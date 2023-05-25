Sevilla vs Roma final facts

The Puskás Aréna in Budapest is the setting for the 2022/23 UEFA Europa League final – a heavyweight contest between Sevilla, the competition's record winners, and Roma, the team that triumphed in last season's inaugural UEFA Europa Conference League.

Sevilla have participated in four previous UEFA Europa League finals (2014, 2015, 2016, 2020) and two UEFA Cups (2006, 2007), and won them all, defeating Italian opposition in the showpiece three seasons ago when they overcame Inter Milan 3-2 in Cologne.

Roma, who have never previously reached this stage of the UEFA Europa League, lost their only UEFA Cup final, also against Inter, in 1991, and were European Cup runners-up in 1984, but claimed their first major UEFA silverware 12 months ago when José Mourinho led them to a 1-0 victory against Feyenoord in Tirana as they became the first winners of the UEFA Europa Conference League.

In November Sevilla crossed over to the UEFA Europa League in mid-campaign for the second straight season having again finished third in their UEFA Champions League group, their five-point tally not enough to challenge Manchester City or Borussia Dortmund. The Andalusian side did, however, overcome PSV Eindhoven (3-0 h, 0-2 a) and Fenerbahçe (2-0 h, 0-1 a) in their first two knockout phase ties under former head coach Jorge Sampaoli before knocking out Manchester United in the quarter-finals (2-2 a, 3-0 h) and Juventus in the semi-finals (1-1 a, 2-1 h aet) under new boss José Luis Mendilibar, ex-Roma player Erik Lamela heading in the extra-time winner.

During the autumn Roma finished runners-up in UEFA Europa League Group C to Sevilla's city rivals Real Betis, who beat them 2-1 in Rome before holding them 1-1 in southern Spain. Mourinho's team then came from behind to beat Salzburg in the knockout play-offs (0-1 a, 2-0 h) before advancing to the quarter-finals at the expense of another Spanish side, Real Sociedad (2-0 h, 0-0 a). They made it to their third European semi-final in as many years by getting the better of Feyenoord again (0-1 a, 4-1 h aet) before securing a second successive final berth at the expense of Bayer Leverkusen (1-0 h, 0-0 a).

Previous meetings

Sevilla vs Roma: See what happened in 2020

The clubs have met just once previously in UEFA competition, Julen Lopetegui's Sevilla winning a single-leg UEFA Europa League round of 16 tie 2-0 against a Roma side coached by Paulo Fonesca in the German city of Duisburg en route to their 2019/20 trophy success.

Youssef En-Nesyri scored the second goal of that game just before the interval – following Sergio Reguilón's 22nd-minute opener – and is one of six Sevilla survivors from the encounter, along with Yassine Bounou, Jesús Navas, Fernando, Lucas Ocampos and Suso; Óliver Torres was an unused substitute. Five current Roma players also took part – Leandro Spinazzola, Gianluca Mancini (who was sent off in added time), Roger Ibañez, Bryan Cristante and substitute Lorenzo Pellegrini.

Sevilla's semi-final defeat of Juventus this season made their overall record in 16 games against Italian clubs W8 D3 L5 and they are unbeaten in the last six, winning all but the first-leg draw in Turin, when Juve equalised deep into added time.

The Andalusian side have faced Italian clubs in two previous UEFA finals, losing 3-1 to AC Milan in Monaco in the 2007 UEFA Super Cup but defeating Inter 3-2 in that 2020 UEFA Europa League decider.

Sevilla's record against Italian clubs in UEFA knockout ties is now W5 L2 with victories in the last five, all in the UEFA Europa League.

Roma have won just 12 of their 39 UEFA encounters with Spanish clubs (D7 L20) and only two of the last 12 (D3 L7) – though the first of those two victories was particularly memorable, 3-0 at home to Barcelona to overturn a 1-4 first-leg deficit and win their 2017/18 UEFA Champions League quarter-final on away goals. Their record against Spanish clubs this season is W1 D2 L1.

Roma's record in knockout ties against Spanish opponents is W5 L5, the latest this season's round of 16 victory against Real Sociedad.

Form guide

Sevilla

Road to the Europa League final: All Sevilla's goals

Sevilla finished fourth in the Spanish Liga for the third season in a row in 2021/22. Third in their UEFA Champions League group, they moved across to the UEFA Europa League in mid-season and eliminated Dinamo Zagreb in the knockout play-offs before going out to West Ham United in the round of 16.

This season proved another struggle in the UEFA Champions League, with coach Lopetegui failing to survive the group stage and former boss Sampaoli returning to the club as they again finished third, a 3-0 home win against Copenhagen clinching that spot after they had fallen to earlier heavy defeats in Seville against Manchester City (0-4) and Dortmund (1-4). They drew in both Denmark (0-0) and Germany (1-1) before losing their Matchday 6 encounter 3-1 in Manchester.

