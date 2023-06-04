Florian Wirtz named 2022/23 UEFA Europa League Young Player of the Season

UEFA's Technical Observer panel has named Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz as the 2022/23 UEFA Europa League Young Player of the Season.

The midfielder missed the first half of the season with a knee injury but returned to his brilliant best as Leverkusen made it all the way to the semi-finals.

The 20-year-old struck in both legs of their knockout round play-off tie against Monaco, also registering an assist in the second meeting, then set up a goal as the German side beat Ferencváros 2-0 in their round of 16 first leg. His third and final goal in the knockout stage was a crucial late equaliser at home to Union SG in their quarter-final opener.