Europa League round-up: PSV and Man United among four qualifiers

PSV Eindhoven secured a place in the 2022/23 UEFA Europa League knockout phase by beating Arsenal and victory against Sheriff took Manchester United through, while wins kept Roma and Lazio's qualification hopes alive.

UEFA.com rounds up the Thursday night action.

Who is through? Confirmed in top two: Arsenal, Fenerbahçe, Ferencváros*, Freiburg*, Man United, PSV Eindhoven, ﻿Real Betis*, Real Sociedad﻿, Rennes, Union Saint-Gilloise* * Confirmed as group winners

Luuk de Jong came off the bench to earn a win which secured a top-two spot for PSV. Cody Gakpo and Xavi Simons had goals ruled out for offside in a first half short on chances, but De Jong's introduction at the break gave the hosts a new threat. The 32-year-old teed up Joey Veerman for a well-taken opener before heading in Gakpo's corner for the second. De Jong headed wide and Gakpo had another ruled out as Arsenal lost for the first time in Group A.

Key stat: Defeat ended a run of ten straight UEFA Europa League group stage wins for Arsenal.

United secured a top-two finish in Group E with a dominant win against the Moldovan champions, whose faint hopes of overhauling the Red Devils foundered at Old Trafford. Diogo Dalot's header from a Christian Eriksen corner gave Erik ten Hag's side a deserved lead, before a well-taken header from Marcus Rashford and a close-range effort from Cristiano Ronaldo added gloss to the scoreline in the second half.

Key stat: The opening goal was Dalot's first for United since an FA Cup victory over Tranmere Rovers in January 2020.

Roma kept hopes of reaching the knockout stages alive as Stephan El Shaarawy's deflected strike secured a hard-earned win in Helsinki. Tammy Abraham's header was cancelled out by Perparim Hetemaj, only for El Shaarawy's effort just past the hour to go in off Arttu Hoskonen and restore the Italian side's advantage. The newly-crowned Finnish champions thought they had equalised again but David Browne's stunning effort was ruled out for an infringement in the penalty area. Roma must now beat Ludogorets to claim second spot in Group C.

Key stat: Roma have now scored in their last 24 European away fixtures.

Lazio came from behind to keep qualification for the knockout phase in their own hands. Gustav Isaksen fired into the bottom corner after eight minutes for the Danish side, but captain Sergej Milinković-Savić's composed finish sent Lazio in level at the break. The Serie A side had the better of it from then on, substitute Pedro Rodríguez scoring the winner. The Biancocelesti are now three points clear of Midtjylland at the top of Group F heading into Matchday 6.

Key stat: Pedro's goal was his 29th goal in UEFA club competition, and his second in this season's Europa League.

Having come from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at Rennes on Matchday 2, Fenerbahçe went one better at home, Emre Mor completing a stunning comeback from 3-0 down on 88 minutes. Amine Gouiri rifled in an early opener, laid on the second for Martin Terrier not long after Lovro Majer had a stunning effort ruled out for offside then slipped in the third himself. Enner Valencia headed one back before the break, and Miha Zajc's sweet free-kick on 82 minutes set the stage for Mor to make it 3-3.

Key stat: The draw Fenerbahçe's five-game winning streak, while Rennes had won six in a row.

Best of the rest

• Ferencváros and Union SG joined Man United and PSV in securing top-two finishes tonight. Ferencváros, Freiburg, ﻿Real Betis and Union SG are all bound for the round of 16 as group winners.

• Amazingly, Fenerbahçe vs Rennes was not the only 3-3 draw in Group G. Like the Yellow Canaries, Dynamo Kyiv trailed 3-1 on 82 minutes against AEK Larnaca only for Denys Garmash to strike twice and level on the night.

• Real Sociedad's success at Omonoia leaves them with the only 100% record in this season's group stage, while a 2-1 success against Bodø/Glimt ended a 13-game win-less run for Zürich in all competitions stretching back to 28 August.

All the Matchday 5 results

Group A: Zürich 2-1 Bodø/Glimt, PSV Eindhoven 2-0 Arsenal

Group B: AEK Larnaca 3-3 Dynamo Kyiv, Fenerbahçe 3-3 Rennes

Group C: Ludogorets 0-1 Real Betis, HJK Helsinki 1-2 Roma

Group D: Malmö 0-2 Union Saint-Gilloise, Union Berlin 1-0 Braga

Group E: Man United 3-0 Sheriff, Omonoia 0-2 Real Sociedad

Group F: Lazio 2-1 Midtjylland, Sturm Graz 1-0 Feyenoord

Group G: Freiburg 1-1 Olympiacos, Nantes 2-1 Qarabağ

Group H: Crvena zvezda 2-1 Trabzonspor, Ferencváros 1-1 Monaco

All the Matchday 6 fixtures (3 November)

Group A: Arsenal vs Zürich (21:00), Bodø/Glimt vs PSV Eindhoven (21:00)

Group B: Dynamo Kyiv vs Fenerbahçe (21:00), Rennes vs AEK Larnaca (21:00)

Group C: Real Betis vs HJK Helsinki (21:00), Roma vs Ludogorets (21:00)

Group D: Union Saint-Gilloise vs Union Berlin (21:00), Braga vs Malmö (21:00)

Group E: Real Sociedad vs Man United (18:45), Sheriff vs Omonoia (18:45)

Group F: Midtjylland vs Sturm Graz (18:45), Feyenoord vs Lazio (18:45)

Group G: Olympiacos vs Nantes (18:45), Qarabağ vs Freiburg (18:45)

Group H: Trabzonspor vs Ferencváros (18:45), Monaco vs Crvena zvezda (18:45)