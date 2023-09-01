Europa League group stage draw pots confirmed

The seeding pots for today's UEFA Europa League group stage draw have been confirmed following the conclusion of the play-offs.

The draw will be streamed live on UEFA.tv from 13:00 CET.

Group stage draw: Lowdown

Pot 1

West Ham (ENG) – Pairing A

Liverpool (ENG) – A

Roma (ITA) – B

Ajax (NED) – UECL C

Villarreal (ESP) – D

Leverkusen (GER) – E

Atalanta (ITA) – B

Rangers (SCO) – UECL F

Pot 2

Sporting CP

Slavia Praha (CZE) – G

Rennes (FRA) – H

Olympiacos (GRE) – I

Real Betis (ESP) – D

LASK (AUT) – J

Marseille (FRA) – H

Qarabağ (AZE)

Europa League top ten goals of the season

Pot 3

Molde (NOR) – UECL K

Brighton (ENG) – UECL L

Sheriff Tiraspol (MDA)

Union SG (BEL) – UECL M

Freiburg (GER) – E

Sparta Praha (CZE) – G

Maccabi Haifa (ISR) – UECL N

Sturm Graz (AUT) – J

Pot 4

Toulouse (FRA) – UECL O

AEK Athens (GRE) – UECL P

TSC Bačka Topola (SRB) – UECL Q

Servette (SUI) – UECL R

Panathinaikos (GRE) – I

Raków Czestochowa (POL) – UECL S

Aris Limassol (CYP)

Häcken (SWE)

Download the Europa app

Why are some clubs paired?

In the case of associations with two representatives, these clubs will be paired so that their matches kick off at different times.

In the case of associations with three representatives, only two clubs will be paired.

In the case of associations with one representative in the UEFA Europa League group stage and one representative in the UEFA Europa Conference League group stage, these clubs will also be paired so that their matches kick off at different times.

In the case of associations with one representative in the UEFA Europa League group stage and three representatives in the UEFA Europa Conference League group stage, the unpaired UEFA Europa Conference League club will be paired with the club in the UEFA Europa League group stage.

In the case of associations with three representatives in the UEFA Europa League group stage and one representative in the UEFA Europa Conference League group stage, the unpaired UEFA Europa League club will be paired with the club in the UEFA Europa Conference League group stage.

All these pairings will be based on TV audiences.

Europa League great saves of the season