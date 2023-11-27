Europa League group stage: Who can qualify on Matchday 5?

Confirmed in top two: Atalanta, Leverkusen

Cannot finish in top two: Häcken, Raków, Sheriff, TSC Bačka Topola

Can be confirmed in top two on Matchday 5: Brighton, Freiburg, Liverpool*, Marseille*, Molde, Qarabağ, Rangers, Real Betis*, Rennes, Roma, Slavia Praha, Sporting CP, Toulouse, Villarreal, West Ham

*Can be confirmed as group winners on Matchday 5, as can Atalanta and Leverkusen

Can be out of top-two contention on Matchday 5: AEK Athens, Ajax**, Aris Limassol**, LASK**, Maccabi Haifa, Molde, Olympiacos, Panathinaikos, Qarabağ, Servette, Sparta Praha, Sturm Graz, Union SG

**Can be confirmed in fourth place on Matchday 5, as can Häcken, Raków, Sheriff and TSC Bačka Topola

Last updated: 27 November

Europa League group standings

Group A

30/11: Freiburg vs Olympiacos, TSC Bačka Topola vs West Ham

14/12: West Ham vs Freiburg, Olympiacos vs TSC Bačka Topola

West Ham will be confirmed in the top two if they beat TSC Bačka Topola, or if Olympiacos do not beat Freiburg.

Freiburg will be confirmed in the top two if they avoid defeat by Olympiacos.

Olympiacos will be unable to finish in the top two if they do not beat Freiburg. Olympiacos will be confirmed in third place and will enter the Europa Conference League knockout round play-offs if they draw and TSC Bačka Topola lose.

TSC Bačka Topola cannot finish in the top two. They will be confirmed in fourth place if they collect fewer points against West Ham than Olympiacos do against Freiburg.

Group B

30/11: AEK Athens vs Brighton, Marseille vs Ajax

14/12: Ajax vs AEK Athens, Brighton vs Marseille

Marseille will be confirmed in the top two if they beat Ajax, or if Marseille draw and AEK Athens do not beat Brighton. Marseille will be confirmed in the round of 16 as group winners if they win and Brighton lose.

Brighton will be confirmed in the top two if they beat AEK Athens.

AEK Athens will be unable to finish in the top two if they lose to Brighton.

Ajax will be unable to finish in the top two if they do not beat Marseille. Ajax will be confirmed in fourth place if they do not win and AEK Athens do.

Group C

30/11: Sparta Praha vs Real Betis, Rangers vs Aris Limassol

14/12: Aris Limassol vs Sparta Praha, Real Betis vs Rangers

Real Betis will be confirmed in the top two if they avoid defeat by Sparta Praha. Real Betis will be confirmed in the round of 16 as group winners if they win and Rangers do not beat Aris Limassol.

Rangers will be confirmed in the top two if they beat Aris Limassol, or if Rangers draw and Sparta Praha do not beat Real Betis. Rangers will be confirmed in second place and the knockout round play-offs if they draw and Real Betis win.

Sparta Praha will be unable to finish in the top two if they lose to Real Betis, or if they draw and Rangers do not lose to Aris Limassol.

Aris Limassol will be unable to finish in the top two if they do not beat Rangers. Aris will be confirmed in fourth place if they do not win and Sparta Praha beat Real Betis.

Group D

30/11: Sturm Graz vs Raków, Atalanta vs Sporting CP

14/12: Raków vs Atalanta, Sporting CP vs Sturm Graz

Atalanta are confirmed in the top two. They will be confirmed in the round of 16 as group winners if they avoid defeat by Sporting CP.

Sporting CP will be confirmed in the top two if they collect more points than Sturm do in their match.

Sturm Graz will be unable to finish in the top two if they collect fewer points than Sporting do in their match. Sturm will be confirmed in third place and the Europa Conference League knockout play-offs if they draw and Sporting win.

Raków cannot finish in the top two. They will be confirmed in fourth place if they do not beat Sturm Graz.

Group E

30/11: Toulouse vs Union SG, Liverpool vs LASK

14/12: Union SG vs Liverpool, LASK vs Toulouse

Liverpool will be confirmed in the top two if they avoid defeat by LASK, or if Union SG do not beat Toulouse. Liverpool will be confirmed in the round of 16 as group winners if they win and Toulouse do not.

Toulouse will be confirmed in the top two if they beat Union SG.

Union SG will be unable to finish in the top two if they lose to Toulouse.

LASK will be unable to finish in the top two if they do not beat Liverpool. LASK will be confirmed in fourth place if they lose and Union SG win.

Group F

30/11: Villarreal vs Panathinaikos, Maccabi Haifa vs Rennes

06/12: Villarreal vs Maccabi Haifa

14/12: Rennes vs Villarreal, Panathinaikos vs Maccabi Haifa

Rennes will be confirmed in the top two if they beat Maccabi Haifa, or if they draw and Panathinaikos do not beat Villarreal.

Villarreal will be confirmed in the top two if they beat Panathinaikos and Maccabi Haifa do not beat Rennes.

Panathinaikos will be unable to finish in the top two if they lose to Villarreal.

Maccabi Haifa will be unable to finish in the top two if they do not beat Rennes and Villarreal beat Panathinaikos.

Group G

30/11: Servette vs Roma, Sheriff vs Slavia Praha

14/12: Roma vs Sheriff, Slavia Praha vs Servette

Slavia Praha will be confirmed in the top two if they beat Sheriff or if Servette do not beat Roma.

Roma will be confirmed in the top two if they avoid defeat by Servette.

Servette will be unable to finish in the top two if they do not beat Roma. Servette will be confirmed in third place and the Europa Conference League play-offs if they do not win and Sheriff lose to Slavia, or if they both draw.

Sheriff cannot finish in the top two. Sheriff will be confirmed in fourth place if they lose to Slavia, or if they fail to collect more points than Servette.

Group H

30/11: Molde vs Qarabağ, Häcken vs Leverkusen

14/12: Leverkusen vs Molde, Qarabağ vs Häcken

Leverkusen are confirmed in the top two. They will be confirmed in the round of 16 as group winners if they avoid defeat by Häcken or Molde do not beat Qarabağ.

Qarabağ will be confirmed in the knockout play-offs as runners-up if they beat Molde.

Molde will be confirmed in the top two if they beat Qarabağ by more than one goal. Molde will be confirmed in third place and the Europa Conference League knockout play-offs if they lose.

Häcken will be confirmed in fourth place if they do not beat Leverkusen or if Qarabağ avoid defeat by Molde.