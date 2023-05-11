Juventus 1-1 Sevilla: Last-gasp Gatti header ensures first leg ends level

Federico Gatti headed the equaliser seven minutes into added time to preserve Juventus' unbeaten home record in the UEFA Europa League after Youssef En-Nesyri had put Sevilla ahead in the first leg of their semi-final.

Key moments 19': Vlahović lifts close-range shot over

26': En-Nesyri finishes sweeping counterattack39': Szczęsny tips over Rakitić drive

45 +3': En-Nesyri bounces low shot narrowly wide

63: ﻿Bounou saves Iling-Junior strike

90 +7: Gatti heads in to rescue draw

Match in brief: All-square at the last

The hosts made a menacing start and had the best early opportunity, Dušan Vlahović lifting a close-range shot over the crossbar after Filip Kostić's cross had found the striker in space.

Six-time champions Sevilla's success in the competition has been built on burying chances of that quality, and soon Lucas Ocampos – already a threat, but forced off with injury later in the first half – collected a crossfield pass from Bryan Gil, raced forward and set up the lurking Youssef En-Nesyri to roll in the opener.

Sevilla threatened to score more after going ahead, prompting Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri to make two changes at the break. It was a pair of later substitutes, though, who finally rescued his side from a first ever UEFA Europa League home defeat.

After a second half short on cutting edge, Paul Pogba's expert header allowed Federico Gatti to nod the equaliser seven minutes into added time, to Juve's immense relief and leaving the teams level ahead of next Thursday's second leg in Spain

As it happened: Juve 1-1 Sevilla

Fabio Balaudo, Juventus reporter

Sevilla's goal dented Juve's confidence but they managed to find a way through at the last. Another positive for Allegri came in the form of Iling-Junior, who produced a very positive performance. Juve's task in Spain will still be difficult, but it looks a lot more manageable than it did before Gatti's goal. Both head and heart will be needed.

Simon Hart, Sevilla reporter

Sevilla were seconds away from their first victory on their continental travels this season. It would have been well-deserved too as, at the scene of their 2014 final triumph, they took the game to Juventus for much of the first half before defending their lead solidly in the second period, limiting their hosts to one attempt on goal until deep into added time. If Juve's equaliser was a bitter pill to swallow, this 1-1 draw still leaves them well-placed going into next week's return.

Reaction

Massimiliano Allegri, Juventus coach: “Up until the goal, my team had moved the ball well – but when we got into advanced areas, it all seemed too easy and we made far too many mistakes. On the counterattack we were caught out because we didn’t track back and left gaps, and we risked conceding a second in similar circumstances. The lads did well to fight back and get a deserved draw that leaves everything to play for in the second leg.”

Federico Gatti, Juventus defender: "The goal means a lot but it will mean even more if we bring home the result in the return leg – otherwise it is worth nothing. They are a very strong team. They try to break up the game, but sooner or later an opportunity will come our way and we will have to take advantage of it."

Leonardo Bonucci, Juventus defender: "The 500 appearances represent a historic and important milestone; being in Juve's history is a source of pride and honour. I dreamt of it as a child and only a few make it. I enjoy the achievement, but the credit and thanks go to all my team-mates. In Seville, we will have to play a tough, intense game against a difficult opponent. We will fight to go to Budapest."

José Luis Mendilibar, Sevilla coach: "I have to take away with me the effort we've put in over the 90 minutes and the great first half, when we won a lot of balls and created danger. We struggled to cause them any scares in the second half, so they were more comfortable. Our idea was to keep pressing higher up and keep trying to win balls in their half, to be close to their goal and cause more danger, but it was harder for us to win those balls and in the end we had to defend further back."

Óliver Torres, Sevilla midfielder: "It’s true that, when we went into the dressing room at the end, the lads were sad because of the goal in the last minute. But I think you have to credit the effort the team produced, the great game we played against an opponent like this away from home. At the start, they dominated and had Di María dropping into spaces where he could hurt us. But we improved and started winning second balls which allowed us to attack and create some very good counters. In the second half they dominated, but they were hardly creating a lot of danger."

Nemanja Gudelj, Sevilla defender: "I'm especially proud of the first half, when we had chances to score even more goals than we did. In the second half we let them take control when perhaps we should have continued as we did in the first half, but even then they didn’t cause too much danger. It’s not a very nice feeling when they score in the 97th minute but we can be proud of ourselves and we’re taking a good result to the Sánchez-Pizjuán.”

Andrés Palop, Movistar+ "Sevilla will feel good about this game despite the draw. Their display was impressive against a great team like Juve. They have to go out on Thursday with the same approach as today."

Key stats

Juventus have never lost at home in the Europa League (W7 D8).

The Italian side have lost only one of their last 25 Europa League matches, winning 14.

Gatti's header made it one defeat in their last five meetings with Sevilla (W2 D2).

Sevilla have avoided defeat in ten of their last 12 European semi-final matches, winning seven.

Only two of the Spanish side's last 26 two-legged ties have produced a first-leg defeat, with 17 victories.

Sevilla are without a win in 13 away European matches (D7 L6).

Line-ups

Juventus: Szczęsny; Danilo, Bonucci (Milik 61), Alex Sandro; Cuadrado, Miretti (Chiesa 46), Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostić (Iling-Junior 46); Di María (Pogba 70); Vlahović (Gatti 62)

Sevilla: Bounou; Navas, Badé, Gudelj, Acuña; Fernando, Rakitić; Ocampos (Montiel 34), Óliver Torres (Gómez 73), Bryan Gil (Lamela 81); En-Nesyri