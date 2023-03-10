Arsenal vs Sporting CP Europa League round of 16 second leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Arsenal and Sporting CP meet in the UEFA Europa League round of 16 second leg on Thursday 16 March.

Arsenal vs Sporting CP at a glance When: Thursday 16 March (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Arsenal Stadium, London

What: UEFA Europa League round of 16 first leg (first leg: 2-2)

What do you need to know?

It was an experimental-looking Arsenal side that eventually came away from Lisbon with a 2-2 draw in the first leg, but there will likely be a few more familiar faces in the starting XI as the Gunners look to secure a quarter-final place. Having won all three of their European home games this season without conceding, they have cause for optimism.

With a top-three finish in the Portuguese League far from certain, Ruben Amorim's side will need no reminder of the importance of this tie. Sporting have drawn their last three games in England (including a 0-0 at Arsenal in the 2018/19 Europa League group stage). With the away goals rule now abolished, another draw could mean a dramatic finish.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal: Turner; White, Saliba, Kiwior; Nelson, Jorginho, Xhaka, Zinchenko; Saka, Martinelli, Fábio Vieira (first-leg starting line-up)

Sporting CP: Adán; St. Juste, Coates, Gonçalo Inácio; Ricardo Esgaio, Morita, Pedro Gonçalves, Matheus Reis; Edwards, Paulinho, Francisco Trincão (first-leg starting line-up)

Form guide

Arsenal

Form (all competitions, most recent first): DWWWWL

Where they stand: 1st in English Premier League

Sporting CP

Form (all competitions, most recent first): DWWWWD ﻿

Where they stand: 4th in Portuguese Liga

Expert predictions

Lynsey Hooper, Arsenal reporter

Carlos Machado, Sporting CP reporter

Xhaka analyses Sporting draw

What the coaches say

Mikel Arteta, Arsenal coach: "Considering we conceded two goals away from home, we have to take some positives from [the first leg]. We [were] lacking four of our main attacking players and [still have] everything to now play for. There are things to improve, but we showed a lot of resilience. We have to show that we are the better team﻿."

Rúben Amorim, Sporting CP coach: "The tie is open. It's difficult, obviously. Arsenal are a team that pushes opponents to play on the edge of their area; we have to be able to defend. I would be happier if [the first leg] had ended 2-1 or 3-1, which it could have been, but after [the draw] we believe even more strongly that we can go through."