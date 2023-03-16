Real Betis 0-1 Man United: Rashford secures United's Europa League quarter-final place

A stunning second-half strike from Marcus Rashford gave Manchester United victory at Real Betis and assured their spot in the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals.

Key moments 8': Juanmi fires shot across face of goal

11': Joaquín effort deflected onto post

45': Pellestri shot comes back off upright

55': Rashford fires over when well placed

56': England striker fires in from distance

Match in brief: United cruise through thanks to Rashford

Juanmi missed an early chance. AFP via Getty Images

The home side had the better of the chances in the first half, Juanmi sliding an early effort just past the far post before Joaquín's deflected effort clipped the outside of the post.

David De Gea denied Juanmi too, while on the stroke of half-time Facundo Pellistri, making his first United start, saw his effort come off the post at the other end.

De Gea denied Ayoze Pérez after the break but, a minute after spurning a great chance from inside the area, Rashford fired in a brilliant effort from 25 metres.

It was all United from thereon in, but they were unable to find a second with Marcel Sabitzer and Wout Weghorst both denied.

As it happened: Real Betis 0-1 Man United

Simon Hart, Real Betis reporter

Manuel Pellegrini's men paid the price for not taking a gilt-edged early chance when Juanmi was clean through. A goal then might have made it a different story for a Betis side who began superbly with a packed Benito Villamarín behind them. If the lack of a cutting edge in the first half cost them dear here, it was the second half at a snowy Old Trafford last week that really did for them. And it means an exit at this stage for the second season running.

Steve Bates, Man United reporter

Professional perfection for Man United boss Erik ten Hag on what could have been a difficult night in Seville. United weathered the early Betis storm and eventually emerged with victory and another fantastic goal from red-hot Rashford. The Dutchman got his tactics and selection right with Harry Maguire and Pellistri both good value, while both Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro avoided what would have been costly yellow cards. When the quarter-final draw is made Friday, no one will want United.

Reaction

De Gea on Man United's Europa League ambitions

Manuel Pellegrini, Betis coach: "The two games leave a slightly bitter taste because in five minutes at Old Trafford everything slipped away from us. We had a chance for 2-1 and then in a few minutes we found ourselves 3-1 behind and came away from Old Trafford beaten 4-1. Tonight we had three or four chances and they took the first one they had. I'm pleased with the personality of the team and that we don't change our philosophy against opponents of this stature."

Erik ten Hag, Manchester United manager: "I'm happy. Betis are a really good team, we saw that against Real Madrid and Barcelona, but we beat them twice so I think we performed really well. Second half we were much better on the ball, keeping it in their half and then you create chances."

Owen Hargreaves, BT Sport "Betis played a lot better as we anticipated. Credit to Manchester United for getting the job done last week. United will be delighted – 5-1 [on aggregate] against a decent team and in to the quarter-finals."

Facundo Pellistri impressed on his full Man United debut Getty Images

Key stats

Marcus Rashford became Manchester United's sixth-highest European goalscorer with his strike, his 25th goal for the club in Europe taking him ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo. United have won their last 12 two-legged UEFA Europa League ties.

Betis have won only one of their eight European matches against English clubs (D1 L6).

The Spanish side have one victory in their last eight home matches in all competitions (D4 L3).

Line-ups

Real Betis: Rui Silva; Sabaly, Pezzella, Edgar González, Abner Vinicius (Miranda 26); Rodríguez (Guardado 66), William Carvalho; Aitor Ruibal (Borja Iglesias 59), Joaquín (Canales 59), Juanmi; Pérez (Willian José 58).

Man United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka (Dalot 75), Maguire, Martínez (Lindelöf 75), Malacia; Casemiro, Fred (Sabitzer 60); Pellistri, Bruno Fernandes (Elanga 68), Rashford (Sancho 60); Weghorst.