UEFA Europa League quarter-final, semi-final and final draws: All you need to know

The UEFA Europa League quarter-final, semi-final and final draws featured the eight sides that made it through the round of 16.

Draw results Quarter-finals (13 & 20 April)

Man United vs Sevilla

Juventus vs Sporting CP

Leverkusen vs Union Saint-Gilloise

Feyenoord vs Roma Semi-finals (11 & 18 May)

Juventus/Sporting CP vs Man United/Sevilla

Feyenoord/Roma vs Leverkusen/Union Saint-Gilloise

When and where were the Europa League quarter-final, semi-final and final draws?

The Europa League quarter-final, semi-final and final draws took place at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, on Friday 17 March. The ceremony began at 13:00 CET.

Which teams were in the Europa League quarter-final, semi-final and final draws?

The draws feature the eight teams that progressed through the round of 16.

Could teams from the same country face each other in the Europa League quarter-finals, semi-finals and final?

Yes. There was a free draw for the quarter-finals, with ties numbered 1–4 for the semi-final draw that followed. For administrative reasons, a draw also determine the 'home' side in the final (in this case, the winner of semi-final 1).

Are the Europa League quarter-finals and semi-finals over two legs?

Ties take place over two legs. Ties level after 180 minutes will go to extra time, irrespective of the number of goals each team has scored at home and away. If the teams still cannot be separated after the additional 30 minutes, the tie goes to a penalty shoot-out.

What was the procedure for the Europa League quarter-finals, semi-finals and final draws?

Quarter-finals

• At this stage of the competition, no teams were seeded and there was no country protection.

• Eight balls containing the names of the quarter-finalists were placed in the large central bowl and shuffled.

• The first team drawn plays its first match at home, against the second team drawn.

• The procedure was repeated with the remaining balls to complete the quarter-final pairings.

Semi-finals

• At this stage of the competition, no teams are seeded and there is no country protection.

• Four balls containing slips of paper marked ‘Winners of quarter-final 1’ to ‘Winners of quarter-final 4’ were placed in a large central bowl and shuffled.

• The first and second balls drawn determined the first pairing, the first ball drawn representing the home team for the first leg.

• The procedure was repeated with the remaining balls in the bowl to complete the semi-final pairings.

Final

• Two balls containing slips of paper marked ‘Winners of semi-final 1’ and ‘Winners of semi-final 2’ were placed in a central bowl and shuffled.

• The first ball drawn designated the nominal home team for the final.

When are the Europa League quarter-finals, semi-finals and final?

The quarter-final first legs are scheduled for 13 April, with the second legs a week later on 20 April.

The semi-final first legs are scheduled for 11 May, with the second legs a week later on 18 May.

The final takes place at Budapest's Puskás Aréna on 31 May.

What happens next?

The winners of the four quarter-finals advance to the semi-finals, while the semi-final winners head to the final. All losing sides are out of 2022/23 European competition.

Where is the 2023 Europa League final? The 2022/23 Europa League final will take place at Budapest's 65,000+ capacity Puskás Aréna on 31 May 2023. The winners gain a place in the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.

City and stadium clashes

Based on the decision received from the relevant local authorities and as confirmed by the national association, Union Saint-Gilloise and Anderlecht, who both share the same stadium for home matches, cannot play at home on the same night.

In accordance with paragraphs 23.02 and 23.03 of the competition regulations and the associated principles set by the Club Competitions Committee, should both clubs be drawn at home in the same sequence a reversal is needed. Union Saint-Gilloise being the league runners-up, will have priority.

Therefore, the match involving Union Saint-Gilloise will not be reversed, and the match involving Anderlecht will be reversed, irrespective of the opponents of either club and the order of the matches.