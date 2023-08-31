UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.
Favourite team

UEFA Europa League: Who is in it? Meet the teams

Thursday, August 31, 2023

Get an overview of the 32 teams lining up in the 2023/24 UEFA Europa League.

Ajax are among the 32 UEFA Europa League group stage contenders
Ajax are among the 32 UEFA Europa League group stage contenders Getty Images

The road to 2023/24 UEFA Europa League glory became a little clearer following the group stage draw, but who is lining up in the competition?

UEFA.com profiles all the contenders.

Who is in the group stage?

Group A: West Ham (ENG), Olympiacos (GRE), Freiburg (GER), TSC Bačka Topola (SRB)
Group B: Ajax (NED), Marseille (FRA), Brighton (ENG), AEK Athens (GRE)
Group C: Rangers (SCO), Real Betis (ESP), Sparta Praha (CZE), Aris Limassol (CYP)
Group D: Atalanta (ITA), Sporting CP (POR), Sturm Graz (AUT), Raków Czestochowa (POL)
Group E: Liverpool (ENG), LASK (AUT), Union SG (BEL), Toulouse (FRA)
Group F: Villarreal (ESP), Rennes (FRA), Maccabi Haifa (ISR), Panathinaikos (GRE)
Group G: Roma (ITA), Slavia Praha (CZE), Sheriff Tiraspol (MDA), Servette (SUI)
Group H: Leverkusen (GER), Qarabağ (AZE), Molde (NOR), Häcken (SWE)

AEK Athens (GRE)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 139
How they qualified: Greek champions
Last season: N/A
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance﻿: Semi-finals (1976/77)

Ajax (NED)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 13
How they qualified: 3rd in Dutch Eredivisie
Last season: Knockout play-offs (L1-3 vs Union Berlin)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Winners (1981/82)

Aris Limassol (CYP)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 289
How they qualified: 1st in Cypriot First Division
Last season: UECL second qualifying round (L2-3 vs Neftçi)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Group stage (2023/24)

Atalanta (ITA)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 28
How they qualified: 5th in Italian Serie A
Last season: N/A
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Quarter-finals (1990/91, 2021/22)

Classic Atalanta Europa League goals

Brighton (ENG)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 77
How they qualified: 6th in English Premier League
Last season: N/A
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: N/A

Freiburg (GER)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 100
How they qualified: 5th in German Bundesliga
Last season: Round of 16 (L0-3 vs Juventus)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 16 (2022/23)

Häcken (SWE)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 285﻿
How they qualified: 1st in Swedish First Division
Last season: N/A
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: First round (2007/08)/Group stage (2023/24)

LASK (AUT)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 49
How they qualified: 3rd in Austrian Bundesliga
Last season: N/A
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: ﻿Round of 16 (2019/20)

Leverkusen (GER)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 24
How they qualified: 6th in German Bundesliga
Last season: Semi-finals (L0-1 vs Roma)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Winners (1987/88)

Liverpool (ENG)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 4
How they qualified: 5th in English Premier League
Last season: ﻿UCL Round of 16 (L2-6 vs Real Madrid)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Winners (1972/73, 1975/76, 2000/01)

Classic Liverpool Europa League goals

Maccabi Haifa (ISR)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 104
How they qualified: 1st in Israeli Premier League
Last season: ﻿UCL group stage (fourth place)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 16 (2006/07)﻿

Marseille (FRA)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 53
How they qualified: 3rd in French Ligue 1
Last season: ﻿UCL group stage (fourth place)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (1998/99, 2003/04, 2017/18)

Molde (NOR)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 70
How they qualified: 1st in Norwegian Premier Division
Last season: ﻿UECL group stage (third place)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 16 (2020/21)

Olympiacos (GRE)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 48
How they qualified: 3rd in Greek Super League
Last season: ﻿Group stage (fourth place)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 16 (1989/90, 2004/05, 2011/12, 2016/17, 2019/20, 2020/21)

Panathinaikos (GRE)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 251
How they qualified: 2nd in Greek Super League
Last season: ﻿UECL third qualifying round (L1-3 vs Slavia Praha)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Quarter-finals (1987/88, 2002/03)

Qarabağ (AZE)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 66
How they qualified: 1st in Azerbaijani Premier League
Last season: ﻿UECL knockout play-offs (L1-1, 3-5pens vs Gent)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Group stage (2014/15, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2018/19, 2019/20, 2020/21, 2022/23, 2023/24)

