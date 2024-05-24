UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.
Favourite team

Florian Wirtz named 2023/24 UEFA Europa League Young Player of the Season

Friday, May 24, 2024

Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz has been named 2023/24 UEFA Europa League Young Player of the Season.

Europa League Young Player of the Season: Florian Wirtz

UEFA's Technical Observer Panel has named Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz 2023/24 UEFA Europa League Young Player of the Season.

The 21-year-old collects the title for the second year running after playing a key role in the newly-crowned German champions' run to the final, where they were beaten by Atalanta.

Wirtz's 2023/24 Europa League stats

Appearances: 11
Goals: 4
Assists: 4

Wirtz scored four goals in 11 appearances for Xabi Alonso's charges, while his four assists included a hat-trick in a 5-1 win at home to Qarabağ on Matchday 3, when he also found the net.

Previous winners

2022/23: Florian Wirtz (Leverkusen)
2021/22: Ansgar Knauff (Frankfurt)

© 1998-2024 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Friday, May 24, 2024

Selected for you

Player of the Season: Aubameyang
Live 24/05/2024

Player of the Season: Aubameyang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been named 2023/24 Europa League Player of the Season.