UEFA Europa League final: Atalanta vs Leverkusen — Meet the teams 

After nine months of thrilling action the 2023/24 UEFA Europa League is reaching its conclusion with Atalanta taking on Leverkusen in the final in Dublin.

UEFA.com profiles the Europa League final contenders.

UEFA coefficient ranking: 21

How they qualified: 5th in Italian Serie A

Group stage: Group D winners

Round of 16: 3-2agg vs Sporting CP﻿

Quarter-finals: 3-1agg vs Liverpool

Semi-finals: 4-1agg vs ﻿Marseille

Last season: N/A

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Quarter-finals (1990/91, 2021/22)

Key player: Teun Koopmeiners

One to watch: Giorgio Scalvini

Campaign in ten words: "Playing Atalanta is like going to the dentist" – Pep Guardiola.

Atalanta's road to the Europa League final: Every goal

UEFA coefficient ranking: 14

How they qualified: 6th in German Bundesliga

Group stage: Group H winners

Round of 16: 5-4agg vs Qarabağ

Quarter-finals: 3-1agg vs West Ham

Semi-finals: 4-2agg vs Roma

Last season: Semi-finals (L0-1 vs Roma)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Winners (1987/88)

Key player: Florian Wirtz

One to watch: Jeremie Frimpong

Campaign in ten words: First ever Bundesliga title, still unbeaten and not done yet.

Leverkusen's road to the Europa League final: Every goal

Head-to-head record

10/03/2022: Atalanta 3-2 Leverkusen

17/03/2022: Leverkusen 0-1 Atalanta (agg: 2-4)

The teams' only previous meetings came in the last 16 of the 2021/22 Europa League. Gian Piero Gasperini's side came from behind to win the first leg 3-2 at home, and the tie hung in the balance until Jeremie Boga struck the only goal a week later in Germany. Frimpong and Wirtz both missed the second leg through injuries.

Watch Atalanta winner vs Leverkusen in 2022

Key

• UEFA Europa League unless otherwise stated

• Aggregate scorelines if applicable



