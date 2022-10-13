Europa League highlights and round-up: Arsenal and United win, five sides through

Fenerbahçe, Freiburg, Real Betis, Real Sociedad and Rennes are certain of top-two finishes in their 2022/23 UEFA Europa League groups but Arsenal and Manchester United must wait a while longer to join them despite narrow wins on Matchday 4.

UEFA.com rounds up the Thursday night action.

Highlights: Bodø/Glimt 0-1 Arsenal

Bukayo Saka finished off a neat move to maintain the Gunners' perfect Group A start and end the Norwegian side's 14-match winning home run in Europe. After exchanging passes with Albert Sambi Lokonga, Saka put the ball over the line after his low shot deflected back to him off a Bodø/Glimt defender. The hosts stepped up a gear after the break but goalkeeper Matt Turner denied Amahl Pellegrino and Ola Solbakken fired narrowly over.

Key stat: Arsenal have won their last nine Europa League group stage matches.

Highlights: Man. United 1-0 Omonoia

Scott McTominay latched on to Jadon Sancho's ball deep into added time to break the hearts of plucky Omonoia and their brilliant goalkeeper Francis Uzoho. The Red Devils dominated in what was their first home game for seven weeks, but could not find a way past the Nigerian keeper until the very last knockings. Marcus Rashford was denied three times in the first half, while Uzoho also touched Casemiro's rocket on to the bar.

Key stat: McTominay's goal was just his second in over 30 UEFA club competition appearances.

Highlights: Betis 1-1 Roma

Betis got the point they needed to confirm a top-two spot in Group C, breaking the deadlock on 34 minutes when a Sergio Canales shot from the edge of the box beat Rui Patrício with the help of a deflection off Roger Ibañez. Roma's Andrea Belotti had a header ruled out for offside, but then levelled from close range in the second half to maintain his side's chances of a second-placed finish.

Key stat: Roma have now scored in 23 consecutive European away games.

Highlights: Nantes 0-4 Freiburg

Freiburg reached the knockout stages with an emphatic victory in France. Moussa Sissoko and Sébastien Corchia struck the woodwork for Nantes in the first half, but Lukas Kübler's powerful finish turned the tide, and Michael Gregoritsch doubled the visitors' lead before Kevin Schade's shot took a wicked deflection off Jean-Charles Castelletto for Freiburg's third. Wooyeong Jeong's close-range effort completed the scoring late on.

Key stat: Kübler's goal was his first since last April, when he registered in a 3-0 Bundesliga win against Bochum.

Highlights: Ferencváros 2-1 Crvena zvezda

Samy Mmaee's bullet header helped Ferencváros to a vital three points in Group H. Kristoffer Zachariassen gave the hosts the lead in the first half with his eighth of the season in all competitions but a stunning solo effort from Stefan Mitrović put the visitors back on level terms. Denied by the post earlier in the half, Mmaee got the winner when he met Lóránd Pászka's corner.

Key stat: Ferencváros have won their last six home games in all competitions.

Best of the rest

• Vítor Oliveira scored a first-half hat-trick for Braga, but didn't end up on the winning side, Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise coming back from 3-1 down to earn a 3-3 draw in Leuven.

Highlights: Union SG 3-3 Braga

• Christopher Wooh marked his full debut for Rennes with the only goal of the match at Dynamo Kyiv. The French side and Fenerbahçe are certain of top-two finishes in Group B.

• Sturm's William Bøving also had a night to remember; the 19-year-old came off the bench for the Austrian side and scored twice as his side earned a 2-2 draw at Lazio.

All the Matchday 4 results

Group A: Bodø/Glimt 0-1 Arsenal, PSV Eindhoven 5-0 Zürich

Group B: AEK Larnaca 1-2 Fenerbahçe, Dynamo Kyiv 0-1 Rennes

Group C: Real Betis 1-1 Roma, Ludogorets 2-0 HJK Helsinki

Group D: Union SG 3-3 Braga, Union Berlin 1-0 Malmö

Group E: Man United 1-0 Omonoia, Real Sociedad 3-0 Sheriff

Group F: Feyenoord 2-2 Midtjylland, Lazio 2-2 Sturm Graz

Group G: Nantes 0-4 Freiburg, Qarabağ 0-0 Olympiacos

Group H: Trabzonspor 4-0 Monaco, Ferencváros 2-1 Crvena zvezda

All the Matchday 5 fixtures (27 October)

Group A: Zürich vs Bodø/Glimt (18:45), PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal (18:45)

Group B: AEK Larnaca vs Dynamo Kyiv (18:45), Fenerbahçe vs Rennes (18:45)

Group C: Ludogorets vs Real Betis (18:45), HJK Helsinki vs Roma (21:00)

Group D: Malmö vs Union SG (18:45), Union Berlin vs Braga (18:45)

Group E: Man United vs Sheriff (21:00), Omonoia vs Real Sociedad (21:00)

Group F: Lazio vs Midtjylland (18:45), Sturm Graz vs Feyenoord (21:00)

Group G: Freiburg vs Olympiacos (21:00), Nantes vs Qarabağ (21:00)

Group H: Crvena zvezda vs Trabzonspor (21:00), Ferencváros vs Monaco (21:00)