What time does the UEFA Europa League final kick off?

The 2022/23 UEFA Europa League final takes place in Budapest on 31 May 2023, with kick-off scheduled for 21:00 CET.
According to article 24.05 of the UEFA Europa League regulations, all UEFA Europa League semi-finals and the final kick off at the same time.
• The semi-finals and final kick off at 21.00CET. Exceptions to this rule can be made by the UEFA administration.
The 2022/23 UEFA Europa League in Budapest will thus kick off at 21:00 CET (22:00 local time).