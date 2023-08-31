UEFA Europa League: Who is in it? Meet the teams

The road to 2023/24 UEFA Europa League glory became a little clearer following the group stage draw, but who is lining up in the competition?

UEFA.com profiles all the contenders.

Who is in the group stage? Group A: West Ham (ENG), Olympiacos (GRE), Freiburg (GER), TSC Bačka Topola (SRB)

Group B: Ajax (NED), Marseille (FRA), Brighton (ENG), AEK Athens (GRE)

Group C: Rangers (SCO), Real Betis (ESP), Sparta Praha (CZE), Aris Limassol (CYP)

Group D: Atalanta (ITA), Sporting CP (POR), Sturm Graz (AUT), Raków Czestochowa (POL)

Group E: Liverpool (ENG), LASK (AUT), Union SG (BEL), Toulouse (FRA)

Group F: Villarreal (ESP), Rennes (FRA), Maccabi Haifa (ISR), Panathinaikos (GRE)

Group G: Roma (ITA), Slavia Praha (CZE), Sheriff Tiraspol (MDA), Servette (SUI)

Group H: Leverkusen (GER), Qarabağ (AZE), Molde (NOR), Häcken (SWE)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 139

How they qualified: Greek champions

Last season: N/A

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance﻿: Semi-finals (1976/77)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 13

How they qualified: 3rd in Dutch Eredivisie

Last season: Knockout play-offs (L1-3 vs Union Berlin)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Winners (1981/82)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 289

How they qualified: 1st in Cypriot First Division

Last season: UECL second qualifying round (L2-3 vs Neftçi)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Group stage (2023/24)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 28

How they qualified: 5th in Italian Serie A

Last season: N/A

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Quarter-finals (1990/91, 2021/22)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 77

How they qualified: 6th in English Premier League

Last season: N/A

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: N/A

UEFA coefficient ranking: 100

How they qualified: 5th in German Bundesliga

Last season: Round of 16 (L0-3 vs Juventus)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 16 (2022/23)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 285﻿

How they qualified: 1st in Swedish First Division

Last season: N/A

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: First round (2007/08)/Group stage (2023/24)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 49

How they qualified: 3rd in Austrian Bundesliga

Last season: N/A

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: ﻿Round of 16 (2019/20)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 24

How they qualified: 6th in German Bundesliga

Last season: Semi-finals (L0-1 vs Roma)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Winners (1987/88)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 4

How they qualified: 5th in English Premier League

Last season: ﻿UCL Round of 16 (L2-6 vs Real Madrid)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Winners (1972/73, 1975/76, 2000/01)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 104

How they qualified: 1st in Israeli Premier League

Last season: ﻿UCL group stage (fourth place)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 16 (2006/07)﻿

UEFA coefficient ranking: 53

How they qualified: 3rd in French Ligue 1

Last season: ﻿UCL group stage (fourth place)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (1998/99, 2003/04, 2017/18)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 70

How they qualified: 1st in Norwegian Premier Division

Last season: ﻿UECL group stage (third place)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 16 (2020/21)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 48

How they qualified: 3rd in Greek Super League

Last season: ﻿Group stage (fourth place)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 16 (1989/90, 2004/05, 2011/12, 2016/17, 2019/20, 2020/21)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 251

How they qualified: 2nd in Greek Super League

Last season: ﻿UECL third qualifying round (L1-3 vs Slavia Praha)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Quarter-finals (1987/88, 2002/03)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 66

How they qualified: 1st in Azerbaijani Premier League

Last season: ﻿UECL knockout play-offs (L1-1, 3-5pens vs Gent)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Group stage (2014/15, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2018/19, 2019/20, 2020/21, 2022/23, 2023/24)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 255

How they qualified: Polish champions

Last season: UECL play-offs

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Group stage (2023/24)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 31

How they qualified: 2nd in Scotland

Last season: UCL group stage (fourth place)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (2007/08, 2021/22)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 48

How they qualified: 6th in Spanish Liga

Last season: Round of 16 (L1-5 vs Man United)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 16 (2005/06, 2013/14, 2021/22, 2022/23)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 47

How they qualified: 4th in French Ligue 1

Last season: Knockout play-offs (L3-3 4-5pens vs Shakhtar)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 16 (2018/19)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 10

How they qualified: 6th in Italian Serie A

Last season: Final (L 1-1, 1-4pens vs Sevilla)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (1990/91, 2022/23)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 212

How they qualified: 2nd in Swiss Super League

Last season: N/A

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 16 (2001/02)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 84

How they qualified: 1st in Moldovan First Division

Last season: ﻿UECL round of 16 (L1-4 vs Nice)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Knockout play-offs (2021/22)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 39

How they qualified: 2nd in Czech First League

Last season: ﻿UECL group stage (third place)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Semi-finals (1995/96)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 106

How they qualified: 1st in Czech First League

Last season: ﻿UECL second qualifying round (L1-2 vs Viking)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Quarter-finals (1983/84, 2015/16)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 33

How they qualified: 4th in Portuguese Liga

Last season: Quarter-finals (L1-2 vs Juventus)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (2004/05)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 115

How they qualified: 2nd in Austrian Bundesliga

Last season: Group stage (fourth place)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Quarter-finals (1983/84)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 121

How they qualified: Coupe de France winners

Last season: N/A

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Group stage (2007/08, 2009/10)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 230

How they qualified: 2nd in Serbian Super League

Last season: N/A

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Group stage (2023/24)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 83

How they qualified: 3rd in Belgian First League

Last season: Quarter-finals (L2-5 vs Leverkusen)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Quarter-finals (2022/23)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 18

How they qualified: 5th in Spanish Liga

Last season: Round of 16 (L1-2 vs Anderlecht)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Winners (2020/21)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 36

How they qualified: Conference League holders

Last season: UECL winners (W2-1 vs Fiorentina)

Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Semi-finals (2021/22)

Key

• UEFA Europa League unless otherwise stated

• Aggregate scorelines if applicable

• Club coefficients as of start of 2023/24

UCL = UEFA Champions League

UEL = UEFA Europa League

UECL﻿ = UEFA Europa Conference League

