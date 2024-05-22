Istanbul and Frankfurt awarded Europa League finals

Istanbul's Beşiktaş Park and Stadion Frankfurt have been appointed by the UEFA Executive Committee to host the UEFA Europa League finals in 2026 and 2027, respectively.

The 2026 final will be the second major UEFA event to take place at Beşiktaş Park following the 2019 UEFA Super Cup game, in which UEFA Champions League winners Liverpool beat Europa League winners Chelsea 5-4 on penalties following a 2-2 draw. The home of 16-time Turkish Super League champions Beşiktaş, the venue stands on the north side of the Bosphorus and has a capacity of around 40,000.

Stadion Frankfurt, venue for the 2027 Europa League final AFP via Getty Images

Stadion Frankfurt, meanwhile, is the home of two-time UEFA Cup/Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt and is set to stage five games at UEFA EURO 2024. Originally opened in 1925, the arena has been upgraded several times, most recently to host matches at the 2005 FIFA Confederations Cup and the 2006 FIFA World Cup. Part of a multi-sports complex owned by the City of Frankfurt, the arena has a capacity of 47,000 for UEFA EURO 2024.

The 2025 Europa League final will take place at the Estadio de San Mamés in Bilbao, Spain.