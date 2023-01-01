UEFA.com works better on other browsers
What time does the UEFA Europa League final kick off?

Sunday 1 January 2023

The 2022/23 UEFA Europa League final takes place in Budapest on 31 May 2023, with kick-off scheduled for 21:00 CET.

The UEFA Europa Conference League trophy
The UEFA Europa Conference League trophy UEFA via Getty Images

According to article 24.05 of the UEFA Europa League regulations, all UEFA Europa League semi-finals and the final kick off at the same time.

• The semi-finals and final kick off at 21.00CET. Exceptions to this rule can be made by the UEFA administration.

The 2022/23 UEFA Europa League in Budapest will thus kick off at 21:00 CET (22:00 local time).

2022/23 UEFA Europa League final: all you need to know

Watch Frankfurt lift Europa League trophy

