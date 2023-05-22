Anthony Taylor to referee 2023 UEFA Europa League final

Anthony Taylor will referee the 2023 UEFA Europa League final between Sevilla and Roma, to be played at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest, Hungary, on 31 May 2023 at 21:00 CET.

An international referee since 2013, the 44-year-old Englishman has taken charge of six UEFA Champions League matches and one Europa League match this season, including the semi-final first leg between Roma and Feyenoord. Taylor refereed the 2020 UEFA Super Cup at the same stadium in Budapest between Bayern München and Sevilla, as well as the 2021 UEFA Nations League final between Spain and France.

Taylor will be assisted by compatriots Gary Beswick and Adam Nunn. The fourth official, Michael Oliver, and the reserve assistant referee Stuart Burt are also from England. The VAR role has been assigned to Stuart Attwell (England), and he will be aided by Christopher Kavanagh from England and Bastian Dankert from Germany.

2023 UEFA Europa League final refereeing team

Referee: Anthony Taylor (ENG)

Assistants: Gary Beswick and Adam Nunn (both ENG)

Fourth official: Michael Oliver (ENG)

Reserve assistant: Stuart Burt (ENG)

VAR: Stuart Attwell (ENG)

Assistant VAR: Christopher Kavanagh (ENG)

VAR Support: Bastian Dankert (GER)