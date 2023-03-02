Sporting CP vs Arsenal Europa League round of 16 first leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Sporting CP and Arsenal meet in the UEFA Europa League round of 16 first leg on Thursday 9 March.

Sporting CP vs Arsenal at a glance When: Thursday 9 March (18:45 CET kick-off)

Where: Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon

What: UEFA Europa League round of 16 first leg (second leg: 16 March)

Where to watch Sporting CP vs Arsenal

What do you need to know?

Sporting CP are yet to score in four previous meetings with Arsenal (two in the 1969/70 Inter-Cities Fairs Cup, the non-UEFA affiliated predecessor of the Europa League, and two more in the 2018/19 group stage).

The Lions have been having an up-and-down season, but can hope that Arsenal will be distracted by their domestic campaign as they chase their first Premier League title since 2003/04. Within Sporting's ranks is one Héctor Bellerín, who was on the Gunners' books from 2011–22.

Sporting vs Arsenal: Watch 2018 Welbeck winner

Predicted line-ups

Suspended: Ugarte

Misses next match if booked: Coates, Esgaio, Morita, Reis

Misses next match if booked: Tierney

Form guide

Sporting CP

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWWDLW

Most recent result: Sporting CP 2-0 Estoril Praia, 27/02, Portuguese Liga

Where they stand: 4th in Portuguese Liga

Arsenal

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWWLDL Most recent result: Arsenal 4-0 Everton, 01/03, English Premier League

Where they stand: 1st in English Premier League

Expert predictions

Carlos Machado, Sporting CP reporter

Lynsey Hooper, Arsenal reporter

What the coaches say

Ruben Amorim, Sporting CP coach: "Arsenal are out of this world. They are first in the Premier League, which in essence is the Super League everyone keeps talking about. But is it impossible to win? I don't think so and I want my players to believe that. It takes a lot of luck, but as we've been so unlucky this season it may be that luck has all been saved up for these games."

Mikel Arteta, Arsenal manager: "We will try to keep picking the team we believe is the best to win on the day, because if you do something different people will say: 'Why did you pick this team and we didn’t win in the Europa League?' We're going to pick the players that are in the best possible condition, because it’s really important to win the game to be in a better condition to win the next one﻿."