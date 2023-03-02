Man United vs Real Betis Europa League round of 16 first leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Manchester United and Real Betis meet in their UEFA Europa League round of 16 first leg on Thursday 9 March.

Man United vs Betis at a glance When: Thursday 9 March (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Old Trafford, Manchester

What: UEFA Europa League round of 16 first leg (second leg: 16 March)

What do you need to know?

Buoyant under Erik ten Hag, Man United underlined their new confidence when they eliminated Spanish champions Barcelona from the Europa League knockout round play-offs. They followed up by winning the League Cup, their first trophy in six years and now the Red Devils want more.

Real Betis beat United 1-0 in a friendly in December, and coach Manuel Pellegrini knows his side's opponents well. The Chilean was in charge of Manchester City from 2013–16, and his Villarreal side held the Red Devils to four 0-0 draws in the UEFA Champions League group stage.

Man United vs Spanish sides in Europa League

Form guide

Man United

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWWWDW

Most recent result: Man United 3-1 West Ham, 01/03, FA Cup fifth round

Where they stand: 3rd in Premier League, FA Cup quarter-finals, League Cup winners

Real Betis

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWWLLW

Most recent result: Elche 2-3 Real Betis, 24/02, Spanish Liga

Where they stand: 5th in Spanish Liga

What the coaches say

Erik ten Hag, Man United coach: "We played them during the winter break, and you know what you get from Spanish football: we faced it [against Barcelona]. Betis are a skilful team, so we will have to be at our best. We have also played Real Sociedad this season and so we know that only when you play your best do you have a chance to survive and reach the next round﻿."

United vs Liga sides this season 09/09/22 Man United 0-1 Real Sociedad

04/11/22 Real Sociedad 1-0 Man United

16/02/23 Barcelona 2-2 Man United

23/02/23 Man United 2-1 Barcelona

Alexis Trujillo, Betis sporting director: "[United] are currently on a great run in the Premier League and in Europe, eliminating Barcelona. We have a clear playing style. We like to try to take the initiative with attacking football and we will try to be wary of our opponents' game, which has had a very defined identity since the arrival of [coach Erik ten Hag], unbalancing teams and offering lots of threat."