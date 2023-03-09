UEFA Europa League Wonderkids: Real Betis's Luiz Henrique

The UEFA Europa League Wonderkids series returns with Real Betis's thrilling youngster Luiz Henrique.

Following on from our pieces on PSV Eindhoven sensation Xavi Simons and Real Sociedad's thrilling Mohamed Ali Cho, the spotlight falls on the 22-year-old Brazilian who has lit up the UEFA Europa League this season.

Since joining Fluminense at the age of nine, Luiz Henrique's career has been on a marked upward trajectory.

He made his first-team debut in the Brazilian top division in 2020 and contributed ten goals and seven assists in his breakout season.

Luiz Henrique taking it all in at a training session Europa Press via Getty Images

Three years on, he is a driving force for Real Betis as they maintain a top-five challenge in the Spanish Liga and prepare to face Manchester United – who defeated Barcelona in the knockout round play-offs – in the UEFA Europa League round of 16.

Luiz Henrique's speed and skill have won admirers across Europe, but his immediate ambition is to maintain the Europa League form that has returned two goals and two assists in this campaign.

"Every player's dream is to come to Europe," he said of his move from Rio de Janeiro's oldest club to his new adventure in Andalusia. "When I got the call that I was going to play for Betis, I felt very happy."

Having his family join him in Seville has been a great comfort to the young player. "I have my brother here: I play for him and for my family, for my wife. I give my life for football, because I want to give my family everything and make them happy.

"The game here is not the same as in Brazil. Here it's much quicker, much faster, and for me to get that was a little difficult at the beginning. But little by little, I adapted; I got used to the style of play here."

Highlights: Roma 1-2 Betis

His highlight so far in the Europa League was the 87th-minute winner against José Mourinho's Roma that helped send Betis on their way to top spot in Group C, and a round of 16 tie against Erik ten Hag's resurgent Manchester United.

"When I went to play in the UEFA Europa League, it was a dream for me too," he says. "When I scored that goal against Roma, I didn't know what to say to my team-mates afterwards, because it was incredible.

"The game was almost over, it was at the very end, then my team-mate crossed the ball to me and I scored that great goal with my head."

Luiz Henrique may be one of football's new stars, but the secret of his success is founded on some old-fashioned principles. "Every day I will fight, every day I will run, every day I will give my life to make a better future for my family and myself," he says. "I've always envisioned that I will always give my best in football."

Watch PSV's Xavi Simons in the the launch episode of the three-part Wonderkids series. See Real Sociedad's Mohamed Ali Cho in episode two.