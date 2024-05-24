2023/24 UEFA Europa League Goal of the Season: Lookman strike tops Technical Observer selection

The top ten goals of the 2023/24 UEFA Europa League campaign have been selected by UEFA's Technical Observer Panel, with Ademola Lookman's second strike of the final for Atalanta against Leverkusen named Goal of the Season.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's acrobatic finish against Ajax for Marseille earned runner-up spot, while Mohammed Kudus claimed third for his solo effort in West Ham's 5-0 victory at home to Freiburg.

2023/24 Europa League Goal of the Season

1 Ademola Lookman (Atalanta 3-0 Leverkusen) – final, 22/05/24

2 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Marseille 4-3 Ajax) – Matchday 5, 30/11/23

3 Mohammed Kudus (West Ham 5-0 Freiburg) – round of 16 second leg, 14/03/24

4 Rafael Leão (Slavia Praha 1-3 Milan) – round of 16 second leg, 14/03/24

5 João Pedro (Brighton 1-0 Marseille) – Matchday 6, 14/12/23

6 Darwin Núñez (Sparta Praha 1-5 Liverpool) – round of 16 first leg, 07/03/24

7 Robert Andrich (Roma 0-2 Leverkusen) – semi-final first leg, 02/05/24

8 Victor Boniface (Leverkusen 5-1 Qarabağ) – Matchday 3, 26/10/23

9 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Marseille 4-0 Villarreal) – round of 16 first leg, 07/03/24

10 David Douděra (Milan 4-2 Slavia Praha) – round of 16 first leg, 07/03/24