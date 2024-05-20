UEFA Europa League final: Atalanta vs Leverkusen — Meet the teams
Monday, May 20, 2024
All you need to know about the 2024 UEFA Europa League finalists Atalanta and Leverkusen.
After nine months of thrilling action the 2023/24 UEFA Europa League is reaching its conclusion with Atalanta taking on Leverkusen in the final in Dublin.
UEFA.com profiles the Europa League final contenders.
Atalanta (ITA)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 21
How they qualified: 5th in Italian Serie A
Group stage: Group D winners
Round of 16: 3-2agg vs Sporting CP
Quarter-finals: 3-1agg vs Liverpool
Semi-finals: 4-1agg vs Marseille
Last season: N/A
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Quarter-finals (1990/91, 2021/22)
Key player: Teun Koopmeiners
One to watch: Giorgio Scalvini
Campaign in ten words: "Playing Atalanta is like going to the dentist" – Pep Guardiola.
Leverkusen (GER)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 14
How they qualified: 6th in German Bundesliga
Group stage: Group H winners
Round of 16: 5-4agg vs Qarabağ
Quarter-finals: 3-1agg vs West Ham
Semi-finals: 4-2agg vs Roma
Last season: Semi-finals (L0-1 vs Roma)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Winners (1987/88)
Key player: Florian Wirtz
One to watch: Jeremie Frimpong
Campaign in ten words: First ever Bundesliga title, still unbeaten and not done yet.
Head-to-head record
10/03/2022: Atalanta 3-2 Leverkusen
17/03/2022: Leverkusen 0-1 Atalanta (agg: 2-4)
The teams' only previous meetings came in the last 16 of the 2021/22 Europa League. Gian Piero Gasperini's side came from behind to win the first leg 3-2 at home, and the tie hung in the balance until Jeremie Boga struck the only goal a week later in Germany. Frimpong and Wirtz both missed the second leg through injuries.
Key
• UEFA Europa League unless otherwise stated
• Aggregate scorelines if applicable