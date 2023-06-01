Where the 2023 Europa League final was won and lost

The 2023 UEFA Europa League final was decided by the finest of margins in a penalty shoot-out with Sevilla eventually lifting the trophy for the seventh time with a 4-1 victory against Roma on spot kicks following a 1-1 draw.

The two coaches talked through how things played out from their points of view, while our UEFA.com reporters mull over the key moments of the Budapest decider.

Where the coaches and players thought the Europa League final was decided

José Luis Mendilibar, Sevilla coach: "When they scored against us, you think that it will be very difficult to score against them. The equaliser came quickly in the second half and gave us the strength to continue in the fight to win the game. Taking a penalty in training and then shooting with 60,000 fans is nothing like the same. We hadn't practised in any of the previous rounds. We had confidence in the people who were going to take them."

José Mourinho, Roma coach: "I hid Dybala's situation in the last two or three days. He was seriously injured. When you see Paulo play, you understand that, with him over the last two months, our results would have been different. We felt pressure against a team that has more talent than us. We had also worked hard on penalties but we missed two."

Yassine Bounou, Sevilla goalkeeper: "I've had a lot of moments like this and I realised that you have to be very calm to deal with them. My team-mates also give me a lot of calm and security."

Ivan Rakitić, Sevilla midfielder: "In the centre circle, I was saying "Bounou is going to save two penalties, for sure" the whole time."

Highlights: Sevilla 1-1 Roma (4-1 pens)

Where our reporters thought the Europa League final was decided

Simon Hart, Sevilla reporter

Sevilla's increased penetration out wide was a factor in their turning the game around. Yes, Roma had big centre-backs, not least the excellent Chris Smalling, who repelled plenty of aerial balls, but the Andalusians found more space outside the Roma midfield as the game progressed and ended the match with 33 crosses from open play – including the one from Jesús Navas which yielded the equaliser.

And then, of course, there was the brilliant Bounou. He has made big penalty saves before – including two in a FIFA World Cup penalty shoot-out against Spain – and Sevilla's Moroccan goalkeeper delivered when it counted once again. Rakitić said he believed Bounou would save a couple of kicks and so it proved. In a final of narrow margins, he had earlier made several important saves notably at close range from Tammy Abraham after a Roma set play prompted a second-half goalmouth scramble.

Francesco Corda, Roma reporter

Roma gave up their lead too soon. After being the better team in the first half, they failed to heed the alarm when Rakitić struck the post and retreated a little in the second half, Mendilibar's substitutions helping Sevilla dominate. Suso and Lamela came in, making the Spanish team more offensive, and the Giallorossi lacked a bit their usual defensive consistency. Jesús Navas on the right and Alex Telles on the left started to push too and from a run by the former Manchester City player came the cross that led to Mancini's own goal. Mourinho's team managed to regroup, but the early second-half equaliser was a fast boost for Sevilla's confidence.

The chances missed in the second half by Abraham and Andrea Belotti also confirmed what has been a theme of this entire season – Roma lacking the killer instinct in their attacking department. The former Chelsea striker and 'Il Gallo' together scored 13 goals but Dybala, who had several injury issues and missed many games, scored 17 alone. The numbers do not tell the whole story, but a lot, and this year Mourinho's team didn't have one of the strongest players in their attack.

Many consider them a lottery but penalties are a combination of technique, cold blood and experience. And for various reasons, Mourinho could not send his best takers to the spot. Roma's top specialists are Dybala and Lorenzo Pellegrini but 'La Joya' went off after 67 minutes, having stayed on the pitch longer than expected, while the captain was replaced at the start of the second period of extra time. Also missing were Abraham, another valid option, and Matić, injured. When it came to choosing takers, Mourinho opted for Cristante, who scored, and two defenders – Mancini and Ibañez – who missed.