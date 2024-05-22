Atalanta win the 2023/24 UEFA Europa League: Meet the champions

After nine months of thrilling action the 2023/24 UEFA Europa League reached its conclusion with Atalanta's stunning victory over Bayer Leverkusen in the final in Dublin.

UEFA coefficient ranking: 21

How they qualified: 5th in Italian Serie A

Group stage: Group D winners

Round of 16: 3-2agg vs Sporting CP﻿

Quarter-finals: 3-1agg vs Liverpool

Semi-finals: 4-1agg vs ﻿Marseille

Final: 3-0 vs Leverkusen

Key player: Teun Koopmeiners

One to watch: Giorgio Scalvini

Campaign in ten words: "Playing Atalanta is like going to the dentist" – Pep Guardiola.

Most minutes played

1,080 Juan Musso

1,044 Berat Djimsiti

962 Marten de Roon

Most goals

6 Gianluca Scamacca

5 Ademola Lookman

4 Luis Muriel

Most assists

4 Davide Zappacosta