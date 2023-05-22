UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Anthony Taylor to referee 2023 UEFA Europa League final

Monday, May 22, 2023

England's Anthony Taylor will take charge of the final between Sevilla and Roma, assisted by countrymen Gary Beswick and Adam Nunn.

Anthony Taylor will take charge of the UEFA Europa League final
Anthony Taylor will take charge of the UEFA Europa League final Getty Images

Anthony Taylor will referee the 2023 UEFA Europa League final between Sevilla and Roma, to be played at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest, Hungary, on 31 May 2023 at 21:00 CET.

An international referee since 2013, the 44-year-old Englishman has taken charge of six UEFA Champions League matches and one Europa League match this season, including the semi-final first leg between Roma and Feyenoord. Taylor refereed the 2020 UEFA Super Cup at the same stadium in Budapest between Bayern München and Sevilla, as well as the 2021 UEFA Nations League final between Spain and France.

Taylor will be assisted by compatriots Gary Beswick and Adam Nunn. The fourth official, Michael Oliver, and the reserve assistant referee Stuart Burt are also from England. The VAR role has been assigned to Stuart Attwell (England), and he will be aided by Christopher Kavanagh from England and Bastian Dankert from Germany.

2023 UEFA Europa League final refereeing team

Referee: Anthony Taylor (ENG)
Assistants: Gary Beswick and Adam Nunn (both ENG)
Fourth official: Michael Oliver (ENG)
Reserve assistant: Stuart Burt (ENG)
VAR: Stuart Attwell (ENG)
Assistant VAR: Christopher Kavanagh (ENG)
VAR Support: Bastian Dankert (GER)

© 1998-2023 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Monday, May 22, 2023

Selected for you

Europa League final lowdown
Live 18/05/2023

Europa League final lowdown

Sevilla take on Roma in the 2022/23 final on 31 May 2023 at Budapest's Puskás Aréna.
Europa League final preview
Live 22/05/2023

Europa League final preview

All you need to know about the final between Sevilla and Roma.
What to look out for in the final in Budapest
Live 22/05/2023

What to look out for in the final in Budapest

Explore some of the key plotlines as the six-time winners take on a side led by master campaigner José Mourinho.