Sevilla's subsequent successes against PSV, Fenerbahçe Manchester United and Juventus have earned them a record-extending fifth appearance in the UEFA Europa League final, where they have a perfect record, having previously accounted for Benfica (2014), Dnipro (2015), Liverpool (2016) and Inter (2020) – the first three successes with Unai Emery as head coach, the fourth under Lopetegui. They also won the UEFA Cup back-to-back in 2006 and 2007, at the expense of Middlesbrough and Espanyol respectively, and are the competition's most successful club. Including finals, they have lost just three of their 29 UEFA Europa League knockout phase ties; with the inclusion of the UEFA Cup it is three defeats in the last 39.

While Sevilla have won all four of their UEFA Europa League home games this season, they are winless on their travels (D2 L2) and have not won any European game outside the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán since beating Rennes 3-1 away on Matchday 6 of the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League – a run of 13 matches (D7 L6).

Sevilla faced Bayern München at the Puskás Aréna in the 2020 UEFA Super Cup, losing 2-1 after extra time to make it five successive defeats in the fixture. Ocampos put the Spanish side ahead from the penalty spot and was accompanied in the Sevilla starting XI by current team-mates Bounou, Navas, Fernando, Ivan Rakitić and Suso, with Torres, En-Nesyri and Nemanja Gudelj all coming off the bench.

The club's only other visit to Budapest, or Hungary, in UEFA competition came in the second qualifying round of the 2018/19 UEFA Europa League when they won 3-1 against Újpest to complete a 7-1 aggregate success.

Roma

Road to the Europa League final: All of Roma's goals

Mourinho's team qualified for the 2022/23 UEFA Europa League group stage via two routes last season – as the sixth-placed side in Serie A and as a result of their triumph in the UEFA Europa Conference League, the win against Feyenoord preceded by knockout phase successes against Vitesse, Bodø/Glimt – a team they had also faced in the group stage – and Leicester City.

The Giallorossi got off to a false start this term in UEFA Europa League Group C, losing their opening game 2-1 at Ludogorets. They also went down by the same score at home to Betis, but seven points from their final three matches, the last of them 3-1 at home to the Bulgarian champions, lifted them into second place to secure progress to the knockout phase, where they eliminated Salzburg, Real Sociedad, Feyenoord and Leverkusen.

UEFA Cup runners-up to Inter in 1990/91 (0-2 a, 1-0 h), Roma are making their maiden appearance in the UEFA Europa League final, becoming the 19th different club to feature in the fixture.

Like Sevilla, Roma won all four of their home games in this season's UEFA Europa League knockout phase but failed to record a victory on their travels, also drawing two and losing two of their four away fixtures. Mourinho's side have won just two of their last ten European matches outside Rome (D4 L4) – against Feyenoord in last season's UEFA Europa Conference League final and 2-1 at HJK Helsinki on Matchday 5 this term.

This is Roma's first UEFA encounter in Hungary, though they did face Ferencváros in Budapest in the 1964/65 Inter-Cities Fairs Cup, losing the second leg of their third round tie 1-0 to the eventual winners in the Népstadion – site of the current Puskás Aréna – to go out 3-1 on aggregate.

Previous UEFA finals

Sevilla (W7 L5)

2005/06 UEFA Cup 4-0 v Middlesbrough

2006 UEFA Super Cup 3-0 v Barcelona

2006/07 UEFA Cup 2-2 v Espanyol (aet; 3-1 pens)

2007 UEFA Super Cup 1-3 v AC Milan

2013/14 UEFA Europa League 0-0 v Benfica (aet; 4-2 pens)

2014 UEFA Super Cup 0-2 v Real Madrid

2014/15 UEFA Europa League 3-2 v Dnipro

2015 UEFA Super Cup 4-5 v Barcelona (aet)

2015/16 UEFA Europa League 3-1 v Liverpool

2016 UEFA Super Cup 2-3 v Real Madrid (aet)

2019/20 UEFA Europa League 3-2 v Inter Milan

2020 UEFA Super Cup 1-2 v Bayern München (aet)

Roma (W1 L2)

1983/84 European Cup 1-1 v Liverpool (aet; 3-4 on pens)

1990/91 UEFA Cup 1-2 agg v Inter Milan

2021/22 UEFA Europa Conference League 1-0 v Feyenoord

UEFA Europa League final focus

2022 Europa League final highlights: Frankfurt 1-1 Rangers (5-4 pens)

This is the 14th UEFA Europa League final. The previous 13 have yielded 38 goals at an average of 2.92 per game. The biggest winning margin is three goals – 4-1 by Chelsea against Arsenal in 2018/19 and 3-0 achieved twice by Atlético de Madrid, against Athletic Club (2012) and Marseille (2018). The highest number of goals scored in the fixture is five – Sevilla's 3-2 victory over Dnipro in 2015, that 4-1 win for Chelsea in 2019, and another 3-2 success for Sevilla in 2019/20 against Inter.

