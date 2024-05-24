Florian Wirtz named 2023/24 UEFA Europa League Young Player of the Season

UEFA's Technical Observer Panel has named Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz 2023/24 UEFA Europa League Young Player of the Season.

The 21-year-old collects the title for the second year running after playing a key role in the newly-crowned German champions' run to the final, where they were beaten by Atalanta.

Wirtz's 2023/24 Europa League stats Appearances: 11

Goals: 4

Assists: 4

Wirtz scored four goals in 11 appearances for Xabi Alonso's charges, while his four assists included a hat-trick in a 5-1 win at home to Qarabağ on Matchday 3, when he also found the net.