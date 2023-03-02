Man United vs Real Betis Europa League round of 16 first leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups
Thursday, 2 March 2023
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Europa League round of 16 first leg between Manchester United and Real Betis.
Manchester United and Real Betis meet in their UEFA Europa League round of 16 first leg on Thursday 9 March.
Man United vs Betis at a glance
When: Thursday 9 March (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Old Trafford, Manchester
What: UEFA Europa League round of 16 first leg (second leg: 16 March)
How to follow: Get build-up and live coverage here
Where to watch Man United vs Betis
Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.
What do you need to know?
Buoyant under Erik ten Hag, Man United underlined their new confidence when they eliminated Spanish champions Barcelona from the Europa League knockout round play-offs. They followed up by winning the League Cup, their first trophy in six years and now the Red Devils want more.
Real Betis beat United 1-0 in a friendly in December, and coach Manuel Pellegrini knows his side's opponents well. The Chilean was in charge of Manchester City from 2013–16, and his Villarreal side held the Red Devils to four 0-0 draws in the UEFA Champions League group stage.
Predicted line-ups
Man United: To follow
Misses next match if booked: Casemiro
Real Betis: To follow
Misses next match if booked: Claudio Bravo, Pezzella, Luiz Felipe, Ruibal
Form guide
Man United
Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWWWDW
Most recent result: Man United 3-1 West Ham, 01/03, FA Cup fifth round
Where they stand: 3rd in Premier League, FA Cup quarter-finals, League Cup winners
Real Betis
Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWWLLW
Most recent result: Elche 2-3 Real Betis, 24/02, Spanish Liga
Where they stand: 5th in Spanish Liga
Expert predictions
Steve Bates, Man United reporter
To follow.
Graham Hunter, Betis reporter
To follow.
What the coaches say
Erik ten Hag, Man United coach: "We played them during the winter break, and you know what you get from Spanish football: we faced it [against Barcelona]. Betis are a skilful team, so we will have to be at our best. We have also played Real Sociedad this season and so we know that only when you play your best do you have a chance to survive and reach the next round."
United vs Liga sides this season
09/09/22 Man United 0-1 Real Sociedad
04/11/22 Real Sociedad 1-0 Man United
16/02/23 Barcelona 2-2 Man United
23/02/23 Man United 2-1 Barcelona
Alexis Trujillo, Betis sporting director: "[United] are currently on a great run in the Premier League and in Europe, eliminating Barcelona. We have a clear playing style. We like to try to take the initiative with attacking football and we will try to be wary of our opponents' game, which has had a very defined identity since the arrival of [coach Erik ten Hag], unbalancing teams and offering lots of threat."
Where is the 2023 Europa League final?
Budapest's Puskás Aréna will host the final on 31 May 2023.
The winners gain a place in the 2023/24 Champions League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.