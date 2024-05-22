Where the 2024 UEFA Europa League final was won and lost

Ademola Lookman's three goals for Atalanta were the big difference between the two sides in the 2023/24 UEFA Europa League final, but what underpinned their success against Leverkusen?

Here, the two coaches share their take on how the Dublin showpiece played out, while our UEFA.com reporters mull over the key marginals.

Where the coaches and players thought the Europa League final was decided

Gian Piero Gasperini shows off his winners' medal Getty Images

Gian Piero Gasperini, Atalanta coach: "We certainly produced a wonderful performance, and we needed to against such a top side. We could not have beaten them otherwise.

"I've never believed that a trophy would change the way we look at the run that we have been on; we have played so many matches down the years as well this, and even in this season for that matter. Of course, this trophy will bring more attention, but Atalanta should be judged on this the whole season and for everything that we have done."

Xabi Alonso, Leverkusen coach: "We have to accept that Atalanta were better and deserve the trophy today. We had problems after Atalanta's first goal and didn't find a solution. It was very difficult for us to create good chances. It wasn't our day.

"Atalanta are very brave. They don't mind being in one-on-one situations. When we had a slight chance to [create some pressure], they defended very well so we were not able to create chances. It is not something they have just done this year, they have been doing it for many years. They are a special team. Normally we get in better positions with our game, but today we couldn't."

Ademola Lookman, Atalanta forward: "What's [Gasperini's] biggest quality? His intensity. From the training and the conversations you have with him, you understand what he expects of you. The first conversations I had with him made me look at football a lot differently. It made things simple. It allowed me to play my game in a different light. I'm very grateful to him."

Marten de Roon, Atalanta captain: "There are no words to describe what we did, really. Today was painful for me watching from the bench. I was very nervous but we played a great, amazing match. I am very happy, it is a great joy and we really deserved it."

Jonathan Tah, Leverkusen captain: "Atalanta absolutely deserved to win today. We didn't find our way into our game. They were more aggressive in the one-on-ones, left us very little space and therefore deserved to beat us."

Atalanta captain Marten de Roon with the trophy UEFA via Getty Images

Where our reporters thought the Europa League final was decided

Paolo Menicucci, Atalanta reporter

High pressing throughout the whole game was the key for Atalanta. Teun Koopmeiners and Éderson did a terrific job in midfield, never allowing the Leverkusen players to build from the back, with calm centre-back Isak Hein always ready to step up to cover any space behind them and anticipate the Leverkusen forwards' moves. It is not often that you see Xabi Alonso's side forced to play so many long balls. Atalanta made sure there was no other way through

And then there was Lookman. And Lookman. And Lookman. When a forward hits three goals like those the Nigerian forward scored in Dublin, there is not much their opponents can do. Three pearls that Atalanta fans will never forget. We will never know, but there is a good chance that Lookman would have not started had captain Marten de Roon been fit. There is a fine line between potentially warming the bench to being the absolute hero of the final. Football is beautiful that way, but you knew that already.

Teun Koopmeiners: Unflappable in midfield AFP via Getty Images

Matthias Rötters, Leverkusen reporter

For me, Leverkusen lost the final in the middle of the pitch. Atalanta never allowed the Werkself's creative core into the game. Both Granit Xhaka and Florian Wirtz were marshalled so aggressively that they never got to exert their immense influence on the team. Of all the Leverkusen players, only Jeremie Frimpong showed anything like the form that has marked out this team's remarkable season. Atalanta took the momentum away from Leverkusen and Lookman's stunning performance capped a great night for their front three.