Atalanta win the 2023/24 UEFA Europa League: Meet the champions

Wednesday, May 22, 2024

All you need to know about 2024 UEFA Europa League winners Atalanta.

After nine months of thrilling action the 2023/24 UEFA Europa League reached its conclusion with Atalanta's stunning victory over Bayer Leverkusen in the final in Dublin.

Atalanta (ITA)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 21
How they qualified: 5th in Italian Serie A
Group stage: Group D winners
Round of 16: 3-2agg vs Sporting CP﻿
Quarter-finals: 3-1agg vs Liverpool
Semi-finals: 4-1agg vs ﻿Marseille
Final: 3-0 vs Leverkusen

Key player: Teun Koopmeiners

One to watch: Giorgio Scalvini

Campaign in ten words: "Playing Atalanta is like going to the dentist" – Pep Guardiola.

Most minutes played
1,080 Juan Musso
1,044 Berat Djimsiti
962 Marten de Roon

Most goals
6 Gianluca Scamacca
5 Ademola Lookman
4 Luis Muriel

Most assists
4 Davide Zappacosta

