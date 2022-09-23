UEFA Europa League round of 16 draw: What is it? Where to watch it? Who are the teams?

The UEFA Europa League round of 16 features the eight group stage winners and the eight knockout round play-off winners﻿. The sides that emerge from the eight play-off ties advance to April's Europa League quarter-finals.

When is the Europa League round of 16 draw?

The Europa League round of 16 draw takes place at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday 24 February. The ceremony begins at 13:00 CET.

Where can I watch the Europa League round of 16 draw?

The live stream will appear on this link.

Which teams are in the Europa League round of 16 draw?

There are 16 teams in the draw: the eight Europa League group winners will be seeded; the eight knockout round play-off winners will be unseeded.

Can teams from the same country face each other in Europa League round of 16?

No side can face another team from the same national association.

Is the Europa League round of 16 over two legs?

Ties take place over two legs, with seeded teams at home in the second legs. Ties level after 180 minutes will go to extra time irrespective of the number of goals each team has scored at home and away. If the teams still cannot be separated after the additional 30 minutes, the tie goes to a penalty shoot-out.

When is the the Europa League round of 16?

The first legs are scheduled for 9 March, with the second legs a week later on 16 March.

What happens next?

The winners of the eight ties will advance to the quarter-finals and semi-finals, with the draw scheduled for 17 March. The losers are out of 2022/23 European competition.