Europa League round-up: Liverpool, Roma and West Ham win

Liverpool beat Union Saint-Gilloise, Roma eased past Servette and West Ham saw off Freiburg in what was another intriguing evening of UEFA Europa League group stage football on Matchday 2.

UEFA.com rounds up the Thursday night action.

Liverpool 2-0 Union SG

Highlights: Liverpool 2-0 Union SG

Liverpool kept up their winning start to Group E but had to work hard to hold off Belgium's Union SG.

After Darwin Núñez walked a rebound in only to be flagged offside, Ryan Gravenberch did score when Trent Alexander-Arnold’s shot was spilled.

The home side had to wait until stoppage time to ensure the points stayed at Anfield, Diogo Jota clinching the win with a fine, low finish.

Key stat: Liverpool have now won their last eight European group stage matches at home and are unbeaten in ten Europa League group stage fixtures at Anfield.

Freiburg 1-2 West Ham

Highlights: Freiburg 1-2 West Ham

West Ham withstood a second-half fightback at Freiburg to take charge of Group A.

The Hammers took the lead when Lucas Paquetá soared to power in a downward header from Jarrod Bowen's cross on eight minutes.

They were made to pay for missed chances when Roland Sallai rifled in a loose ball after a superb double save from Łukasz Fabiański to level on 49 minutes, but Nayef Aguerd thundered in from a James Ward-Prowse corner to win it midway through the second half.

Key stat: West Ham's 17-match unbeaten streak (W16 D1) is a new record for an English team in European competition, beating the 16 of Leeds (1967–68), Tottenham (1967–72), Chelsea (2018–19) and Manchester City (2022–).

Marseille 2-2 Brighton

Highlights: Marseille 2-2 Brighton

Brighton fought back to ensure a share of the points in an entertaining encounter in Marseille.

Pascal Gross and João Pedro's late penalty were reward for a strong second half from the Seagulls, after Chancel Mbemba and Jordan Veretout had struck from similar positions in quick succession midway through the first period.

Roberto De Zerbi's men poured forward, with Danny Welbeck and Ansu Fati expertly denied by home goalkeeper Pau López before the break.

Gross gave the visitors hope soon after the restart before substitute João Pedro coolly levelled from the spot after Tariq Lamptey had been fouled by Jonathan Clauss.

Key stat: Marseille have drawn six of their last eight Europa League group matches.

Sporting CP 1-2 Atalanta

Highlights: Sporting CP 1-2 Atalanta

Atalanta survived a second-half Sporting CP onslaught to make it two wins from two in Group D.

The Serie A outfit dominated the first period, with defenders Giorgio Scalvini and Matteo Ruggeri putting them 2-0 up after both finished off free-flowing passing moves.

But Sporting improved after the break, and Viktor Gyökeres scored from the penalty spot to offer them hope. Marcus Edwards missed a big chance when put through one-on-one and Geny Catamo hit the post, and Atalanta were able to cling on.

Key stat: Scalvini (19 years 298 days) and Ruggeri (21 years 86 days) are the two youngest players to score for Atalanta in major European competitions, excluding qualifiers.

Roma 4-0 Servette

Highlights: Roma 4-0 Servette

Three goals in 14 second-half minutes helped last season's finalists Roma brush aside Servette.

The hosts almost fell behind in the opening minute when Chris Bedia shot wide. Instead Romelu Lukaku struck an opener and after the break substitute Lorenzo Pellegrini teed up Andrea Belotti to score before volleying in smartly for a goal of his own.

Belotti then wrapped up the scoring and an ultimately comfortable night for Roma.

Key stat: Lukaku has scored in his last 13 games in the UEFA Europa League, a total of 17 goals on a run that dates back to 2014.

Villarreal 1-0 Rennes

Highlights: Villarreal 1-0 Rennes

Villarreal took their first points of the Europa League campaign with a hard-fought victory at home to Rennes. Alexander Sørloth's stunning strike in the 36th minute proved enough to separate the two sides in a fast-paced game.

Rennes had the opportunity to equalise from the penalty spot in added time, but substitute Martin Terrier was unable to mark his return from injury with a goal when Pepe Reina saved, the Rennes forward heading the rebound wide.

Key stat: Villarreal's victory ended a string of four losses in a row against French opposition.

Best of the rest

• Ajax are without a win in six games in all competitions after drawing with AEK Athens in Group B. Steven Bergwijn gave the Dutch side a first-half lead, but Domagoj Vida equalised for the hosts after 74 minutes.

• Bayer Leverkusen's superb start to the season continued with victory against Molde in Group H. Xabi Alonso's team have won eight out of their nine matches in all competitions and are top of both their Europa League group and the German Bundesliga.

• Aris Limassol secured a memorable triumph against Rangers in Group C to earn their first ever win in European group stage football. Alex Moucketou-Moussounda and Shavy Babicka gave the Cypriot side the advantage, and despite Abdallah Sima replying for Rangers, they held on for the win.

• Slavia Praha's 6-0 victory at home to Sheriff Tiraspol made it two wins from two in group H and equalled the biggest ever margin of victory in the Europa League group stage.

Highlights: Slavia Praha 6-0 Sheriff

All the Matchday 2 results

Group A: Freiburg 1-2 West Ham, TSC 2-2 Olympiacos

Group B: Marseille 2-2 Brighton, AEK Athens 1-1 Ajax

Group C: Real Betis 2-1 Sparta Praha, Aris Limassol 2-1 Rangers

Group D: Sporting CP 1-2 Atalanta, Raków Czestochowa 0-1 Sturm Graz

Group E: Liverpool 2-0 Union SG, Toulouse 1-0 LASK

Group F: Villarreal 1-0 Rennes, Maccabi Haifa 0-0 Panathinaikos

Group G: Roma 4-0 Servette, Slavia Praha 6-0 Sheriff Tiraspol

Group H: Molde 1-2 Leverkusen, Häcken 0-1 Qarabağ

All the Matchday 3 fixtures (26 October)

Group A: Olympiacos vs West Ham (18:45), TSC vs Freiburg (18:45)

Group B: Marseille vs AEK Athens (18:45), Brighton vs AFC Ajax (18:45)

Group C: Sparta Praha vs Rangers (18:45), Aris Limassol vs Real Betis (18:45)

Group D: Sturm Graz vs Atalanta (18:45), Raków Czestochowa vs Sporting CP (18:45)

Group E: Liverpool vs Toulouse (21:00), Union SG vs LASK (21:00)

Group F: Villarreal vs Maccabi Haifa (21:00), Panathinaikos vs Rennes (21:00)

Group G: Roma vs Slavia Praha (21:00), Sheriff Tiraspol vs Servette (21:00)

Group H: Molde vs Häcken (18:45), Leverkusen vs Qarabağ (21:00)