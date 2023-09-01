UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.
Favourite team

Europa League group stage draw pots confirmed

Friday, September 1, 2023

The seeding pots for today's UEFA Europa League group stage draw are now known.

Ajax's card ready for the draw
Ajax's card ready for the draw UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

The seeding pots for today's UEFA Europa League group stage draw have been confirmed following the conclusion of the play-offs.

The draw will be streamed live on UEFA.tv from 13:00 CET.

Group stage draw: Lowdown

Pot 1

West Ham (ENG) – Pairing A
Liverpool (ENG) – A
Roma (ITA) – B
Ajax (NED) – UECL C
Villarreal (ESP) – D
Leverkusen (GER) – E
Atalanta (ITA) – B
Rangers (SCO) – UECL F

Pot 2

Sporting CP
Slavia Praha (CZE) – G
Rennes (FRA) – H
Olympiacos (GRE) – I
Real Betis (ESP) – D
LASK (AUT) – J
Marseille (FRA) – H
Qarabağ (AZE)

Europa League top ten goals of the season

Pot 3

Molde (NOR) – UECL K
Brighton (ENG) – UECL L
Sheriff Tiraspol (MDA)
Union SG (BEL) – UECL M
Freiburg (GER) – E
Sparta Praha (CZE) – G
Maccabi Haifa (ISR) – UECL N
Sturm Graz (AUT) – J

Pot 4

Toulouse (FRA) – UECL O
AEK Athens (GRE) – UECL P
TSC Bačka Topola (SRB) – UECL Q
Servette (SUI) – UECL R
Panathinaikos (GRE) – I
Raków Czestochowa (POL) – UECL S
Aris Limassol (CYP)
Häcken (SWE)

Download the Europa app

Why are some clubs paired?

In the case of associations with two representatives, these clubs will be paired so that their matches kick off at different times.

In the case of associations with three representatives, only two clubs will be paired.

In the case of associations with one representative in the UEFA Europa League group stage and one representative in the UEFA Europa Conference League group stage, these clubs will also be paired so that their matches kick off at different times.

In the case of associations with one representative in the UEFA Europa League group stage and three representatives in the UEFA Europa Conference League group stage, the unpaired UEFA Europa Conference League club will be paired with the club in the UEFA Europa League group stage.

In the case of associations with three representatives in the UEFA Europa League group stage and one representative in the UEFA Europa Conference League group stage, the unpaired UEFA Europa League club will be paired with the club in the UEFA Europa Conference League group stage.

All these pairings will be based on TV audiences.

Europa League great saves of the season

Group stage dates

Matchday 1: 21 September 2023
Matchday 2: 5 October 2023
Matchday 3: 26 October 2023
Matchday 4: 9 November 2023
Matchday 5: 30 November 2023
Matchday 6: 14 December 2023

© 1998-2023 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Friday, September 1, 2023

Selected for you

Group stage draw low-down
Live 01/09/2023

Group stage draw low-down

Where is it, when is it, who is involved? All you need to know.