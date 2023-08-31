UEFA Europa League: Who is in it? Meet the teams
Thursday, August 31, 2023
Get an overview of the 32 teams lining up in the 2023/24 UEFA Europa League.
The road to 2023/24 UEFA Europa League glory became a little clearer following the group stage draw, but who is lining up in the competition?
UEFA.com profiles all the contenders.
Who is in the group stage?
Group A: West Ham (ENG), Olympiacos (GRE), Freiburg (GER), TSC Bačka Topola (SRB)
Group B: Ajax (NED), Marseille (FRA), Brighton (ENG), AEK Athens (GRE)
Group C: Rangers (SCO), Real Betis (ESP), Sparta Praha (CZE), Aris Limassol (CYP)
Group D: Atalanta (ITA), Sporting CP (POR), Sturm Graz (AUT), Raków Czestochowa (POL)
Group E: Liverpool (ENG), LASK (AUT), Union SG (BEL), Toulouse (FRA)
Group F: Villarreal (ESP), Rennes (FRA), Maccabi Haifa (ISR), Panathinaikos (GRE)
Group G: Roma (ITA), Slavia Praha (CZE), Sheriff Tiraspol (MDA), Servette (SUI)
Group H: Leverkusen (GER), Qarabağ (AZE), Molde (NOR), Häcken (SWE)
AEK Athens (GRE)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 139
How they qualified: Greek champions
Last season: N/A
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Semi-finals (1976/77)
Ajax (NED)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 13
How they qualified: 3rd in Dutch Eredivisie
Last season: Knockout play-offs (L1-3 vs Union Berlin)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Winners (1981/82)
Aris Limassol (CYP)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 289
How they qualified: 1st in Cypriot First Division
Last season: UECL second qualifying round (L2-3 vs Neftçi)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Group stage (2023/24)
Atalanta (ITA)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 28
How they qualified: 5th in Italian Serie A
Last season: N/A
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Quarter-finals (1990/91, 2021/22)
Brighton (ENG)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 77
How they qualified: 6th in English Premier League
Last season: N/A
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: N/A
Freiburg (GER)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 100
How they qualified: 5th in German Bundesliga
Last season: Round of 16 (L0-3 vs Juventus)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 16 (2022/23)
Häcken (SWE)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 285
How they qualified: 1st in Swedish First Division
Last season: N/A
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: First round (2007/08)/Group stage (2023/24)
LASK (AUT)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 49
How they qualified: 3rd in Austrian Bundesliga
Last season: N/A
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 16 (2019/20)
Leverkusen (GER)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 24
How they qualified: 6th in German Bundesliga
Last season: Semi-finals (L0-1 vs Roma)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Winners (1987/88)
Liverpool (ENG)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 4
How they qualified: 5th in English Premier League
Last season: UCL Round of 16 (L2-6 vs Real Madrid)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Winners (1972/73, 1975/76, 2000/01)
Maccabi Haifa (ISR)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 104
How they qualified: 1st in Israeli Premier League
Last season: UCL group stage (fourth place)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 16 (2006/07)
Marseille (FRA)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 53
How they qualified: 3rd in French Ligue 1
Last season: UCL group stage (fourth place)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (1998/99, 2003/04, 2017/18)
Molde (NOR)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 70
How they qualified: 1st in Norwegian Premier Division
Last season: UECL group stage (third place)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 16 (2020/21)
Olympiacos (GRE)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 48
How they qualified: 3rd in Greek Super League
Last season: Group stage (fourth place)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 16 (1989/90, 2004/05, 2011/12, 2016/17, 2019/20, 2020/21)
Panathinaikos (GRE)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 251
How they qualified: 2nd in Greek Super League
Last season: UECL third qualifying round (L1-3 vs Slavia Praha)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Quarter-finals (1987/88, 2002/03)
Qarabağ (AZE)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 66
How they qualified: 1st in Azerbaijani Premier League
Last season: UECL knockout play-offs (L1-1, 3-5pens vs Gent)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Group stage (2014/15, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2018/19, 2019/20, 2020/21, 2022/23, 2023/24)
Raków (POL)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 255
How they qualified: Polish champions
Last season: UECL play-offs
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Group stage (2023/24)
Rangers (SCO)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 31
How they qualified: 2nd in Scotland
Last season: UCL group stage (fourth place)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (2007/08, 2021/22)
Real Betis (ESP)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 48
How they qualified: 6th in Spanish Liga
Last season: Round of 16 (L1-5 vs Man United)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 16 (2005/06, 2013/14, 2021/22, 2022/23)
Rennes (FRA)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 47
How they qualified: 4th in French Ligue 1
Last season: Knockout play-offs (L3-3 4-5pens vs Shakhtar)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 16 (2018/19)
Roma (ITA)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 10
How they qualified: 6th in Italian Serie A
Last season: Final (L 1-1, 1-4pens vs Sevilla)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (1990/91, 2022/23)
Servette (SUI)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 212
How they qualified: 2nd in Swiss Super League
Last season: N/A
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 16 (2001/02)
Sheriff (MDA)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 84
How they qualified: 1st in Moldovan First Division
Last season: UECL round of 16 (L1-4 vs Nice)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Knockout play-offs (2021/22)
Slavia Praha (CZE)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 39
How they qualified: 2nd in Czech First League
Last season: UECL group stage (third place)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Semi-finals (1995/96)
Sparta Praha (CZE)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 106
How they qualified: 1st in Czech First League
Last season: UECL second qualifying round (L1-2 vs Viking)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Quarter-finals (1983/84, 2015/16)
Sporting CP (POR)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 33
How they qualified: 4th in Portuguese Liga
Last season: Quarter-finals (L1-2 vs Juventus)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (2004/05)
Sturm Graz (AUT)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 115
How they qualified: 2nd in Austrian Bundesliga
Last season: Group stage (fourth place)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Quarter-finals (1983/84)
Toulouse (FRA)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 121
How they qualified: Coupe de France winners
Last season: N/A
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Group stage (2007/08, 2009/10)
TSC (SRB)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 230
How they qualified: 2nd in Serbian Super League
Last season: N/A
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Group stage (2023/24)
Union SG (BEL)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 83
How they qualified: 3rd in Belgian First League
Last season: Quarter-finals (L2-5 vs Leverkusen)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Quarter-finals (2022/23)
Villarreal (ESP)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 18
How they qualified: 5th in Spanish Liga
Last season: Round of 16 (L1-2 vs Anderlecht)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Winners (2020/21)
West Ham (ENG)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 36
How they qualified: Conference League holders
Last season: UECL winners (W2-1 vs Fiorentina)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Semi-finals (2021/22)
Key
• UEFA Europa League unless otherwise stated
• Aggregate scorelines if applicable
• Club coefficients as of start of 2023/24
UCL = UEFA Champions League
UEL = UEFA Europa League
UECL = UEFA Europa Conference League