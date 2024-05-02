Roma 0-2 Leverkusen: German champions take control

Bayer Leverkusen stretched their unbeaten run in all competitions to 47 games as goals from Florian Wirtz and Robert Andrich gave them a 2-0 win at Roma in their UEFA Europa League semi-final first leg.

Key moments 21': Lukaku hits crossbar with header from Paredes assist

28': Intelligent Grimaldo cut-back sets up Wirtz opener

56': Cristante flashes close-range header across goal

72': Andrich curls in brilliant second to extend advantage

Match in brief: Leverkusen dominate first leg

The away side had needed late levellers to draw each of their last three games but began brightly here, Granit Xhaka missing two chances early on.

Although Roma went much closer when Romelu Lukaku – searching for his 300th club goal – hit the crossbar, it was the visitors who struck first. Wirtz was the scorer with a composed finish, passing the ball into the far corner after Álex Grimaldo had cut back.

Florian Wirtz opens the scoring at the Stadio Olimpico AFP via Getty Images

Indeed, Leverkusen might have had a second before the break. Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Grimaldo all had good opportunities as Xabi Alonso's side exerted further pressure, but none could convert.

Roma started the second half with renewed vigour and might have levelled when Bryan Cristante glanced a close-range header across goal and wide from Paulo Dybala's corner.

Robert Andrich wheels away having doubled the Leverkusen lead UEFA via Getty Images

That brief flurry aside, it was Leverkusen who dictated much of the second period as well and they made sure of their win when Robert Andrich curled a glorious effort into the top corner from outside the penalty area 17 minutes from the end.

As it happened: Roma 0-2 Leverkusen

Francesco Corda, match reporter

"Leverkusen stay unbeaten and move a step closer to the Europa League final in Dublin. The newly-crowned German champions stunned Roma and gained a precious and deserved win in this first leg. It was a nearly perfect game, well organised by their leader on the bench, Xabi Alonso. De Rossi's side have much work to do next week to reach back-to-back Europa League finals."

Reaction

Florian Wirtz enjoys his opening goal UEFA via Getty Images

Xabi Alonso, Leverkusen coach: "2-0 is a good result, we go home happy but cautious. What we are doing in this season is outstanding. We have quality players with a very high level of focus, the most difficult thing is to be consistent. We don't want to stop - we want to go on like this until the end of the season."

Daniele De Rossi, Roma coach: "We touched with our hands that they are strong. We know that in the return leg, we have to achieve a feat, go and win 2-0 in the stadium of a team that never lost. We will have to go and attack more, giving a performance similar to what we did in the first half."

Amine Adli, Leverkusen midfielder: “We are very happy. Last year we lost 1-0 here and we went out because of this result. We played a very serious game, we are very happy about it, even if I think we could do better. You can never say the job is done."

Mile Svilar, Roma goalkeeper: "It was not the night we wanted. The result is not good but anything can happen in football. We have to believe in it ahead of next week and go there to win."

Lothar Matthäus, RTL "Leverkusen survived Lukaku's header, but the rest was very mature for me: they're 'champions-ready'. That's not just how you win games, that's how you win titles. The composure, the calm, the patience. The only thing that bothered me was that there were one or two situations in the first half that could have been played out better."

Robert Andrich seals the win with a kiss AFP via Getty Images

Key stats

Leverkusen inflicted Roma's first home defeat in 14 Europa League knockout matches (W11 D2)

It was also only Italian side's second home loss in 33 European fixtures at the Stadio Olimpico (W24 D7).

Roma have now lost two of their last ten UEFA competition home matches against German teams (W6 D2).

Leverkusen recorded their first win in ten matches against Italian teams (D2 L7).

The Bundesliga side have won nine and drawn three of their last 12 fixtures in the UEFA Europa League.

Line-ups

Roma: Svilar; Korsdorp (Angeliño 62), Mancini, Smalling, Spinazzola; Cristante, Paredes (Baldanzi 79), Pellegrini; El Shaarawy, Lukaku (Azmoun 79), Dybala (Abraham 90).

Leverkusen: Kovář; Stanišić, Tah, Tapsoba; Frimpong (Palacios 88), Andrich, Xhaka, Hincapie; Writz (Hofmann 77), Adli (Tella 77), Grimaldo (Kossounou 90).