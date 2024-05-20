UEFA.com works better on other browsers
UEFA Europa League final: Atalanta vs Leverkusen — Meet the teams 

Monday, May 20, 2024

All you need to know about the 2024 UEFA Europa League finalists Atalanta and Leverkusen.

Getty Images

After nine months of thrilling action the 2023/24 UEFA Europa League is reaching its conclusion with Atalanta taking on Leverkusen in the final in Dublin.

UEFA.com profiles the Europa League final contenders.

Watch highlights

Atalanta (ITA)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 21
How they qualified: 5th in Italian Serie A
Group stage: Group D winners
Round of 16: 3-2agg vs Sporting CP﻿
Quarter-finals: 3-1agg vs Liverpool
Semi-finals: 4-1agg vs ﻿Marseille
Last season: N/A
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Quarter-finals (1990/91, 2021/22)

Key player: Teun Koopmeiners

One to watch: Giorgio Scalvini

Campaign in ten words: "Playing Atalanta is like going to the dentist" – Pep Guardiola.

Atalanta's road to the Europa League final: Every goal

Leverkusen (GER)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 14
How they qualified: 6th in German Bundesliga
Group stage: Group H winners
Round of 16: 5-4agg vs Qarabağ
Quarter-finals: 3-1agg vs West Ham
Semi-finals: 4-2agg vs Roma
Last season: Semi-finals (L0-1 vs Roma)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Winners (1987/88)

Key player: Florian Wirtz

One to watch: Jeremie Frimpong

Campaign in ten words: First ever Bundesliga title, still unbeaten and not done yet.

Leverkusen's road to the Europa League final: Every goal

Head-to-head record

10/03/2022: Atalanta 3-2 Leverkusen
17/03/2022: Leverkusen 0-1 Atalanta (agg: 2-4)

The teams' only previous meetings came in the last 16 of the 2021/22 Europa League. Gian Piero Gasperini's side came from behind to win the first leg 3-2 at home, and the tie hung in the balance until Jeremie Boga struck the only goal a week later in Germany. Frimpong and Wirtz both missed the second leg through injuries.

Watch Atalanta winner vs Leverkusen in 2022

Key

• UEFA Europa League unless otherwise stated
• Aggregate scorelines if applicable

