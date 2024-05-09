Leverkusen 2-2 Roma (agg: 4-2): Xabi Alonso's men leave it late to seal final spot

Leverkusen mounted a late comeback to stretch their unbeaten run to 49 games and seal a place in their first European final in 22 years, a 2-2 draw earned a 4-2 aggregate victory over Roma in their UEFA Europa League semi-final second leg. They will face another Italian side, Atalanta, in the decider in Dublin on 22 May.

Key moments 29' Palacios beats Svilar but shot cannons off post

43' Paredes penalty for Roma against run of play

66' Second Paredes spot kick levels aggregate score

82' Mancini own goal edges Leverkusen back in front

90+7' Stanišić drills in to preserve unbeaten run

Match in brief: Hosts beaten but edge through

Gianluca Mancini's own goal swung momentum back the way of the German champions UEFA via Getty Images

Roma started brightly and made the game's first openings, including one from Romelu Lukaku which required Matěj Kovář to come off his line quickly and block. Otherwise, it was Leverkusen who had the better openings for much of the opening period but the closest they came was through Exequiel Palacios, whose shot hit the post and Mile Svilar's back before the ball was scrambled clear.

The visitors sought to exploit the missed opportunities and were given their chance when Jonathan Tah brought down Sardar Azmoun, playing against his parent club. A penalty was given, with Leandro Paredes sending it down the middle to cut his team's aggregate deficit in half to 2-1 going into the break.

Leandro Paredes scores his first penalty to put Roma ahead in Germany Getty Images

Leverkusen turned up the pressure after the restart, taking their number of attempts on goal beyond 20, but it was Roma who struck again – and from the spot once more, at that. This time Adam Hložek was penalised for handball, with Paredes finishing well again to restore overall parity.

The away side barely threatened a third and, instead, it was Leverkusen who progressed – albeit thanks to an own goal from Gianluca Mancini. Grimaldo's deep corner evaded everyone as it came in but for the defender, who saw the ball bounce off him into the net to send the German champions through.

Amine Adli wheels away in celebration after an own goal from Gianluca Mancini (right) Getty Images

As it happened: Leverkusen 2-2 Roma

Matthias Rötters, match reporter

"After the Werkself's 2-0 win in Rome, the visitors did well as they managed to level out the first leg result with two penalties. Bayer then went on the offensive and pressed for a way back ahead, getting it through Mancini's own goal then that Stanišić strike. The ticket to the final is theirs and their dream of a trophy treble this season is still very much alive!"

Reaction

Leverkusen's players bask in the glory of their late comeback which knocked Roma out AFP via Getty Images

Giuseppe Bergomi, Sky Sport "De Rossi's team had had a bit of luck, which they had earned. However, Leverkusen did not go down despite the changes - but it took an error and an own goal to knock Roma out."

Key stats

Leverkusen remain unbeaten in 49 matches across all competitions this season, winning 40 and drawing the other nine.

Leverkusen have won ten and drawn three of their last 13 UEFA Europa League matches.

Leverkusen are unbeaten in nine UEFA competition matches at home (W7 D2).

Leverkusen won all their six home matches in the Europa League this season.

Leverkusen have scored 31 goals in their 12 Europa League matches this season; their highest total in a single campaign in UEFA competition is 32 (2001/02).

Roma had won their last 11 UEFA competition two-legged ties before defeat this result.

Roma have lost just two of their last 11 away matches in all competitions (W5 D4).

Line-ups

Leverkusen: Kovář; Frimpong (Stanišić 90), Tah, Tapsoba, Hincapie; Xhaka, Palacios; Adli, Hofmann (Wirtz 81), Grimaldo (Kossounou 90); Hložek (Schick 74)

Roma: Svilar; Mancini, Spinazzola (Zalewski 21), N'Dicka, Angeliño (Smalling 81); Pellegrini (Abraham 81), Paredes, Cristante; Azmoun (Bove 72), Lukaku, El Shaarawy