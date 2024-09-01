Ten Hag and Maguire out to 'take the next step' as Manchester United prepare for Europa League action – interview

After a complicated 2023/24 Premier League campaign, Manchester United beat local rivals Manchester City 2-1 in the FA Cup final, the result delivering a morale boost and a place in the new-look UEFA Europa League.

As they prepare to navigate the new format in the league phase, manager Erik ten Hag and centre-back Harry Maguire spoke to UEFA.com about the challenges ahead for the Red Devils and welcoming Old Trafford great Ruud van Nistelrooy back as assistant coach.

On beating Manchester City in the 2023/24 FA Cup final to secure a Europa League place

Ten Hag: It was a difficult season in which we suffered many injuries, fell behind [in the league] and never found our rhythm because we had to make so many changes. I think we only played with the line-up we had in mind twice during the whole season.

It's good that we won the FA Cup final [against Man City] and that's a big game, an important prize. But it's not just the FA Cup final. We also eliminated Liverpool along the way. That means that, together with Arsenal, we eliminated two of the three biggest teams in England and won a big prize. It was a great way to end the season.

Erik ten Hag with the FA Cup Manchester United via Getty Imag

Maguire: We didn't perform consistently enough [in the league], but we also knew that we had a squad that's capable of beating anybody on our day. So to reach the cup final, we knew that we could go there, perform well and win the game. It's what we did, and it's really important, because it enables us to go and play in Europe again. And that's where this club needs to be playing: in Europe. Obviously, the Champions League is our aim, but of course we want to be in European competition.

On Ten Hag's coaching philosophy

Ten Hag: We want to play proactively, dynamically. We want to be the dominant team. That's what you try to do in every game. From every angle of the game.

There were several [influences on my style] but, way back, it was Rinus Michels and Kees Rijvers. Rinus Michels had a big impact on Dutch football, in the proactive style of football. Johan Cruyff as a player, of course, and then as a coach. Later on, Louis van Gaal, they all had a huge influence on Dutch proactive, dynamic football.

Maguire, Ten Hag and Bruno Fernandes with the League Cup, which United won in February 2023 Manchester United via Getty Imag

On their vision for United

Ten Hag: It is one of the biggest clubs in the world, one of the top five. So you are talking about attention, about a fanbase. And from a sporting point of view, we also want to be successful. That is our greatest challenge, and we have been working on it for two years.

We have won two trophies [the 2022/23 League Cup and the 2023/24 FA Cup], but we are hungry for more, for bigger prizes. We have created a new structure, we have developed the squad and now we have to take the next step, which is to compete with the best teams in the world. [Newly arrived assistant coach Ruud van Nistelrooy] is a great addition to our staff because he brings the Manchester United DNA.

Maguire: There's a good energy in the squad. The new boys have come in and done really well and impressed. A few new coaches as well who have brought a lot of energy to the team, so it's an exciting season to look forward to.

