did Sevilla play?

Following José Luis Mendilibar's arrival, the Basque simplified things. Less focus on building from the back, less sideways play; instead, he wanted Sevilla moving the ball quickly – typified by the speed and direct running of Lucas Ocampos – and getting plenty of balls into the box.

Who was Sevilla's key player?

Youssef En-Nesyri. The Morocco forward scored twice in the quarter-final victory over Manchester United and struck again in Turin in the last four. He offered speed, aerial power and a penalty-box presence. And, like his team, ended the season in form.

Who was Sevilla's coach?

José Luis Mendilibar. The 62-year-old had never coached above the lower reaches of La Liga before his surprise appointment on 21 March. After quickly allaying relegation fears, he proved to the manor born in his first foray into major UEFA club competition too.

*Club coefficients﻿ last updated: 31/05/2023

Get the Europa app!