Sporting CP vs Arsenal Europa League round of 16 first leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups
Thursday, 2 March 2023
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Europa League round of 16 first leg between Sporting CP and Arsenal.
Sporting CP and Arsenal meet in the UEFA Europa League round of 16 first leg on Thursday 9 March.
Sporting CP vs Arsenal at a glance
When: Thursday 9 March (18:45 CET kick-off)
Where: Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon
What: UEFA Europa League round of 16 first leg (second leg: 16 March)
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here
Where to watch Sporting CP vs Arsenal
Fans can find their local Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.
What do you need to know?
Sporting CP are yet to score in four previous meetings with Arsenal (two in the 1969/70 Inter-Cities Fairs Cup, the non-UEFA affiliated predecessor of the Europa League, and two more in the 2018/19 group stage).
The Lions have been having an up-and-down season, but can hope that Arsenal will be distracted by their domestic campaign as they chase their first Premier League title since 2003/04. Within Sporting's ranks is one Héctor Bellerín, who was on the Gunners' books from 2011–22.
Predicted line-ups
Sporting CP: To follow
Suspended: Ugarte
Misses next match if booked: Coates, Esgaio, Morita, Reis
Arsenal: To follow
Misses next match if booked: Tierney
Form guide
Sporting CP
Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWWDLW
Most recent result: Sporting CP 2-0 Estoril Praia, 27/02, Portuguese Liga
Where they stand: 4th in Portuguese Liga
Arsenal
Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWWLDL Most recent result: Arsenal 4-0 Everton, 01/03, English Premier League
Where they stand: 1st in English Premier League
Expert predictions
Carlos Machado, Sporting CP reporter
To follow.
Lynsey Hooper, Arsenal reporter
To follow.
What the coaches say
Ruben Amorim, Sporting CP coach: "Arsenal are out of this world. They are first in the Premier League, which in essence is the Super League everyone keeps talking about. But is it impossible to win? I don't think so and I want my players to believe that. It takes a lot of luck, but as we've been so unlucky this season it may be that luck has all been saved up for these games."
Mikel Arteta, Arsenal manager: "We will try to keep picking the team we believe is the best to win on the day, because if you do something different people will say: 'Why did you pick this team and we didn’t win in the Europa League?' We're going to pick the players that are in the best possible condition, because it’s really important to win the game to be in a better condition to win the next one."
Where is the 2023 Europa League final?
Budapest's Puskás Aréna will host the final on 31 May 2023.
The winners gain a place in the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.