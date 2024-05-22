Atalanta win the 2023/24 UEFA Europa League: Meet the champions
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
All you need to know about 2024 UEFA Europa League winners Atalanta.
After nine months of thrilling action the 2023/24 UEFA Europa League reached its conclusion with Atalanta's stunning victory over Bayer Leverkusen in the final in Dublin.
Atalanta (ITA)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 21
How they qualified: 5th in Italian Serie A
Group stage: Group D winners
Round of 16: 3-2agg vs Sporting CP
Quarter-finals: 3-1agg vs Liverpool
Semi-finals: 4-1agg vs Marseille
Final: 3-0 vs Leverkusen
Key player: Teun Koopmeiners
One to watch: Giorgio Scalvini
Campaign in ten words: "Playing Atalanta is like going to the dentist" – Pep Guardiola.
Most minutes played
1,080 Juan Musso
1,044 Berat Djimsiti
962 Marten de Roon
Most goals
6 Gianluca Scamacca
5 Ademola Lookman
4 Luis Muriel
Most assists
4 Davide Zappacosta