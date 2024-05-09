Atalanta 3-0 Marseille (agg: 4-1): Italian side reach first European final

Atalanta enjoyed one of the most famous nights in their history as goals from Ademola Lookman, Matteo Ruggeri and El Bilal Toure sent them through to a first ever European final with a 4-1 aggregate win against Marseille in their UEFA Europa League semi-final.

Key moments 6': De Ketelaere strikes the post

24': Scamacca hits the bar

30': Deflected Lookman shot gives Atalanta lead

50': Ndiaye lobs narrowly wide

52': Ruggeri fires in to double advantage

90+4': Toure adds late third

Match in brief: Dominant Atalanta claim final berth

Atalanta's players were jubilant after the full-time whistle Getty Images

Atalanta produced a superb performance in front of their home fans to reach a maiden UEFA final in style.

The Serie A side had already hit the post through Charles De Ketelaere and the crossbar through Gianluca Scamacca when Lookman weaved inside and fired in the opener via a deflection.

Ruggeri smashed in a wonderful second early in the second half as the crowd started dreaming of Dublin – where they will face Bayer Leverkusen on 22 May – before substitute El Bilal Toure ran through to curl a fine third late on.

The sides drew 1-1 in France last week but Atalanta took control from the off, the lively De Ketelaere rounding Pau López but hitting the post before Scamacca was denied by the crossbar after a corner.

López made several good saves before Lookman beat him from the edge of the area, one of 13 Atalanta shots in the first half alone.

Marseille had a rare glimpse of goal at the start of the second period but Iliman Ndiaye sent his lob just wide, and moments later Lookman found Ruggeri charging through and the wing-back hammered a shot into the top corner.

Jordan Veretout did drift a long-range free-kick against the top of the crossbar but Marseille – three-time runners-up in the UEFA Cup or Europa League – rarely threatened to reach a fourth final before Toure's fine late third.

As it happened: Atalanta 3-0 Marseille (agg: 4-1)

Paolo Menicucci, match reporter

Atalanta make history by reaching their first ever European final after a dominant performance in Bergamo against Marseille. Gasperini's men created plenty of chances, hit the woodwork twice and were comfortable throughout as they booked their tickets to Dublin. A special mention for academy product Ruggeri who scored Atalanta's second, a beauty. He will never forget this game.

Reaction

Matteo Ruggeri (centre) scored a brilliant goal for Atalanta's second AFP via Getty Images

Gian Piero Gasperini, Atalanta coach: "This evening was a good victory. I already said there was a city supporting us, and when there are these emotions and this energy it is clear that the players feel them. It was a special match, and they played it in the best way. The final will be an historic event, for teams like ours it's truly incredible."

Matteo Ruggeri, Atalanta defender: "We can dream, we are in the final and we must enjoy the moment together with our people. I grew up here and for me it is a source of great pride. My parents made a lot of sacrifices for me, and I dedicate this goal to them. The credit is all theirs. It was my first goal in Bergamo, a great emotion."

Jean-Louis Gasset, Marseille coach: "The truth is that this club [Atalanta] work very well, this coach has been here for years and has built this great team over the seasons. They were better than us, even if we had the opportunity to reopen the game. Today we were defeated in every duel."

Jean-Marc Ferreri, M6 pundit Power and individual quality spoke in the first half for Atalanta, especially in their attacking line. It was a mismatch, and there will be disappointment for Marseille. It's always the case when you come so close to reaching a final.



Marseille were unable to progress to a fourth UEFA Cup/Europa League final AFP via Getty Images

Key stats

Atalanta are the ninth different Italian club to reach the UEFA Cup/Europa League final. The nation with the most different finalists is Germany with ten, while England have also had nine.

La Dea have lost only once in their 12 UEFA Europa League matches this season (W7 D4).

Gasperini's side have won 12 of their last 15 home matches in all competitions (D1 L2).

Atalanta have only failed to score in two of their last 25 UEFA competition matches.

Marseille lost a UEFA Cup/Europa League semi-final tie for the first time after winning their first three, against Bologna in 1999, Newcastle in 2004 and Salzburg in 2018.

OM had won their previous eight two-legged UEFA Europa League knockout ties.

Marseille are now without a win in nine matches against Italian clubs (D3 L6).

Line-ups

Atalanta: Musso; De Roon, Hien, Gjimshiti; Zappacosta (Hateboer 76), Koopmeiners, Éderson (Scalvini 55), Ruggeri; De Ketelaere (Pašalić 61), Scamacca (Miranchuk 55), Lookman (Toure 76)

Marseille: Pau López; Mbemba (Ounahi 59), Gigot, Balerdi, Merlin (Henrique 72); Clauss (Moumbagna 72), Veretout, Kondogbia; Ndiaye (Sarr 59), Aubameyang, Harit (Correa 84)