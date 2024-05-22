2023/24 Europa League games of the season: Which is your favourite?

There have been goals, thrills and spills aplenty as the 2023/24 UEFA Europa League delivered the goods once again. UEFA.com selects ten games that have had us particularly gripped. Which was the pick of the bunch?

Matchday 1, 21 September 2023

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice as OM came from behind to earn a point against ten-man Ajax. Jonathan Clauss and Aubameyang cancelled out goals in the first 20 minutes from Carlos Borges and Steven Berghuis for the home side in Amsterdam. Kenneth Taylor struck after the restart for Ajax, who had Silvano Vos sent off before Aubameyang rescued a point later on.

Must-see moment: Clauss weaves his way past three defenders before crashing a powerful right-footed strike across the goalkeeper into the corner to halve OM's deficit.

Highlights: Ajax 3-3 Marseille

Matchday 2, 5 October 2023

Two attack-minded young teams produced a highly entertaining encounter as Atalanta edged Sporting CP in Lisbon. Centre-back Giorgio Scalvini gave the visitors the lead after finishing off a free-flowing passing move with a close-range finish. Matteo Ruggeri doubled the advantage ten minutes later as Atalanta continued to dominate the first half. Sporting came back into it after the break, and a Viktor Gyökeres penalty set up a tense final 15 minutes, but the Italian side held on.

Must-see moment: Teun Koopermeiners' pinpoint pass finds Davide Zappacosta, who crosses for Scalvini to fire in.

Highlights: Sporting CP 1-2 Atalanta

Matchday 3, 26 October 2023

Brighton secured a first ever win in UEFA competition against four-time European Cup winners Ajax on a memorable night for the Seagulls. Brazilian forward João Pedro struck first as he reacted quickest after Kaoru Mitoma's shot was saved. Roared on by their home fans, Brighton continued to press after half-time, and Ansu Fati intelligently stroked in after being set up by Simon Adingra's dinked pass to end the game as a contest.

Must-see moment: Adingra's quick thinking as he turns inside a defender before perfectly chipping the ball into Fati's path.

Highlights: Brighton 2-0 Ajax

Matchday 4, 9 November 2023

Toulouse stunned Liverpool with a famous victory in front of their supporters. Aron Dønnum got his reward for some tireless pressing after winning the ball from Kostas Tsimikas and firing in to give the hosts a first-half lead. Thijs Dallinga made it 2-0 with a low drive in the 58th minute, and although a Cristian Cásseres own goal gave the Reds hope, Frank Magri restored Toulouse's two-goal advantage just two minutes later, ensuring Diogo Jota's late strike was only a consolation.

Must-see moment: Dallinga's deft touch from Vincent Sierro's pass sets him up perfectly to turn and fire in Toulouse's second goal.

Highlights: Toulouse 3-2 Liverpool

Matchday 5, 30 November 2023

As if to prove Matchday 1 was no fluke, OM and Ajax provided another edge-of-the-seats thriller in their rematch. Aubameyang was again the hero, scoring a overhead kick and an added-time penalty to seal his hat-trick as Marseille secured progress. The French side gave the lead away three times and Ajax looked to have snatched a point when Chuba Akpom headed in with 11 minutes left shortly after they had Steven Berghuis sent off. But Aubameyang's second penalty of the night sealed a memorable win.

Must see moment: Aubameyang overhauled Radamel Falcao's record for Europa League goals this season but the Gabon striker's stunning overhead kick to make it 2-1 might be the best of the lot.

Highlights: Marseille 4-3 Ajax

Matchday 6, 14 December 2023

A win at Estadio Benito Villamarín would have guaranteed either side's last-16 berth. In a rollercoaster first half Rangers twice took the lead, through Abdallah Sima's tenth-minute strike and a superb Cyriel Dessers finish, but Juan Miranda and then Ayoze Pérez hauled La Real level. Philippe Clement's charges then weathered a second-half storm before substitute Kemar Roofe was alert to hook in from close range, clinching the Scottish club's first-ever win away against Spanish opposition and sending them into the round of 16.

Must see moment: José Cifuentes' pinpoint through ball finds Dessers, who coolly shimmies past two men before nutmegging the goalkeeper to give Rangers the lead for a second time.

Highlights: Real Betis 2-3 Rangers

Knockout round play-off second leg, 22 February 2024

The Turkish side were 3-2 up from the first meeting and they remained ahead on aggregate midway through the second half of this return too after Angelo Preciado's early opener was cancelled out by Abdülkerim Bardakcı. Kaan Ayhan's 68th-minute dismissal proved pivotal, though; Indrit Tuci nodded the Czech outfit back in front and they seized the advantage in the tie when Lukáš Haraslín strode clear to bury an 80th-minute effort. Galatasaray threw everything at the hosts to force extra time but Jan Kuchta struck late to finish it.

Must see moment: Time seems to stand still as Haraslín bears down on Fernando Muslera but the forward's composed finish across the goalkeeper is ice cool.

Highlights: Sparta Praha 4-1 Galatasaray

Round of 16 second leg, 14 March 2024

Xabi Alonso's side snatched a 2-2 draw in the first leg with two goals in the final 20 minutes and made an even more remarkable comeback in the return after Abdellah Zoubir's header and Juninho's near-post finish in the second half, the second goal coming after Qarabağ had Elvin Jafarguliyev dismissed. Jeremie Frimpong's 72nd-minute volley set up a grandstand finish and Leverkusen seemed set for a first defeat of the season until substitute Patrik Schick struck in the 93rd and 98th minutes.

Must see moment: Schick's last-gasp header back across goal that sparks wild scenes on and off the pitch.

Highlights: Leverkusen 3-2 Qarabağ

Quarter-final first leg, 18 April 2024

With Jürgen Klopp set to leave Liverpool at the end of the season, and the final taking place in Dublin – something of a Reds stronghold – there was a degree of expectation ahead of this tie, but Atalanta had not read the script. Gianluca Scamacca struck in either half as Liverpool floundered in front of their own fans and Mario Pašalić piled on the misery with a late third. "It's an extraordinary night and a very nice feeling," said coach Gian Piero Gasperini, his side progressing despite a 1-0 loss in the return fixture.

Must see moment: The coolness of Scamacca's first-time finish for Atalanta's second, and the joyous reaction of their supporters.

First leg highlights: Liverpool 0-3 Atalanta

Final, 22 May 2024

Ademola Lookman's hat-trick not only brought Atalanta just their second-ever major trophy – and their first for more than 60 years – it outright stole the show in Dublin. Leverkusen were unbeaten in all 51 games in 2023/24 heading into the final, but there was only ever one winner once Lookman had turned in after 12 minutes. His fine solo effort then doubled La Dea's lead on 26 minutes before another stunning finish iced the cake in the second half. Xabi Alonso's side had been blown away.

Must see moment: Where to start? Lookman's second of the night certainly felt match-defining at the time.

