Europa League league phase draw: Contenders set for competition's new era

The 36 teams know their opponents for the inaugural UEFA Europa League league phase following the draw in Monaco on Friday 30 August.

New format: All you need to know

Even though the teams now know all their opponents, the fixture list with match dates and kick-off times will be elaborated afterwards and announced on Saturday 31 August, to ensure no calendar clashes with teams in UEFA Champions League and UEFA Conference League playing in the same cities.

Each team's league phase opponents

Ajax Home

Lazio (ITA)

Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR)

Galatasaray (TUR)

Beşiktaş (TUR) Away

Slavia Praha (CZE)

Real Sociedad (ESP)

Qarabağ (AZE)

RFS (LVA)

Anderlecht Home

Porto (POR)

Ferencváros (HUN)

Ludogorets (BUL)

Hoffenheim (GER) Away

Slavia Praha (CZE)

Real Sociedad (ESP)

Viktoria Plzeň (CZE)

RFS (LVA)

Athletic Club Home

Slavia Praha (CZE)

AZ Alkmaar (NED)

Viktoria Plzeň (CZE)

Elfsborg (SWE) Away

Roma (ITA)

Fenerbahçe (TUR)

Ludogorets (BUL)

Beşiktaş (TUR)

AZ Alkmaar Home

Roma (ITA)

Fenerbahçe (TUR)

Galatasaray (TUR)

Elfsborg (SWE) Away

Tottenham (ENG)

Ferencváros (HUN)

Ludogorets (BUL)

Athletic Club (ESP)

Beşiktaş Home

Frankfurt (GER)

Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR)

Malmö (SWE)

Athletic Club (ESP) Away

Ajax (NED)

Lyon (FRA)

Bodø/Glimt (NOR)

Twente (NED)

Bodø/Glimt Home

Porto (POR)

Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR)

Qarabağ (AZE)

Beşiktaş (TUR) Away

Manchester United (ENG)

Braga (POR)

Union SG (BEL)

Nice (FRA)

Braga Home

Lazio (ITA)

Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR)

Bodø/Glimt (NOR)

Hoffenheim (GER) Away

Roma (ITA)

Olympiacos (GRE)

Union SG (BEL)

Elfsborg (SWE)

Dynamo Kyiv Home

Lazio (ITA)

Ferencváros (HUN)

Viktoria Plzeň (CZE)

RFS (LVA) Away

Roma (ITA)

Real Sociedad (ESP)

Galatasaray (TUR)

Hoffenheim (GER)

Elfsborg Home

Roma (ITA)

Braga (POR)

Qarabağ (AZE)

Nice (FRA) Away

Tottenham (ENG)

AZ Alkmaar (NED)

Galatasaray (TUR)

Athletic Club (ESP)

FCSB Home

Manchester United (ENG)

Olympiacos (GRE)

Midtjylland (DEN)

RFS (LVA) Away

Rangers (SCO)

PAOK (GRE)

Qarabağ (AZE)

Hoffenheim (GER)

Fenerbahçe Home

Manchester United (ENG)

Lyon (FRA)

Union SG (BEL)

Athletic Club (ESP) Away

Slavia Praha (CZE)

AZ Alkmaar (NED)

Midtjylland (DEN)

Twente (NED)

Ferencváros Home

Tottenham (ENG)

AZ Alkmaar (NED)

Malmö (SWE)

Nice (FRA) Away

Frankfurt (GER)

PAOK (GRE)

Dynamo Kyiv (UKR)

Anderlecht (BEL)

Frankfurt Home

Slavia Praha (CZE)

Ferencváros (HUN)﻿

Viktoria Plzeň (CZE)

RFS (LVA) Away

Roma (ITA)

Lyon (FRA)

Midtjylland (DEN)

Beşiktaş (TUR)

Galatasaray Home

Tottenham (ENG)

PAOK (GRE)

Dynamo Kyiv (UKR)

Elfsborg (SWE) Away

Ajax (NED)

AZ Alkmaar (NED)

Malmö (SWE)

RFS (LVA)

Hoffenheim Home

Tottenham (ENG)

Lyon (FRA)

Dynamo Kyiv (UKR)

FCSB (ROU) Away

Porto (POR)

Braga (POR)

Midtjylland (DEN)

Anderlecht (BEL)

Lazio Home

Porto (POR)

Real Sociedad (ESP)

Ludogorets (BUL)

Nice (FRA) Away

Ajax (NED)

Braga (POR)

Dynamo Kyiv (UKR)

Twente (NED)

Ludogorets Home

Slavia Praha (CZE)

AZ Alkmaar (NED)

Midtjylland (DEN)

Athletic Club (ESP) Away

Lazio (ITA)

Lyon (FRA)

Viktoria Plzeň (CZE)

Anderlecht (BEL)

Lyon Home

Frankfurt (GER)

Olympiacos (GRE)

Ludogorets (BUL)

Beşiktaş (TUR) Away

Rangers (SCO)

Fenerbahçe (TUR)

Qarabağ (AZE)

Hoffenheim (GER)

Maccabi Tel-Aviv Home

Porto (POR)

Real Sociedad (ESP)

Midtjylland (DEN)

RFS (LVA) Away

Ajax (NED)

Braga (POR)

Bodø/Glimt (NOR)

Beşiktaş (TUR)

