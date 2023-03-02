UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Man United vs Real Betis Europa League round of 16 first leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Thursday, 2 March 2023

When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Europa League round of 16 first leg between Manchester United and Real Betis.

United's Alejandro Garnacho vies for possession with Luiz Henrique of Real Betis during the teams' winter friendly
United's Alejandro Garnacho vies for possession with Luiz Henrique of Real Betis during the teams' winter friendly NurPhoto via Getty Images

Manchester United and Real Betis meet in their UEFA Europa League round of 16 first leg on Thursday 9 March.

Man United vs Betis at a glance

When: Thursday 9 March (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Old Trafford, Manchester
What: UEFA Europa League round of 16 first leg (second leg: 16 March)
How to follow: Get build-up and live coverage here

Where to watch Man United vs Betis

Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

Buoyant under Erik ten Hag, Man United underlined their new confidence when they eliminated Spanish champions Barcelona from the Europa League knockout round play-offs. They followed up by winning the League Cup, their first trophy in six years and now the Red Devils want more.

Real Betis beat United 1-0 in a friendly in December, and coach Manuel Pellegrini knows his side's opponents well. The Chilean was in charge of Manchester City from 2013–16, and his Villarreal side held the Red Devils to four 0-0 draws in the UEFA Champions League group stage.

Man United vs Spanish sides in Europa League

Predicted line-ups

Man United: To follow
Misses next match if booked: Casemiro

Real Betis: To follow
Misses next match if booked: Claudio Bravo, Pezzella, Luiz Felipe, Ruibal

Form guide

Man United
Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWWWDW
Most recent result: Man United 3-1 West Ham, 01/03, FA Cup fifth round
Where they stand: 3rd in Premier League, FA Cup quarter-finals, League Cup winners

Real Betis
Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWWLLW
Most recent result: Elche 2-3 Real Betis, 24/02, Spanish Liga
Where they stand: 5th in Spanish Liga

Expert predictions

Steve Bates, Man United reporter
To follow.

Graham Hunter, Betis reporter
To follow.

Highlights: Man United 2-1 Barcelona

What the coaches say

Erik ten Hag, Man United coach: "We played them during the winter break, and you know what you get from Spanish football: we faced it [against Barcelona]. Betis are a skilful team, so we will have to be at our best. We have also played Real Sociedad this season and so we know that only when you play your best do you have a chance to survive and reach the next round﻿."

United vs Liga sides this season

09/09/22 Man United 0-1 Real Sociedad
04/11/22 Real Sociedad 1-0 Man United
16/02/23 Barcelona 2-2 Man United
23/02/23 Man United 2-1 Barcelona

Alexis Trujillo, Betis sporting director: "[United] are currently on a great run in the Premier League and in Europe, eliminating Barcelona. We have a clear playing style. We like to try to take the initiative with attacking football and we will try to be wary of our opponents' game, which has had a very defined identity since the arrival of [coach Erik ten Hag], unbalancing teams and offering lots of threat."

Where is the 2023 Europa League final?

Budapest's Puskás Aréna will host the final on 31 May 2023.

The winners gain a place in the 2023/24 Champions League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.

© 1998-2023 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Thursday, 2 March 2023

Selected for you

Europa League last-16 draw
Live 24/02/2023

Europa League last-16 draw

The Europa League hopefuls learn who they face for a place in the last eight.
Highlights, round-up: Leverkusen, Roma through
Live 23/02/2023

Highlights, round-up: Leverkusen, Roma through

Leverkusen and Shakhtar won on penalties and Roma overturned a first-leg deficit while Sporting CP and Juventus atoned for home draws.
What to look out for: Round of 16
Live 28/02/2023

What to look out for: Round of 16

Manchester United's return to Spain will be among the key storylines in the last 16.
How Ten Hag turned tide vs Barça
Live 27/02/2023

How Ten Hag turned tide vs Barça

UEFA's Technical Observer panel analyses how Man United got the better of Barcelona.