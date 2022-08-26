Molten reveals official match ball for 2022/23 UEFA Europa League

Molten has unveiled the official match ball for the 2022/23 season, with the design inspired by the energy and passion displayed by players, staff and fans.

The new ball features the UEFA Europa League energy wave, which expresses the emotional energy of the highs and lows throughout the competition – from the pitch to the crowds, to the fans watching at home. Angular and geometric in form, the energy wave takes its influence from the design features of the competition's trophy. The two large energy waves facing one another are a representation of the two teams on the pitch.

The latest Molten match ball is created using ACENTEC structure – their unique thermal bonding technology that produces a smooth, seamless cover that cannot be accomplished by hand sewing – resulting in a uniform surface and reduced water absorption to ensure no effects from adverse weather conditions. The new valve reduces friction when inflating by 40% compared to the previous official match balls, making it more resistant to damage.

The Europa League and Europa Conference League match balls alongside their trophies

Molten, who have been the official match ball supplier for the UEFA Europa League since 2018/19, will continue to provide high-quality products with technological innovations which will benefit the football community. As part of their current deal, which runs from 2021–24, Molten will also be providing the official match ball for the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Further details on Molten's official UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League match balls are available on their website.