Sevilla have won all four of their UEFA Europa League finals, the 2019/20 victory enabling them to move ahead of domestic rivals Atlético, who also boast a perfect record in finals of three out of three.

There have been nine previous UEFA Europa League finalists from Spain, including 2022 winners Villarreal and 2012 runners-up Athletic, and seven from England, with Chelsea winning twice (2013, 2019), Manchester United winning once (2017) and losing once (2021), with Fulham (2010), Liverpool (2016) and Arsenal (2019) all being beaten on their sole appearance.

Roma are bidding to become only the eighth different club to win the UEFA Europa League and the first from Italy, the only Serie A side to have previously reached the final being Inter in 2020. Only four countries – Spain (six wins), England (three), Portugal and Germany (one apiece) – have provided previous winners.

First-time winners, however, have lifted the trophy in each of the past two seasons – Villarreal in 2020/21 and Eintracht Frankfurt in 2021/22.

Sevilla are bidding to become the fifth team to win the UEFA Europa League having crossed over in mid-season from the UEFA Champions League, after Atlético (2009/10, 2017/18), Chelsea (2012/13) and themselves (2015/16).

In 2018/19 Chelsea became the first UEFA Europa League winners to go through the season undefeated (W12 D3). Villarreal emulated that feat in 2020/21 (W11 D3), as did Eintracht last season (W7 D6). Roma have already lost four UEFA Europa League games this term – twice as many as Sevilla and one more than any previous winners. Indeed, only Sevilla, with three defeats in 2013/14, have lost more than two.

There has never been a sending-off in the UEFA Europa League final.

The only own goal in the fixture was scored by Inter's Romelu Lukaku in the 2019/20 defeat by Sevilla.

Three penalties have been awarded in the UEFA Europa League final, all successfully converted – by Óscar Cardozo for Benfica against Chelsea in 2013, Eden Hazard for Chelsea against Arsenal in 2019, and Lukaku for Inter against Sevilla in 2020.

Three UEFA Europa League finals have been decided by penalty shoot-outs – Sevilla defeating Benfica 4-2 on spot kicks after a 0-0 draw in Turin in 2014, Villarreal overcoming Manchester United 11-10 after a 1-1 draw in Gdańsk in 2021 and Eintracht beating Rangers 5-4 after another 1-1 draw in Seville last year. The only other final to have gone into extra time was the inaugural fixture in 2010, when Atlético overcame Fulham 2-1 in Hamburg.

Seven players have scored twice in the UEFA Europa League final – Diego Forlán (Atlético 2010), Radamel Falcao (Atlético 2012), Carlos Bacca (Sevilla 2015), Coke (Sevilla 2016), Antoine Griezmann (Atlético 2018), Hazard (Chelsea 2019) and Luuk de Jong (Sevilla 2020); there has yet to be a hat-trick.

Falcao is the only player to have scored in two UEFA Europa League finals, having previously struck Porto's winner in 2011. He is also the only two-time winner of the Player of the Match award (2011, 2012).

The youngest player to have competed on the winning side in a UEFA Europa League final is Villarreal's Yeremi Pino (2021) at 18 years 218 days; the oldest is Frankfurt's Makoto Hasebe, who was aged 38 years 120 days in last season's final.

Maurizio Sarri became the UEFA Europa League's oldest winning coach, at 60 years 139 days, when he led Chelsea to victory in 2019. Mendilibar would usurp him at 62 years 78 days should Sevilla prevail in Budapest; Mourinho would be just 14 days younger than Sarri.

The youngest winning coach remains André Villas-Boas, aged 33 years 213 days when he oversaw Porto's 2011 triumph.

Emery has led teams to UEFA Europa League final successes on four occasions – Sevilla in 2014, 2015 and 2016 and Villarreal in 2021; he was also the Arsenal manager when they lost to Chelsea in 2019. Diego Simeone, twice a winner with Atlético (2012, 2018), is the only other coach with multiple UEFA Europa League final victories, though Mourinho, a winner with Manchester United in 2017, when they defeated Ajax 2-0 in Stockholm, would join him with a Roma victory in Budapest and also match Emery as only the second coach to win the trophy with more than one club.

