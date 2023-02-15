Barcelona vs Man United Europa League knockout round play-off preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Barcelona and Man United meet in the Europa League knockout round play-off first leg on Thursday 16 February.

Barcelona vs Man United at a glance When: Thursday 16 February (18:45 CET kick-off)

Where: Camp Nou, Barcelona

What: UEFA Europa League knockout round play-off first leg (second leg: 23 February)

Barcelona and Manchester United's 13 previous meetings have tended to be momentous, including victories for the Spanish side in the 2009 and 2011 UEFA Champions League finals and, in the last match between the clubs outside of that competition, a 1991 European Cup Winners' Cup final triumph for United.

Blaugrana coach Xavi Hernández started both the Champions League finals and lost only one of his six appearances in this fixture for the club, although that came in a 2007/08 semi-final when United went on to lift the trophy. The Red Devils added the Europa League to their collection in 2017, but success in the competition has thus far eluded Barcelona.

Predicted line-ups

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Koundé, Araújo, Christensen, Alba; Kessié, De Jong, Pedri; Gavi, Lewandowski, Raphinha

Misses next match if booked: Gavi

Man United: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Shaw, Malacia﻿; Casemiro, Fred; Bruno Fernandes; Sancho, Weghorst, Rashford

Suspended: Martínez, Sabitzer

Form guide

Barcelona

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWWWWW

Most recent result: Villarreal 0-1 Barcelona, 12/02, Spanish Liga

Where they stand: 1st in Spanish Liga, Copa del Rey semi-finals

Man United

Form: WDWWWW

Most recent result: Leeds United 0-2 Man United, 12/02, English Premier League

Where they stand: 3rd in English Premier League, FA Cup round of 16

Expert predictions

Graham Hunter, Barcelona reporter

The absolute crux of this tie for Xavi's team is which version is the real Barcelona this season? Rampant at home and 11 points clear of champions Real Madrid, Barça have been defensively stingy in the Liga, conceding just seven in 21 games. In the Champions League they shipped an average of two per match. To get the better of United, Barcelona need to take their Spanish form into Europe.

Richard Martin, Man United reporter

The Camp Nou conjures up the best of memories for United and they return to the scene of one of their greatest ever triumphs in the very best of form. Confidence is flowing around Old Trafford after winning 12 matches from 15 since the season resumed after the World Cup, and fans have really warmed to Erik ten Hag for the positive impact he has had on the dressing room. None more so than Marcus Rashford, who has 13 goals and four assists since Qatar.

What the coaches say

Xavi Hernández, Barcelona coach: "It's going to be a good game, a spectacular tie for the neutrals. Both teams are perhaps in their best form all season. Ten Hag has changed this team. It was difficult at first, but he's doing an excellent job. They're a dangerous team with physical fortitude; they have a lot of threats and it's going to be difficult. I expect lots of intensity, a high tempo – exactly what you expect from English sides."

Erik ten Hag, Man United coach: "It's a big challenge. Both teams like to play each other. We'd have preferred to play each other in the final, but we have to do it [now]. We'll see a game on the highest level. As a player I admired [Xavi] so much. You can see the philosophy he brings to Barcelona now. I really like his team."