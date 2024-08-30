UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Europa League league phase draw: Contenders set for competition's new era

Friday, August 30, 2024

The 36 teams now know who their opponents will be in the inaugural UEFA Europa League league phase.

The draw result in Monaco
The 36 teams know their opponents for the inaugural UEFA Europa League league phase following the draw in Monaco on Friday 30 August.

New format: All you need to know

Even though the teams now know all their opponents, the fixture list with match dates and kick-off times will be elaborated afterwards and announced on Saturday 31 August, to ensure no calendar clashes with teams in UEFA Champions League and UEFA Conference League playing in the same cities.

Each team's league phase opponents

Ajax

Home
Lazio (ITA)
Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR)
Galatasaray (TUR)
Beşiktaş (TUR)

Away
Slavia Praha (CZE)
Real Sociedad (ESP)
Qarabağ (AZE)
RFS (LVA)

Anderlecht

Home
Porto (POR)
Ferencváros (HUN)
Ludogorets (BUL)
Hoffenheim (GER)

Away
Slavia Praha (CZE)
Real Sociedad (ESP)
Viktoria Plzeň (CZE)
RFS (LVA)

Athletic Club

Home
Slavia Praha (CZE)
AZ Alkmaar (NED)
Viktoria Plzeň (CZE)
Elfsborg (SWE)

Away
Roma (ITA)
Fenerbahçe (TUR)
Ludogorets (BUL)
Beşiktaş (TUR)

AZ Alkmaar

Home
Roma (ITA)
Fenerbahçe (TUR)
Galatasaray (TUR)
Elfsborg (SWE)

Away
Tottenham (ENG)
Ferencváros (HUN)
Ludogorets (BUL)
Athletic Club (ESP)

Beşiktaş

Home
Frankfurt (GER)
Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR)
Malmö (SWE)
Athletic Club (ESP)

Away
Ajax (NED)
Lyon (FRA)
Bodø/Glimt (NOR)
Twente (NED)

Bodø/Glimt

Home
Porto (POR)
Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR)
Qarabağ (AZE)
Beşiktaş (TUR)

Away
Manchester United (ENG)
Braga (POR)
Union SG (BEL)
Nice (FRA)

Braga

Home
Lazio (ITA)
Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR)
Bodø/Glimt (NOR)
Hoffenheim (GER)

Away
Roma (ITA)
Olympiacos (GRE)
Union SG (BEL)
Elfsborg (SWE)

Dynamo Kyiv

Home
Lazio (ITA)
Ferencváros (HUN)
Viktoria Plzeň (CZE)
RFS (LVA)

Away
Roma (ITA)
Real Sociedad (ESP)
Galatasaray (TUR)
Hoffenheim (GER)

Elfsborg

Home
Roma (ITA)
Braga (POR)
Qarabağ (AZE)
Nice (FRA)

Away
Tottenham (ENG)
AZ Alkmaar (NED)
Galatasaray (TUR)
Athletic Club (ESP)

FCSB

Home
Manchester United (ENG)
Olympiacos (GRE)
Midtjylland (DEN)
RFS (LVA)

Away
Rangers (SCO)
PAOK (GRE)
Qarabağ (AZE)
Hoffenheim (GER)

Fenerbahçe

Home
Manchester United (ENG)
Lyon (FRA)
Union SG (BEL)
Athletic Club (ESP)

Away
Slavia Praha (CZE)
AZ Alkmaar (NED)
Midtjylland (DEN)
Twente (NED)

Ferencváros

Home
Tottenham (ENG)
AZ Alkmaar (NED)
Malmö (SWE)
Nice (FRA)

Away
Frankfurt (GER)
PAOK (GRE)
Dynamo Kyiv (UKR)
Anderlecht (BEL)

Frankfurt

Home
Slavia Praha (CZE)
Ferencváros (HUN)﻿
Viktoria Plzeň (CZE)
RFS (LVA)

Away
Roma (ITA)
Lyon (FRA)
Midtjylland (DEN)
Beşiktaş (TUR)

Galatasaray

Home
Tottenham (ENG)
PAOK (GRE)
Dynamo Kyiv (UKR)
Elfsborg (SWE)

Away
Ajax (NED)
AZ Alkmaar (NED)
Malmö (SWE)
RFS (LVA)

Hoffenheim

Home
Tottenham (ENG)
Lyon (FRA)
Dynamo Kyiv (UKR)
FCSB (ROU)

Away
Porto (POR)
Braga (POR)
Midtjylland (DEN)
Anderlecht (BEL)

Lazio

Home
Porto (POR)
Real Sociedad (ESP)
Ludogorets (BUL)
Nice (FRA)

Away
Ajax (NED)
Braga (POR)
Dynamo Kyiv (UKR)
Twente (NED)

Ludogorets

Home
Slavia Praha (CZE)
AZ Alkmaar (NED)
Midtjylland (DEN)
Athletic Club (ESP)

Away
Lazio (ITA)
Lyon (FRA)
Viktoria Plzeň (CZE)
Anderlecht (BEL)

Lyon

Home
Frankfurt (GER)
Olympiacos (GRE)
Ludogorets (BUL)
Beşiktaş (TUR)

Away
Rangers (SCO)
Fenerbahçe (TUR)
Qarabağ (AZE)
Hoffenheim (GER)

Maccabi Tel-Aviv

Home
Porto (POR)
Real Sociedad (ESP)
Midtjylland (DEN)
RFS (LVA)