This is the first UEFA Europa League final to be staged in Hungary, Budapest becoming the 14th different host city. The Puskás Aréna has staged one previous continental showpiece, that 2020 UEFA Super Cup between Bayern and Sevilla (2-1 aet).

Links and trivia

Lamela was a Roma player from 2011 to 2013, scoring 21 goals in 67 games for the Giallorossi, including 19 in 62 in Serie A.

Four other members of Sevilla's squad have played in Italy: Alejandro Gómez (Catania 2010–13, Atalanta 2014–21), Suso (AC Milan 2015–20, Genoa 2016 loan), Alex Telles (Inter 2015/16 loan) and Ocampos (Genoa 2016/17 loan, AC Milan 2017 loan).

Gómez faced Roma 16 times in Serie A (W7 D6 L3), scoring four goals – three with Catania and one with Atalanta.

Spanish defender Diego Llorente, who joined Roma on loan in January, was at Real Sociedad between 2017 and 2020, making 78 Liga appearances and scoring four goals. He had come through the youth ranks at Real Madrid, where he was a player from 2002 to 2017, and had loan spells at Rayo Vallecano (20015/16) and Málaga (2016/17).

Mourinho was the head coach of Real Madrid from 2010 to 2013. His record against Sevilla, including two Copa del Rey semi-final encounters in Madrid's 2010/11 triumph, was W7 L1.

Mourinho and Mendilibar went head to head four times in the Spanish Liga when the latter was in charge of Osasuna, Mourinho remaining unbeaten (W3 D1). His Madrid side won 7-1 at home and 5-1 away against the Pamplona club in their title-winning 2011/12 campaign.

Sevilla director of sport Monchi had a similar role at Roma between 2017 and 2019.

Sevilla trio Gonzalo Montiel, Marcos Acuña and Gómez played alongside Roma's Paulo Dybala in the Argentina squad that won the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Montiel scoring the decisive penalty in the final shoot-out against France. Sevilla's Lamela and Ocampos are also Argentina internationals.

Sevilla duo Nemanja Gudelj and Marko Dmitrović and Roma's Nemanja Matić and Mate Svilar have all played for Serbia, while Karim Rekik (Sevilla) and Georginio Wijnaldum and Rick Karsdorp (both Roma) have done likewise for the Netherlands and Alex Telles (Sevilla) and Roger Ibañez (Roma) for Brazil.

Former team-mates now in opposition:

Telles & Matić (Manchester United 2020–22)

Wijnaldum & Rekik (PSV Eindhoven 2013–15)

En-Nesyri & Llorente (Málaga 2016/17)

Rui Patrício & Acuña (Sporting CP 2017/18)

Mancini & Gómez (Atalanta 2017–19)

Ibañez & Gómez (Atalanta 2019)

Cristante & Gómez (Atalanta 2017–18)

Spinazzola & Gómez (Atalanta 2014/15, 2016–18)

Roma's Rui Patrício holds the all-time UEFA Europa League appearance record, group stage to final, having made his 68th appearance in the semi-final second leg, two more than Austrian defender Aleksandar Dragović. The Portuguese goalkeeper has played 45 times in the competition for Sporting CP, ten for Wolverhampton Wanderers and 13 for Roma.

Patrício has missed just one UEFA Europa League game this season, on Matchday 1, making Cristante the only Roma player to have featured in all 14 of the Giallorossi's matches, 13 from the start. Five Sevilla players have been involved in all eight of their club's UEFA Europa League encounters this spring, including ever-present starter Acuña, who is suspended for the final after his late red card in the second leg against Juventus. Rakitić is the only other player to have started all eight of Sevilla's matches.

This is Sevilla's 52nd match in the UEFA Europa League knockout phase. They are the only club to have reached the half-century.

Penalty shoot-outs

Sevilla's record in six UEFA penalty shoot-outs is W5 L1:

4-3 v PAOK, 1990/91 UEFA Cup first round

3-1 v Espanyol, 2006/07 UEFA Cup final

2-3 v Fenerbahçe, 2007/08 UEFA Champions League round of 16

4-3 v Real Betis, 2013/14 UEFA Europa League round of 16

4-2 v Benfica, 2013/14 UEFA Europa League final

5-4 v Athletic Club, 2015/16 UEFA Europa League quarter-final

Roma's record in four UEFA penalty shoot-outs is W1 L3:

4-2 v Norrköping, 1982/83 UEFA Cup second round

3-4 v Liverpool, 1983/84 European Cup final

3-4 v Real Zaragoza, 1986/87 European Cup Winners' Cup first round

6-7 v Arsenal, 2008/09 UEFA Champions League round of 16