Raków (POL)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 255
How they qualified: Polish champions
Last season: UECL play-offs
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Group stage (2023/24)

Rangers (SCO)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 31
How they qualified: 2nd in Scotland
Last season: UCL group stage (fourth place)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (2007/08, 2021/22)

2022 Europa League final highlights: Frankfurt 1-1 Rangers (5-4 pens)

Real Betis (ESP)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 48
How they qualified: 6th in Spanish Liga
Last season: Round of 16 (L1-5 vs Man United)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 16 (2005/06, 2013/14, 2021/22, 2022/23)

Rennes (FRA)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 47
How they qualified: 4th in French Ligue 1
Last season: Knockout play-offs (L3-3 4-5pens vs Shakhtar)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 16 (2018/19)

Roma (ITA)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 10
How they qualified: 6th in Italian Serie A
Last season: Final (L 1-1, 1-4pens vs Sevilla)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (1990/91, 2022/23)

Servette (SUI)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 212
How they qualified: 2nd in Swiss Super League
Last season: N/A
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Round of 16 (2001/02)

Sheriff (MDA)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 84
How they qualified: 1st in Moldovan First Division
Last season: ﻿UECL round of 16 (L1-4 vs Nice)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Knockout play-offs (2021/22)

Slavia Praha (CZE)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 39
How they qualified: 2nd in Czech First League
Last season: ﻿UECL group stage (third place)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Semi-finals (1995/96)

Sparta Praha (CZE)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 106
How they qualified: 1st in Czech First League
Last season: ﻿UECL second qualifying round (L1-2 vs Viking)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Quarter-finals (1983/84, 2015/16)

Sporting CP (POR)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 33
How they qualified: 4th in Portuguese Liga
Last season: Quarter-finals (L1-2 vs Juventus)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Runners-up (2004/05)

Classic Sporting Europa League goals

Sturm Graz (AUT)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 115
How they qualified: 2nd in Austrian Bundesliga
Last season: Group stage (fourth place)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Quarter-finals (1983/84)

Toulouse (FRA)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 121
How they qualified: Coupe de France winners
Last season: N/A
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Group stage (2007/08, 2009/10)

TSC (SRB)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 230
How they qualified: 2nd in Serbian Super League
Last season: N/A
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Group stage (2023/24)

Union SG (BEL)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 83
How they qualified: 3rd in Belgian First League
Last season: Quarter-finals (L2-5 vs Leverkusen)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Quarter-finals (2022/23)

Villarreal (ESP)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 18
How they qualified: 5th in Spanish Liga
Last season: Round of 16 (L1-2 vs Anderlecht)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Winners (2020/21)

Great Villarreal Europa League goals

West Ham (ENG)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 36
How they qualified: Conference League holders
Last season: UECL winners (W2-1 vs Fiorentina)
Best UEFA Cup/Europa League performance: Semi-finals (2021/22)

Key

• UEFA Europa League unless otherwise stated
• Aggregate scorelines if applicable
• Club coefficients as of start of 2023/24

UCL = UEFA Champions League
UEL = UEFA Europa League
UECL﻿ = UEFA Europa Conference League

Get the Europa App

© 1998-2023 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Friday, September 1, 2023

Selected for you

Qualifying fixtures and results
Live 31/08/2023

Qualifying fixtures and results

Check out all the 2023/24 Europa League qualifying fixtures and results.
2023/24 Europa League: Dates, details
Live 31/08/2023

2023/24 Europa League: Dates, details

What are the match dates? Where is the 2024 final?
All-time top scorers
Live 31/08/2023

All-time top scorers

The Europa League's deadliest marksmen, including the UEFA Cup days.
Europa League records
Live 31/08/2023

Europa League records

Most goals, record wins, youngest scorers, oldest players and much more.
04:11
Classic West Ham European goals
Live 24/07/2023

Classic West Ham European goals

Watch a selection of West Ham's best goals in UEFA competition.
01:59
2022 Europa League final highlights: Frankfurt 1-1 Rangers (5-4 pens)
Live 19/05/2022

2022 Europa League final highlights: Frankfurt 1-1 Rangers (5-4 pens)

Watch all the drama from Seville as Frankfurt claimed Europa League glory on penalties after the sides could not be separated after 120 minutes.
Europa League group stage draw
Live 01/09/2023

Europa League group stage draw

The 32 Europa League contenders have learned their group stage opponents.