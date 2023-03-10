Arsenal vs Sporting CP Europa League round of 16 second leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups
Friday, 10 March 2023
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Europa League round of 16 second leg between Arsenal and Sporting CP.
Arsenal and Sporting CP meet in the UEFA Europa League round of 16 second leg on Thursday 16 March.
Arsenal vs Sporting CP at a glance
When: Thursday 16 March (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Arsenal Stadium, London
What: UEFA Europa League round of 16 first leg (first leg: 2-2)
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here
Where to watch Arsenal vs Sporting CP on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.
What do you need to know?
It was an experimental-looking Arsenal side that eventually came away from Lisbon with a 2-2 draw in the first leg, but there will likely be a few more familiar faces in the starting XI as the Gunners look to secure a quarter-final place. Having won all three of their European home games this season without conceding, they have cause for optimism.
With a top-three finish in the Portuguese League far from certain, Ruben Amorim's side will need no reminder of the importance of this tie. Sporting have drawn their last three games in England (including a 0-0 at Arsenal in the 2018/19 Europa League group stage). With the away goals rule now abolished, another draw could mean a dramatic finish.
Predicted line-ups
Arsenal: Turner; White, Saliba, Kiwior; Nelson, Jorginho, Xhaka, Zinchenko; Saka, Martinelli, Fábio Vieira (first-leg starting line-up)
Sporting CP: Adán; St. Juste, Coates, Gonçalo Inácio; Ricardo Esgaio, Morita, Pedro Gonçalves, Matheus Reis; Edwards, Paulinho, Francisco Trincão (first-leg starting line-up)
Form guide
Arsenal
Form (all competitions, most recent first): DWWWWL
Where they stand: 1st in English Premier League
Sporting CP
Form (all competitions, most recent first): DWWWWD
Where they stand: 4th in Portuguese Liga
Expert predictions
Lynsey Hooper, Arsenal reporter
Carlos Machado, Sporting CP reporter
What the coaches say
Mikel Arteta, Arsenal coach: "Considering we conceded two goals away from home, we have to take some positives from [the first leg]. We [were] lacking four of our main attacking players and [still have] everything to now play for. There are things to improve, but we showed a lot of resilience. We have to show that we are the better team."
Rúben Amorim, Sporting CP coach: "The tie is open. It's difficult, obviously. Arsenal are a team that pushes opponents to play on the edge of their area; we have to be able to defend. I would be happier if [the first leg] had ended 2-1 or 3-1, which it could have been, but after [the draw] we believe even more strongly that we can go through."
Where is the 2023 Europa League final?
Budapest's Puskás Aréna will host the final on 31 May 2023.
The winners gain a place in the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.