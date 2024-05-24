Florian Wirtz named 2023/24 UEFA Europa League Young Player of the Season
Friday, May 24, 2024
Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz has been named 2023/24 UEFA Europa League Young Player of the Season.
UEFA's Technical Observer Panel has named Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz 2023/24 UEFA Europa League Young Player of the Season.
The 21-year-old collects the title for the second year running after playing a key role in the newly-crowned German champions' run to the final, where they were beaten by Atalanta.
Wirtz's 2023/24 Europa League stats
Appearances: 11
Goals: 4
Assists: 4
Wirtz scored four goals in 11 appearances for Xabi Alonso's charges, while his four assists included a hat-trick in a 5-1 win at home to Qarabağ on Matchday 3, when he also found the net.
Previous winners
2022/23: Florian Wirtz (Leverkusen)
2021/22: Ansgar Knauff (Frankfurt)