Away
Ajax (NED)
Braga (POR)
Bodø/Glimt (NOR)
Beşiktaş (TUR)

Malmö

Home
Rangers (SCO)
Olympiacos (GRE)
Galatasaray (TUR)
Twente (NED)

Away
Slavia Praha (CZE)
Ferencváros (HUN)
Qarabağ (AZE)
Beşiktaş (TUR)

Manchester United

Home
Rangers (SCO)
PAOK (GRE)
Bodø/Glimt (NOR)
Twente (NED)

Away
Porto (POR)
Fenerbahçe (TUR)
Viktoria Plzeň (CZE)
FCSB (ROU)

Midtjylland

Home
Frankfurt (GER)
Fenerbahçe (TUR)
Union SG (BEL)
Hoffenheim (GER)

Away
Porto (POR)
Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR)
Ludogorets (BUL)
FCSB (ROU)

Nice

Home
Rangers (SCO)
Real Sociedad (ESP)
Bodø/Glimt (NOR)
Twente (NED)

Away
Lazio (ITA)
Ferencváros (HUN)
Union SG (BEL)
Elfsborg (SWE)

Olympiacos

Home
Rangers (SCO)
Braga (POR)
Qarabağ (AZE)
Twente (NED)

Away
Porto (POR)
Lyon (FRA)
Malmö (SWE)
FCSB (ROU)

PAOK

Home
Slavia Praha (CZE)
Ferencváros (HUN)
Viktoria Plzeň (CZE)
FCSB (ROU)

Away
Manchester United (ENG)
Real Sociedad (ESP)
Galatasaray (TUR)
RFS (LVA)

Porto

Home
Manchester United (ENG)
Olympiacos (GRE)
Midtjylland (DEN)
Hoffenheim (GER)

Away
Lazio (ITA)
Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR)
Bodø/Glimt (NOR)
Anderlecht (BEL)

Qarabağ

Home
Ajax (NED)
Lyon (FRA)
Malmö (SWE)
FCSB (ROU)

Away
Tottenham (ENG)
Olympiacos (GRE)
Bodø/Glimt (NOR)
Elfsborg (SWE)

Rangers

Home
Tottenham (ENG)
Lyon (FRA)
Union SG (BEL)
FCSB (ROU)

Away
Manchester United (ENG)
Olympiacos (GRE)
Malmö (SWE)
Nice (FRA)

Real Sociedad

Home
Ajax (NED)
PAOK (GRE)
Dynamo Kyiv (UKR)
Anderlecht (BEL)

Away
Lazio (ITA)
Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR)
Viktoria Plzeň (CZE)
Nice (FRA)

RFS

Home
Ajax (NED)
PAOK (GRE)
Galatasaray (TUR)
Anderlecht (BEL)

Away
Frankfurt (GER)
Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR)
Dynamo Kyiv (UKR)
FCSB (ROU)

Roma

Home
Frankfurt (GER)
Braga (POR)
Dynamo Kyiv (UKR)
Athletic Club (ESP)

Away
Tottenham (ENG)
AZ Alkmaar (NED)
Union SG (BEL)
Elfsborg (SWE)

Slavia Praha

Home
Ajax (NED)
Fenerbahçe (TUR)
Malmö (SWE)
Anderlecht (BEL)

Away
Frankfurt (GER)
PAOK (GRE)
Ludogorets (BUL)
Athletic Club (ESP)

Tottenham

Home
Roma (ITA)
AZ Alkmaar (NED)
Qarabağ (AZE)
Elfsborg (SWE)

Away
Rangers (SCO)
Ferencváros (HUN)
Galatasaray (TUR)
Hoffenheim (GER)

Twente

Home
Lazio (ITA)
Fenerbahçe (TUR)
Union SG (BEL)
Beşiktaş (TUR)

Away
Manchester United (ENG)
Olympiacos (GRE)
Malmö (SWE)
Nice (FRA)

Union SG

Home
Roma (ITA)
Braga (POR)
Bodø/Glimt (NOR)
Nice (FRA)

Away
Rangers (SCO)
Fenerbahçe (TUR)
Midtjylland (DEN)
Twente (NED)

Viktoria Plzeň

Home
Manchester United (ENG)
Real Sociedad (ESP)
Ludogorets (BUL)
Anderlecht (BEL)

Away
Frankfurt (GER)
PAOK (GRE)
Dynamo Kyiv (UKR)
Athletic Club (ESP)

When are the Europa League league phase matches?

Matchday 1: 25/26 September 2024
Matchday 2: 3 October 2024
Matchday 3: 24 October 2024
Matchday 4: 7 November 2024
Matchday 5: 28 November 2024
Matchday 6: 12 December 2024
Matchday 7: 23 January 2025
Matchday 8: 30 January 2025

Knockout round play-off draw: 31 January 2025
Round of 16, quarter-final, semi-final draw: 21 February 2025

How did the draw work?

To determine the eight different opponents, teams were seeded in four pots based on their individual club coefficient at the beginning of the season. Each team was then drawn against two opponents from each pot, one of which they will play at home and one away.

In the league phase teams cannot face opponents from their country and could be drawn against a maximum of two sides from the same country.

2024/25 match and draw dates

Where is the 2025 Europa League final?

The 2024/25 UEFA Europa League final will take place at Estadio de San Mamés in Bilbao, Spain on Wednesday 21 May 2025.

Draws are provisional and subject to the outcome of ongoing investigations and/or legal proceedings and final confirmation by UEFA.

