Europa League league phase draw: Contenders set for competition's new era
Friday, August 30, 2024
Article summary
The 36 teams now know who their opponents will be in the inaugural UEFA Europa League league phase.
Article top media content
Article body
The 36 teams know their opponents for the inaugural UEFA Europa League league phase following the draw in Monaco on Friday 30 August.
Even though the teams now know all their opponents, the fixture list with match dates and kick-off times will be elaborated afterwards and announced on Saturday 31 August, to ensure no calendar clashes with teams in UEFA Champions League and UEFA Conference League playing in the same cities.
Each team's league phase opponents
Home
Lazio (ITA)
Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR)
Galatasaray (TUR)
Beşiktaş (TUR)
Away
Slavia Praha (CZE)
Real Sociedad (ESP)
Qarabağ (AZE)
RFS (LVA)
Home
Porto (POR)
Ferencváros (HUN)
Ludogorets (BUL)
Hoffenheim (GER)
Away
Slavia Praha (CZE)
Real Sociedad (ESP)
Viktoria Plzeň (CZE)
RFS (LVA)
Home
Slavia Praha (CZE)
AZ Alkmaar (NED)
Viktoria Plzeň (CZE)
Elfsborg (SWE)
Away
Roma (ITA)
Fenerbahçe (TUR)
Ludogorets (BUL)
Beşiktaş (TUR)
Home
Roma (ITA)
Fenerbahçe (TUR)
Galatasaray (TUR)
Elfsborg (SWE)
Away
Tottenham (ENG)
Ferencváros (HUN)
Ludogorets (BUL)
Athletic Club (ESP)
Home
Frankfurt (GER)
Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR)
Malmö (SWE)
Athletic Club (ESP)
Away
Ajax (NED)
Lyon (FRA)
Bodø/Glimt (NOR)
Twente (NED)
Home
Porto (POR)
Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR)
Qarabağ (AZE)
Beşiktaş (TUR)
Away
Manchester United (ENG)
Braga (POR)
Union SG (BEL)
Nice (FRA)
Home
Lazio (ITA)
Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR)
Bodø/Glimt (NOR)
Hoffenheim (GER)
Away
Roma (ITA)
Olympiacos (GRE)
Union SG (BEL)
Elfsborg (SWE)
Home
Lazio (ITA)
Ferencváros (HUN)
Viktoria Plzeň (CZE)
RFS (LVA)
Away
Roma (ITA)
Real Sociedad (ESP)
Galatasaray (TUR)
Hoffenheim (GER)
Home
Roma (ITA)
Braga (POR)
Qarabağ (AZE)
Nice (FRA)
Away
Tottenham (ENG)
AZ Alkmaar (NED)
Galatasaray (TUR)
Athletic Club (ESP)
Home
Manchester United (ENG)
Olympiacos (GRE)
Midtjylland (DEN)
RFS (LVA)
Away
Rangers (SCO)
PAOK (GRE)
Qarabağ (AZE)
Hoffenheim (GER)
Home
Manchester United (ENG)
Lyon (FRA)
Union SG (BEL)
Athletic Club (ESP)
Away
Slavia Praha (CZE)
AZ Alkmaar (NED)
Midtjylland (DEN)
Twente (NED)
Home
Tottenham (ENG)
AZ Alkmaar (NED)
Malmö (SWE)
Nice (FRA)
Away
Frankfurt (GER)
PAOK (GRE)
Dynamo Kyiv (UKR)
Anderlecht (BEL)
Home
Slavia Praha (CZE)
Ferencváros (HUN)
Viktoria Plzeň (CZE)
RFS (LVA)
Away
Roma (ITA)
Lyon (FRA)
Midtjylland (DEN)
Beşiktaş (TUR)
Home
Tottenham (ENG)
PAOK (GRE)
Dynamo Kyiv (UKR)
Elfsborg (SWE)
Away
Ajax (NED)
AZ Alkmaar (NED)
Malmö (SWE)
RFS (LVA)
Home
Tottenham (ENG)
Lyon (FRA)
Dynamo Kyiv (UKR)
FCSB (ROU)
Away
Porto (POR)
Braga (POR)
Midtjylland (DEN)
Anderlecht (BEL)
Home
Porto (POR)
Real Sociedad (ESP)
Ludogorets (BUL)
Nice (FRA)
Away
Ajax (NED)
Braga (POR)
Dynamo Kyiv (UKR)
Twente (NED)
Home
Slavia Praha (CZE)
AZ Alkmaar (NED)
Midtjylland (DEN)
Athletic Club (ESP)
Away
Lazio (ITA)
Lyon (FRA)
Viktoria Plzeň (CZE)
Anderlecht (BEL)
Home
Frankfurt (GER)
Olympiacos (GRE)
Ludogorets (BUL)
Beşiktaş (TUR)
Away
Rangers (SCO)
Fenerbahçe (TUR)
Qarabağ (AZE)
Hoffenheim (GER)
Home
Porto (POR)
Real Sociedad (ESP)
Midtjylland (DEN)
RFS (LVA)
Away
Ajax (NED)
Braga (POR)
Bodø/Glimt (NOR)
Beşiktaş (TUR)
Home
Rangers (SCO)
Olympiacos (GRE)
Galatasaray (TUR)