Malmö Home

Rangers (SCO)

Olympiacos (GRE)

Galatasaray (TUR)

Twente (NED) Away

Slavia Praha (CZE)

Ferencváros (HUN)

Qarabağ (AZE)

Beşiktaş (TUR)

Manchester United Home

Rangers (SCO)

PAOK (GRE)

Bodø/Glimt (NOR)

Twente (NED) Away

Porto (POR)

Fenerbahçe (TUR)

Viktoria Plzeň (CZE)

FCSB (ROU)

Midtjylland Home

Frankfurt (GER)

Fenerbahçe (TUR)

Union SG (BEL)

Hoffenheim (GER) Away

Porto (POR)

Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR)

Ludogorets (BUL)

FCSB (ROU)

Nice Home

Rangers (SCO)

Real Sociedad (ESP)

Bodø/Glimt (NOR)

Twente (NED) Away

Lazio (ITA)

Ferencváros (HUN)

Union SG (BEL)

Elfsborg (SWE)

Olympiacos Home

Rangers (SCO)

Braga (POR)

Qarabağ (AZE)

Twente (NED) Away

Porto (POR)

Lyon (FRA)

Malmö (SWE)

FCSB (ROU)

PAOK Home

Slavia Praha (CZE)

Ferencváros (HUN)

Viktoria Plzeň (CZE)

FCSB (ROU) Away

Manchester United (ENG)

Real Sociedad (ESP)

Galatasaray (TUR)

RFS (LVA)

Porto Home

Manchester United (ENG)

Olympiacos (GRE)

Midtjylland (DEN)

Hoffenheim (GER) Away

Lazio (ITA)

Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR)

Bodø/Glimt (NOR)

Anderlecht (BEL)

Qarabağ Home

Ajax (NED)

Lyon (FRA)

Malmö (SWE)

FCSB (ROU) Away

Tottenham (ENG)

Olympiacos (GRE)

Bodø/Glimt (NOR)

Elfsborg (SWE)

Rangers Home

Tottenham (ENG)

Lyon (FRA)

Union SG (BEL)

FCSB (ROU) Away

Manchester United (ENG)

Olympiacos (GRE)

Malmö (SWE)

Nice (FRA)

Real Sociedad Home

Ajax (NED)

PAOK (GRE)

Dynamo Kyiv (UKR)

Anderlecht (BEL) Away

Lazio (ITA)

Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR)

Viktoria Plzeň (CZE)

Nice (FRA)

RFS Home

Ajax (NED)

PAOK (GRE)

Galatasaray (TUR)

Anderlecht (BEL) Away

Frankfurt (GER)

Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR)

Dynamo Kyiv (UKR)

FCSB (ROU)

Roma Home

Frankfurt (GER)

Braga (POR)

Dynamo Kyiv (UKR)

Athletic Club (ESP) Away

Tottenham (ENG)

AZ Alkmaar (NED)

Union SG (BEL)

Elfsborg (SWE)

Slavia Praha Home

Ajax (NED)

Fenerbahçe (TUR)

Malmö (SWE)

Anderlecht (BEL) Away

Frankfurt (GER)

PAOK (GRE)

Ludogorets (BUL)

Athletic Club (ESP)

Tottenham Home

Roma (ITA)

AZ Alkmaar (NED)

Qarabağ (AZE)

Elfsborg (SWE) Away

Rangers (SCO)

Ferencváros (HUN)

Galatasaray (TUR)

Hoffenheim (GER)

Twente Home

Lazio (ITA)

Fenerbahçe (TUR)

Union SG (BEL)

Beşiktaş (TUR) Away

Manchester United (ENG)

Olympiacos (GRE)

Malmö (SWE)

Nice (FRA)

Union SG Home

Roma (ITA)

Braga (POR)

Bodø/Glimt (NOR)

Nice (FRA) Away

Rangers (SCO)

Fenerbahçe (TUR)

Midtjylland (DEN)

Twente (NED)

Viktoria Plzeň Home

Manchester United (ENG)

Real Sociedad (ESP)

Ludogorets (BUL)

Anderlecht (BEL) Away

Frankfurt (GER)

PAOK (GRE)

Dynamo Kyiv (UKR)

Athletic Club (ESP)

When are the Europa League league phase matches?

Matchday 1: 25/26 September 2024

Matchday 2: 3 October 2024

Matchday 3: 24 October 2024

Matchday 4: 7 November 2024

Matchday 5: 28 November 2024

Matchday 6: 12 December 2024

Matchday 7: 23 January 2025

Matchday 8: 30 January 2025

Knockout round play-off draw: 31 January 2025

Round of 16, quarter-final, semi-final draw: 21 February 2025

How did the draw work?

To determine the eight different opponents, teams were seeded in four pots based on their individual club coefficient at the beginning of the season. Each team was then drawn against two opponents from each pot, one of which they will play at home and one away.

In the league phase teams cannot face opponents from their country and could be drawn against a maximum of two sides from the same country.

2024/25 match and draw dates

Where is the 2025 Europa League final? The 2024/25 UEFA Europa League final will take place at Estadio de San Mamés in Bilbao, Spain on Wednesday 21 May 2025.

Draws are provisional and subject to the outcome of ongoing investigations and/or legal proceedings and final confirmation by UEFA.