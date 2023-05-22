José Mourinho eyeing sixth UEFA final win out of six

One of the most successful coaches in UEFA club competition history, José Mourinho will have the opportunity to win a sixth continental trophy when his Roma side take on Sevilla in the UEFA Europa League final in Budapest on 31 May.

The Portuguese tactician already boasts two Champions Leagues, a Europa League, a UEFA Cup and a Conference League, as well as an impressive 100% record in finals (although he did lose in the Super Cup with Chelsea in 2013 and Man United in 2017).

UEFA.com takes a look back at all five of Mourinho's triumphs.

2003 final highlights: Celtic 2-3 Porto

Mourinho's first triumph came in the city of the team he will be aiming to beat in this year's final, as his Porto side saw off Celtic in Seville after extra time in a dramatic, pulsating encounter.

Brazilian forward Derlei struck the first blow for Porto in first-half stoppage time when he tapped home from a rebound, but Celtic icon Henrik Larsson replied shortly after the break to level.

Dmitri Alenichev put Porto back ahead before Larsson equalised again, but Derlei was the hero as his 115th-minute silver goal sealed victory.

Starting line-ups

Celtic: Douglas; Valgaeren, Baldé, Mjällby; Lambert; Agathe, Lennon, Petrov, Thompson; Larsson, Sutton

Porto: Vítor Baía; Ferreira, Jorge Costa, Ricardo Carvalho, Nuno Valente; Maniche, Costinha, Deco, Alenichev; Capucho, Derlei

What Mourinho said

"That final against Celtic was not the biggest win, it was not the greatest joy, but in terms of intensity it was my biggest ever game. I've played in European finals since, two in the Champions League. I've won a lot of titles, been involved in so many incredible games. But in terms of living with tension, intensity, with emotion raised to the limit, that game against Celtic beat them all."

2003/04 Champions League final, Gelsenkirchen: Monaco 0-3 Porto

2004 final highlights: Monaco 0-3 Porto

Mourinho and Porto were back again a year later, but this time in the Champions League final, with both the Portuguese outfit and Monaco upsetting the odds to reach the showpiece.

Porto beat Man United, Lyon and Deportivo in the knockout stages to make it to Gelsenkirchen, before outclassing Monaco to seal a memorable campaign.

Brazilian midfielder Carlos Alberto got the party started with an instinctive volley late in the first half, and Deco added a second with 20 minutes remaining.

It was game over just four minutes later, Alenichev scoring in his second final in a row with a powerful strike.

Starting line-ups

Monaco: Roma; Ibarra, Rodriguez, Givet, Evra; Giuly, Cissé, Bernardi, Zikos, Rothen; Morientes

Porto: Vítor Baía; Ferreira, Jorge Costa, Ricardo Carvalho, Nuno Valente; Pedro Mendes, Costinha, Deco, Maniche; Carlos Alberto, Derlei

What Mourinho said

"Obviously the titles that I won with Porto in this context are the most important in my career, because they were titles won with a Portuguese team for Portuguese football. With Porto it was a unique case because [we won] a Champions League final with nine Portuguese players. Would I like to see it happen again? Yes I would."

2009/10 Champions League final, Madrid: Bayern 0-2 Inter

2010 final highlights: Bayern 0-2 Inter

Following a three-year spell at Chelsea after leaving Porto, Mourinho took charge of Inter in 2008, guiding the Italian giants to their first European Cup final since 1972 in his second season in charge.

Facing the formidable Bayern in the final at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, they took the lead after 35 minutes as Argentinean forward Diego Milito latched onto a through ball from Wesley Sneijder and poked a fine finish past Bayern goalkeeper Hans-Jörg Butt.

The same player worked his magic in the second half, twisting and turning his way into the box before curling a beautiful effort past Butt and sealing a historic win for Inter as they became the sixth club to win the treble of domestic league, cup and European Cup.

Starting line-ups

Bayern: Butt; Lahm, Van Buyten, Demichelis, Badstuber; Robben, Van Bommel, Schweinsteiger, Hamit Altıntop; Müller, Olić

Inter: Júlio César; Maicon, Lúcio, Samuel, Chivu; Zanetti, Sneijder, Cambiasso; Eto'o, Milito, Pandev

What Mourinho said

"I think the game was won before it started. Not only for the emotional aspect, not only for the levels of confidence, of self-esteem, of empathy, of brotherhood that Inter had. But also for the way that, from a strategic point of view, we prepared for the game."

2016/17 Europa League final, Stockholm: Ajax 0-2 Man United

2017 final highlights: Ajax 0-2 Man United

Man United came into the 2017 Europa League final having already won the English League Cup a few months before. A comfortable victory over Dutch side Ajax in Sweden secured their second major trophy of the season.

Midfielder Paul Pogba struck the first blow as his deflected effort from outside the box wrong-footed Ajax goalkeeper André Onana to put Mourinho's team in front. Just minutes after half time, Armenian playmaker Henrikh Mkhitaryan acrobatically turned in a Chris Smalling flick-on as United won the competition for the first time in the club's history.

Starting line-ups

Ajax: Onana; Veltman, Sánchez, De Ligt, Riedewald; Klaassen, Schöne, Ziyech; Traoré, Dolberg, Younes

Man United: Romero; Valencia, Smalling, Blind, Darmian; Mata, Fellaini, Herrera, Pogba, Mkhitaryan; Rashford

What Mourinho said

"There are lots of poets in football but poets don't win many trophies. We knew where we were better than Ajax and we exploited their weaknesses. The club now has every trophy in world football. We fought hard for this since the beginning. We totally deserved the win."

2021/22 Conference League final, Tirana: Roma 1-0 Feyenoord

2022 final highlights: Roma 1-0 Feyenoord

The inaugural Europa Conference League final saw Mourinho in tears of emotion at the full-time whistle as his Roma side won their first European trophy since the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup in 1961.

Taking on an evenly matched Feyenoord, Italian attacking midfielder Nicolò Zaniolo broke the deadlock just after the half-hour mark as he controlled Gianluca Mancini's beautiful long ball before prodding past Feyenoord goalkeeper Justin Bijlow.

Roma had to defend resolutely in the second half but kept Feyenoord at bay and got the job done.

Starting line-ups

Roma: Rui Patrício; Mancini, Smalling, Ibañez; Karsdorp, Mkhitaryan, Cristante, Zalewski; Zaniolo, Pellegrini; Abraham

Feyenoord: Bijlow; Geertruida, Trauner, Senesi, Malacia; Til, Aursnes, Orkun Kökçü; Nelson, Dessers, Sinisterra

What Mourinho said

"Winning is very difficult. You need many ingredients. We reached the final feeling tired, but we worked on it, kept it hidden. This is a fantastic group of players – that makes me emotional. We struggled in the second half, our opponents played well and they forced us to make defensive changes. Playing a final is not writing history, I told the players about the finals I lost in the past. We won, the players gave everything."

