Europa League round of 16 second legs: Game-by-game preview

Liverpool and Roma both have one foot in the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals but it is all to play for in other last-16 ties, with Leverkusen vs Qarabağ and Rangers vs Benfica perhaps standing out from the crowd. Get the lowdown on every game.

Thursday 14 March

Three meetings between these sides have thus far produced three thrilling draws; this time, something has to give. Rangers were "really close to writing history" in Lisbon according to manager Philippe Clement, whose team were twice pegged back. The Scottish side otherwise defended resolutely, inspired by the impressive Jack Butland, as Benfica racked up 24 attempts on goal and 13 corners. The Eagles will have to sharpen their talons in Glasgow, and contend with the Ibrox factor.

Did you know?

There have been 14 goals in just three meetings between Rangers and Benfica, with seven apiece.

Highlights: Benfica 2-2 Rangers

"We didn't have our shooting boots on," Hammers boss David Moyes rued after the first leg. "We'll do everything to try and turn it around. We'll have our crowd and atmosphere behind us." East London has become a fortress for the English side in Europe over the past two seasons, and they have won their last ten on home turf. West Ham were on top for large periods of the first leg, with Jarrod Bowen going close on several occasions. Will Freiburg burst their bubble?

Did you know?

Michael Gregoritsch's late winner in the first leg ended a run of 395 minutes without conceding for West Ham in the Europa League.

Highlights: Freiburg 1-0 West Ham

"We can turn things around," was the rallying cry issued by Slavia coach Jindřich Trpišovský after a thrilling first leg. "We'll push harder at home." If that's the case then strap yourselves in. The meeting in Italy was high-octane stuff, with Slavia asking serious questions of the Rossoneri despite playing over an hour with ten men – Milan needed Christian Pulišić's late strike to earn breathing space. But that could soon vanish, and Stefano Pioli knows his charges "still have to fight to reach the next round".

Did you know?

Milan have lost just one of their last 13 matches against sides from Czechia, winning nine.

Highlights: Milan 4-2 Slavia Praha

There was little to choose between the teams until midway through the first half at Stade de Marseille, when Jordan Veretout nodded the hosts in front. Jean Louis Gasset's team never looked back after that, in-form Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's double helping leave Villarreal's quarter-final hopes hanging by the lightest of threads. Yellow Submarine fans may take a glimmer of hope from their strong home record in UEFA competition. An early second-leg goal might just make things interesting.

Did you know?

In Marseille, Villarreal conceded three goals in the first half of a European match for only the third time.

Highlights: Marseille 4-0 Villarreal

What next? Winners of the ties earn a place in the quarter-final draw on Friday, which is an open draw with no seedings.

Qarabağ gave Leverkusen the fright of their lives in Baku, coming as close as any side has this season to beating them. It was no fluke, either, as Xabi Alonso conceded. "We're lucky that we were able to equalise," said the Spanish coach. "Qarabağ were unlucky as they couldn't make the most of all their opportunities. Our chances remain 50-50." Alonso said several of Gurban Gurbanov's charges are capable of playing at the highest level and in Germany we'll get a closer look.

Did you know?

Leverkusen scored their 100th and 101st goals of the campaign in the 2-2 first-leg draw.

Highlights: Qarabağ 2-2 Leverkusen

La Dea failed to take their chances in the first leg, hitting the post three times, and midfielder Marten de Roon insists a few minor tweaks is all they need to translate that performance into the victory they need in Bergamo to reach the quarter-finals. "We should have won – apart from the first 15, 20 minutes, it was all Atalanta," he said. "We played quite well. In the second leg, the pressure will be different as it's a decisive game. We'll try to do the same but score more."

Did you know?

Atalanta are unbeaten in their last five UEFA competition matches against Sporting CP (W2 D3).

Highlights: Sporting CP 1-1 Atalanta

Jürgen Klopp was gushing in his praise for Darwin Núñez after the striker's two superb goals all but extinguished Sparta's hopes. "He has quality coming out of his ears," said the German. "Is he at his absolute peak? Not yet. Can he develop? Yes. Is he a threat all the time? Yes." Speaking of development, Liverpool's youngsters gained plenty of kudos when they helped the Reds win the English League Cup last month and, with a 5-1 lead, don't be surprised if a few feature alongside the in-form Núñez in the return.

Did you know?

Núñez has reached double figures for goals and assists in all competitions this season for only the second time in his career.

Highlights: Sparta Praha 1-5 Liverpool

"All you can do is try and get better," shrugged Pascal Gross after Brighton came unstuck in Rome, with experience counting against the English debutants. Italian coach Roberto De Zerbi conceded his team "played 20% less well than we can"; the Seagulls will need that and more if they are to extend their first season in UEFA competition. Roma's Romelu Lukaku spent eight years in the Premier League, and knows that his side cannot ease off. "It's never over against the English teams," he warned.

Did you know?

Roma have conceded four goals or more in two of their last three games in England; they lost 5-2 at Liverpool in 2018 and 6-2 at Man United in 2021.

Highlights: Roma 4-0 Brighton