Twente (NED)
Away
Slavia Praha (CZE)
Ferencváros (HUN)
Qarabağ (AZE)
Beşiktaş (TUR)
Home
Rangers (SCO)
PAOK (GRE)
Bodø/Glimt (NOR)
Twente (NED)
Away
Porto (POR)
Fenerbahçe (TUR)
Viktoria Plzeň (CZE)
FCSB (ROU)
Home
Frankfurt (GER)
Fenerbahçe (TUR)
Union SG (BEL)
Hoffenheim (GER)
Away
Porto (POR)
Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR)
Ludogorets (BUL)
FCSB (ROU)
Home
Rangers (SCO)
Real Sociedad (ESP)
Bodø/Glimt (NOR)
Twente (NED)
Away
Lazio (ITA)
Ferencváros (HUN)
Union SG (BEL)
Elfsborg (SWE)
Home
Rangers (SCO)
Braga (POR)
Qarabağ (AZE)
Twente (NED)
Away
Porto (POR)
Lyon (FRA)
Malmö (SWE)
FCSB (ROU)
Home
Slavia Praha (CZE)
Ferencváros (HUN)
Viktoria Plzeň (CZE)
FCSB (ROU)
Away
Manchester United (ENG)
Real Sociedad (ESP)
Galatasaray (TUR)
RFS (LVA)
Home
Manchester United (ENG)
Olympiacos (GRE)
Midtjylland (DEN)
Hoffenheim (GER)
Away
Lazio (ITA)
Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR)
Bodø/Glimt (NOR)
Anderlecht (BEL)
Home
Ajax (NED)
Lyon (FRA)
Malmö (SWE)
FCSB (ROU)
Away
Tottenham (ENG)
Olympiacos (GRE)
Bodø/Glimt (NOR)
Elfsborg (SWE)
Home
Tottenham (ENG)
Lyon (FRA)
Union SG (BEL)
FCSB (ROU)
Away
Manchester United (ENG)
Olympiacos (GRE)
Malmö (SWE)
Nice (FRA)
Home
Ajax (NED)
PAOK (GRE)
Dynamo Kyiv (UKR)
Anderlecht (BEL)
Away
Lazio (ITA)
Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR)
Viktoria Plzeň (CZE)
Nice (FRA)
Home
Ajax (NED)
PAOK (GRE)
Galatasaray (TUR)
Anderlecht (BEL)
Away
Frankfurt (GER)
Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR)
Dynamo Kyiv (UKR)
FCSB (ROU)
Home
Frankfurt (GER)
Braga (POR)
Dynamo Kyiv (UKR)
Athletic Club (ESP)
Away
Tottenham (ENG)
AZ Alkmaar (NED)
Union SG (BEL)
Elfsborg (SWE)
Home
Ajax (NED)
Fenerbahçe (TUR)
Malmö (SWE)
Anderlecht (BEL)
Away
Frankfurt (GER)
PAOK (GRE)
Ludogorets (BUL)
Athletic Club (ESP)
Home
Roma (ITA)
AZ Alkmaar (NED)
Qarabağ (AZE)
Elfsborg (SWE)
Away
Rangers (SCO)
Ferencváros (HUN)
Galatasaray (TUR)
Hoffenheim (GER)
Home
Lazio (ITA)
Fenerbahçe (TUR)
Union SG (BEL)
Beşiktaş (TUR)
Away
Manchester United (ENG)
Olympiacos (GRE)
Malmö (SWE)
Nice (FRA)
Home
Roma (ITA)
Braga (POR)
Bodø/Glimt (NOR)
Nice (FRA)
Away
Rangers (SCO)
Fenerbahçe (TUR)
Midtjylland (DEN)
Twente (NED)
Home
Manchester United (ENG)
Real Sociedad (ESP)
Ludogorets (BUL)
Anderlecht (BEL)
Away
Frankfurt (GER)
PAOK (GRE)
Dynamo Kyiv (UKR)
Athletic Club (ESP)
When are the Europa League league phase matches?
Matchday 1: 25/26 September 2024
Matchday 2: 3 October 2024
Matchday 3: 24 October 2024
Matchday 4: 7 November 2024
Matchday 5: 28 November 2024
Matchday 6: 12 December 2024
Matchday 7: 23 January 2025
Matchday 8: 30 January 2025
Knockout round play-off draw: 31 January 2025
Round of 16, quarter-final, semi-final draw: 21 February 2025
How did the draw work?
To determine the eight different opponents, teams were seeded in four pots based on their individual club coefficient at the beginning of the season. Each team was then drawn against two opponents from each pot, one of which they will play at home and one away.
In the league phase teams cannot face opponents from their country and could be drawn against a maximum of two sides from the same country.
Where is the 2025 Europa League final?
The 2024/25 UEFA Europa League final will take place at Estadio de San Mamés in Bilbao, Spain on Wednesday 21 May 2025.
Draws are provisional and subject to the outcome of ongoing investigations and/or legal proceedings and final confirmation by UEFA.