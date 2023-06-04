UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Jesús Navas named 2022/23 UEFA Europa League Player of the Season

Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sevilla's Jesús Navas has won the award for the 2022/23 UEFA Europa League campaign.

UEFA's Technical Observer panel has named Sevilla's Jesús Navas as the 2022/23 UEFA Europa League Player of the Season.

The 37-year-old's form has been up there with anything from his illustrious career and his season culminated with the wing-back scooping an astonishing fourth UEFA Cup/Europa League title.

Navas played a pivotal role in Sevilla's 1-1 draw against Roma in the final, producing a teasing cross that Gianluca Mancini could only divert past his own goalkeeper to restore parity, before his side went on to triumph 4-1 on penalties.

"I know that 'never give up' is this team’s motto," he said following the Budapest decider. "That can certainly be seen on the pitch. We are a family. Those of us who have been here for a longer time, the veterans, pass it on because this competition made us great."

Jesús Navas's 2022/23 Europa League stats

Appearances: 9
Assists: 3
Passing accuracy: 80.56%
Distance covered: 10.57km average per match
Top speed: 30.3km/h average per match

