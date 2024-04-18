Europa League quarter-final second legs: Atalanta, Leverkusen, Marseille and Roma progress

Atalanta, Leverkusen, Marseille and Roma progressed to the last four of the UEFA Europa League following a thrilling night of quarter-final second-leg drama.

UEFA.com rounds up all the Thursday night action.

Semi-final line-up Marseille vs Atalanta

Roma vs Leverkusen Ties take place on 2 & 9 May

Highlights: Atalanta 0-1 Liverpool

A seventh-minute Mohamed Salah penalty gave Liverpool hope of a comeback in Bergamo, where Atalanta began with a 3-0 advantage, but the home side held on to reach a first European semi-final in 36 years.

Luis Díaz went close as the Reds dominated the first half, but a quieter second period ended with the Italian club reaching the semi-finals for the first time.

Key stat: This is the second time Atalanta have progressed from a UEFA competition quarter-final and the first since a 3-1 aggregate win against Sporting CP in the 1987/88 Cup Winners' Cup.

Highlights: Roma 2-1 Milan

Roma came through this all-Italian quarter-final with a 3-1 aggregate win despite being reduced to ten men in the first half.

Milan failed to recover after conceding two early goals, a Gianluca Mancini header and a stunning Paulo Dybala strike putting the hosts three goals ahead on aggregate in the tie.

The Rossoneri were unable to capitalise on their numerical advantage after Roma's Zeki Çelik was dismissed for a foul on Rafael Leão in the 31st minute, a headed goal from Matteo Gabbia coming too late for the visitors to mount a comeback.

Key stat: Roma have won their last five European quarter-final ties.

Highlights: West Ham 1-1 Leverkusen

Jeremie Frimpong's deflected strike ensured the newly-crowned Bundesliga champions maintained their unbeaten record despite a brave West Ham performance.

With just minutes remaining, the Leverkusen substitute's effort cannoned in off Aaron Cresswell to wrong-foot keeper Łukasz Fabiański.

The Hammers had threatened a comeback when Michail Antonio bravely headed in from a Jarrod Bowen cross with just 13 minutes gone.

Bowen went closest to adding to the hosts' lead midway through the first half, but was denied expertly by Leverkusen goalkeeper Matěj Kovář.

Key stat: Leverkusen's equaliser extended their unbeaten run across all competitions this season to 44 matches (W38 D6).

Marseille 1-0 Benfica (aet, agg: 2-2, Marseille win 4-2 on penalties)

Highlights: Marseille 1-0 Benfica (4-2 pens)

Marseille edged out Benfica on penalties to advance to the semi-finals for the first time since 2018.

Faris Moumbagna levelled the tie in the 79th minute, before Pau López took centre stage in the shoot-out.

The Marseille goalkeeper saved from António Silva following Angel Di María's earlier miss, allowing Luis Henriquez's decisive spot kick to secure a last-four tie against Atalanta.

Key stat: Marseille have won each of their last five home Europa League matches.

Destination: Dublin The 2023/24 Europa League season will conclude at Dublin Arena in the Republic of Ireland on 22 May.

